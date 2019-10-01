Entertainment: Carole King musical to be performed Tuesday

Music
Tuesday
- Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Eric Lindberg at the Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
- Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
- North Sea Gas at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Thursday
- Eugene Durkee at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Friday
- Hank Osborne & Friends at Area 23 at 8 p.m.
Saturday
- Tim & Dave at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- 2nd annual Decades Fest at Area 23 at 2 p.m. featuring Eric Lindberg, Gardner Berry, 2nd Story Underground, These Trees and Elden’s Junk.
- CCEH Talent Show at Bank of NH Stage at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Sunday
- Michael Alberici at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Lee DeWyze at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 to $75 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- It Was Fifty Years Ago Today – a tribute to the Beatles White Album at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 to $79.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Symphony NH at Concord City Auditorium at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $52 at symphonynh.org.
Monday
- Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Eugene Durkee at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $110 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- National Theatre Live in HD presents The Audience at Bank of NH Stage on Sunday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Randy Rainbow at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $85 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Background Check at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River
Downton Abbey (PG/2019/122 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 4, 5:30, 7
Wednesday: 2, 4, 5:30, 7
Thursday: 2, 4 5:30, 8
Raise Hell: The Life And Times Of Molly Ivins (NR/2019/93 min.)
Tuesday: 1:30
Wednesday: 1:30, 5:25
Thursday: 1:30, 5:25
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice (PG-13/2019/95 min.)
Tuesday: 3:30, 7:25
Wednesday: 3:30, 7:25
Thursday: 3:30, 7:25
Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind (PG/1984/117 min.)
Thursday: 7
All movie times are p.m.