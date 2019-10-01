Entertainment: Carole King musical to be performed Tuesday

By - Oct 1, 2019 | 0 comments

Beautiful – The Carole King Musical tells the Tony and Grammy award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, and it will be performed at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Courtesy of Capitol Center for the Arts
Beautiful – The Carole King Musical tells the Tony and Grammy award-winning inspiring true story of King’s remarkable rise to stardom, and it will be performed at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Courtesy of Capitol Center for the Arts

Music

Tuesday

  • Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Eric Lindberg at the Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
  • Open mic at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
  • North Sea Gas at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Free.

Thursday

  • Eugene Durkee at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Friday

  • Hank Osborne & Friends at Area 23 at 8 p.m.

Saturday

  • Tim & Dave at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • 2nd annual Decades Fest at Area 23 at 2 p.m. featuring Eric Lindberg, Gardner Berry, 2nd Story Underground, These Trees and Elden’s Junk.
  • CCEH Talent Show at Bank of NH Stage at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Sunday

  • Michael Alberici at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Lee DeWyze at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 to $75 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • It Was Fifty Years Ago Today – a tribute to the Beatles White Album at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $49.50 to $79.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Symphony NH at Concord City Auditorium at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $52 at symphonynh.org.

Monday

  • Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Eugene Durkee at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

  • Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $110 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • National Theatre Live in HD presents The Audience at Bank of NH Stage on Sunday at 12:55 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Randy Rainbow at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $85 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Background Check at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Downton Abbey (PG/2019/122 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 4, 5:30, 7

Wednesday: 2, 4, 5:30, 7

Thursday: 2, 4 5:30, 8

Raise Hell: The Life And Times Of Molly Ivins (NR/2019/93 min.)

Tuesday: 1:30

Wednesday: 1:30, 5:25

Thursday: 1:30, 5:25

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice (PG-13/2019/95 min.)

Tuesday: 3:30, 7:25

Wednesday: 3:30, 7:25

Thursday: 3:30, 7:25

Nausicaa Of The Valley Of The Wind (PG/1984/117 min.)

Thursday: 7

All movie times are p.m.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2019 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright