10 local acts to square off at inaugural CCEH Talent Show at Bank of NH Stage

Sarah Cooley (left) and Julieann Hartley will be among the performers at the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness Talent Show on Oct. 5. The duo will perform an original song written by Cooley. Courtesy of Concord Coalition to End Homelessness

Ten local acts have made it through the elimination rounds and are ready to captivate the audience at the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness’s inaugural Talent Show on Saturday at Bank of NH Stage.

The performances will feature voices singing higher than the dog tricks, sizzling dance moves and a chef spinning in his cyr with the precision of a cellist.

Attendees can vote for their favorite performance and participate in games. People’s Choice votes are purchased and then cast for various performers. The performer with the most votes at the end of the Talent Show wins. The ballot-box stuffing has begun early by allowing votes to be purchased online prior to the event. You can find the link to the online voting at ccehtalentshowvoting.eventbrite.com. All votes are $5 and are considered a donation to CCEH (ie. tax deductible). Votes will also be sold at the event, but this is a good way for those that cannot attend the Talent Show to be able to support the talent and the mission of the Coalition.

Your ticket also includes food service provided by the Concord Food Co-op and O’s Steak and Seafood.

To see all the acts visit concordhomeless.org/elimination-rounds.

This show is anticipated to sell out. Tickets are $35 each at the box office at Bank of NH Stage. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 12 to 6 p.m. If you buy online (at ccanh.com), there is an $8.75 extra fee per ticket.

Talent Show chairman and CCEH board member Greg Lessard called the Talent Show, “A very exciting new fundraiser for CCEH that promises to be a memorable event for Concord. The evening will be themed after Barnum and Bailey’s ‘Greatest Show on Earth,’ and we’re thrilled to offer this event at the new Bank of New Hampshire Stage.”

CCEH Executive Director Ellen Groh said the timing of the Talent Show is ideal.

“With the newly constructed Emergency Winter Shelter now complete, CCEH is turning our attention to permanent housing solutions to end chronic homelessness. We know of at least four communities in the United States that have reached that goal and we intend to add Concord to that list!”

CCEH is also thrilled that local celebrity Rob Azevedo, host of Granite State of Mind on WKXl 103.9 and WMNH 95.3 (and an occasional contributor to the Insider and Monitor) is donating his time to emcee the Talent Show. “Ending Homelessness is a very near and dear mission that I will most definitely help with,” Azevedo said.

At 5:30 p.m. there will be a Meet and Greet on the first floor with food compliments of Concord Food Co-op and O’s Steak and Seafood. The second floor will have a cash bar, Buy a Vote, Wine Pull, and tickets for Heads or Tails. You can also buy tickets for the 50/50 raffle. All proceeds benefit CCEH.

For questions, email greg@concordfoodcoop.coop.

Concord Coalition to End Homelessness

