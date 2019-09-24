Food Snob: Apple pie ice cream from Granite State Candy Shoppe

A scoop of apple pie ice cream from Granite State Candy Shoppe. THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff A scoop of apple pie ice cream from Granite State Candy Shoppe. THE FOOD SNOB / Insider staff

One of my favorite things as a kid was apple pie ice cream. Around this time of year, grocery stores would stock tubs upon tubs of the stuff and my mom would get some whenever it was available. The only problem is I never knew the brand, and I haven’t seen it anywhere in years.

Until I went into Granite State Candy Shoppe last week.

The downtown chocolatier makes its own ice cream right there in the shop, and they have their own apple pie variety they release in the fall. The ice cream has real pieces of apple and pie crust in it, and all the apple pie spices everyone loves. Since this is the Apples Issue, I had to try some.

This stuff was better than any of the store-bought kind I had as a little kid. The ice cream itself tasted like apple pie spice – it didn’t taste like plain vanilla with apple pieces thrown in. The apple pieces were admittedly on the small side, but they really added that apple taste and texture one would expect from an apple pie ice cream. The crust pieces were on the smaller side too, but when combined with the rich, creamy ice cream, everything tasted awesome. It was basically like having a piece of apple pie with a scoop of ice cream on top, all wrapped up in one package.

This was definitely a filling treat – I got the smallest size cup they had, a Kinder scoop, and it still left me feeling like I had just eaten a huge slice of fresh apple pie with a whopping scoop of ice cream on top. That is to say, it was a fantastic experience, even if it was a tad bit chilly outside for ice cream.

If you’re an apple pie and ice cream lover (and who isn’t?), you owe it to yourself to get over to Granite State Candy Shoppe and try some of this before it’s gone for the year – this stuff surely won’t last long.

