Entertainment: ‘90s rockers Collective Soul to play Cap Center

By - Sep 24, 2019 | 0 comments

Music

Tuesday

  • Collective Soul with Brooks Young Band at Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $229.75 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Michael Loughlin at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Krimson Krewe at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • The Arrival of BB King, with author Charles Sawyer and the 2120 South Michgan Avenue Band at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Free.
  • Chad Verbeck at Concord Craft Brewing at 5:30 p.m.
  • Dwayne Haggins at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
  • Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Thursday

  • Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Ryan Williamson at the Barley House at 8 p.m.
  • Dan Walker at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • Duo Del Inferno at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
  • Senie Hunt at Tandy’s at 6 p.m.

Friday

  • Barika with Trade at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $25 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Alfredo Enrique Benavides at Area 23 at 7:30 p.m.
  • Ross Arnold at Area 23 at 8:45 p.m.
  • Andre G. Dumont at Area 23 at 10:15 p.m.
  • Brick Yard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.

Saturday

  • Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Max Hatt and Edda Glass with Walker Smith at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • The Borealis Wind Quintet at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at Gibson’s Bookstore, The UPS Store and at the door.
  • Justin Cohn at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
  • Amorphous Band at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
  • Saturday Afternoon Jam with Hank Osborne at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Rev Todd Seely at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
  • Professor Harp at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Sunday

  • Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Celtic Night with Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Liz Faiella, plus David Surette, at Bank of NH Stage at 5 p.m. Free.
  • Carolina Eyck at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $18 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Joel Begin at Cheers at 4 p.m.
  • Open mic at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Monday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

  • Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $110 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Downton Abbey (PG-13/2019/122 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 4, 5:30, 7

Wednesday: 2, 4, 5:30, 7

Thursday: 2, 4, 5:30, 8

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice (PG-13/2019/95 min.)

Tuesday: 1:30, 5:25

Wednesday: 1:30, 5:25

Thursday: 1:30, 5:25

Honeyland (NR/2019/90 min.)

Tuesday: 3:30, 7:25

Wednesday: 3:30, 7:25

Thursday: 3:30, 7:25

All movie times are p.m.

More From This Issue

Author: Insider Staff

Share This Post On

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Our Newspaper Family Includes:

Copyright 2019 The Concord Insider - Privacy Policy - Copyright