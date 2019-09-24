Entertainment: ‘90s rockers Collective Soul to play Cap Center

Music
Tuesday
- Collective Soul with Brooks Young Band at Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $229.75 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Michael Loughlin at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Krimson Krewe at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- The Arrival of BB King, with author Charles Sawyer and the 2120 South Michgan Avenue Band at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Free.
- Chad Verbeck at Concord Craft Brewing at 5:30 p.m.
- Dwayne Haggins at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
- Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Mike Morris at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Ryan Williamson at the Barley House at 8 p.m.
- Dan Walker at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Duo Del Inferno at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- Senie Hunt at Tandy’s at 6 p.m.
Friday
- Barika with Trade at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 to $25 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Alfredo Enrique Benavides at Area 23 at 7:30 p.m.
- Ross Arnold at Area 23 at 8:45 p.m.
- Andre G. Dumont at Area 23 at 10:15 p.m.
- Brick Yard Blues at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Paul Lovely at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Max Hatt and Edda Glass with Walker Smith at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- The Borealis Wind Quintet at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 at Gibson’s Bookstore, The UPS Store and at the door.
- Justin Cohn at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
- Amorphous Band at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- Saturday Afternoon Jam with Hank Osborne at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
- Rev Todd Seely at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
- Professor Harp at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
Sunday
- Gerry Beaudoin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Celtic Night with Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki and Liz Faiella, plus David Surette, at Bank of NH Stage at 5 p.m. Free.
- Carolina Eyck at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $18 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Joel Begin at Cheers at 4 p.m.
- Open mic at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
Monday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- Beautiful: The Carole King Musical at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $110 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River
Downton Abbey (PG-13/2019/122 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 4, 5:30, 7
Wednesday: 2, 4, 5:30, 7
Thursday: 2, 4, 5:30, 8
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice (PG-13/2019/95 min.)
Tuesday: 1:30, 5:25
Wednesday: 1:30, 5:25
Thursday: 1:30, 5:25
Honeyland (NR/2019/90 min.)
Tuesday: 3:30, 7:25
Wednesday: 3:30, 7:25
Thursday: 3:30, 7:25
All movie times are p.m.