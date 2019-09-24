City Manager’s Newsletter: Construction updates, Stuff A Cruiser and more

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. You can read the full newsletter by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the Newsletter button on the home page. Here are some highlights:

Penacook Landing update

On Sept. 18, the city and Caleb Development Corporation closed on the sale of a 2.5-acre piece of the former Allied Leather site being sold by the city to Caleb for their new housing development. The sale price was $540,000 (which was the city’s full asking price). The city will net approximately $496,800 from the sale after real estate broker commissions and other closing costs. The closing was held simultaneously with Caleb and its various financiers for this project, including the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority and Peoples United Bank. City administration intends to bring forward the necessary resolutions to deposit these funds at the October City Council meeting.

Phase I of Caleb’s development is scheduled for completion in September 2020, features 34 housing units, and has a total budget of $7.715 million (excluding $467,000 in CDBG improvements recently completed by the city at the site on the project’s behalf prior to the closing). It is anticipated that Phase II of the project will begin construction in 2021.

Stuff A Cruiser food drive

The New Hampshire Food Bank and the Concord Police Department are teaming up to host a “Stuff-A-Cruiser” food drive as part of Hunger Action Month in New Hampshire. Supporters are encouraged to fill a police cruiser with non-glass, non-perishable food donations. A food collection box will also be located at Concord Police Department headquarters at 35 Green St. in Concord. Donations will support local food pantries and shelters providing food to the hungry, including the Friendly Kitchen, Salvation Army and Friends of Forgotten Children. The food drive will be Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hannaford Supermarket, 73 Fort Eddy Road (Note: This food drive will support the Friends of Forgotten Children.)

Trails Committee hike

Join the Concord Trails Committee on Saturday for a group hike at the Broken Ground Trails “Ry’s Way.” Meet Gail, your guide, at the Portsmouth Street parking area at 10 a.m. The group will hike the newest segment of the trail known as “Ry’s Way,” built for mountain bikes but perfect for hiking. The hike will be 2.5 to 3 miles – plan for 1.5 to 2 hours. Make sure to bring water and bug spray, and dress appropriately for the weather. The hike will take place even in light rain.

For questions or to sign up for a newsletter, contact Beth Fenstermacher at 225-8515 or bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

Neighborhood street paving

The Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues. Continental Paving finish paved Hutchins Street and Ormond Street and was working on shoulder gravel last week. They will be working on lowering covers on Sewalls Falls Road from Second Street to Abbott Road and on Penacook Street from just east of Bradley Street to Rumford Street in preparation of cold planing these sections later this week or next week. They will also be raising covers on Laurel Street, Pine Street and Norwich Street in preparation of the final maintenance overlays on those streets later this week or next week. On Tuesday and Wednesday the final paving on Broad Cove Drive will occur. Curb has been set on South Fruit Street and the sidewalks have been paved, and loam and seed is complete. Finish paving of this section will be completed in the next few weeks. All work is weather dependent and the schedule could change day to day. During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Unitil vegetative management

Unitil will conduct vegetative management through the use of herbicides along two power line rights of way in Concord starting Oct. 7. The areas of treatment will be along right of way #35, which runs from Bridge Street, northerly to West Portsmouth Street along the I-93 corridor, crossing the river to Second Street (river excluded); and right of way #34, which runs from Second Street heading south behind Beaver Meadow Golf Course, then follows the former railroad right of way, terminating at the Smokestack Center.

Individual landowners whose property abuts the right of way, or over whose property the right of way passes, may request and receive individual notification prior to any treatment using Notification Request Coupons. The coupons along with a copy of the map highlighting the treatment areas are available in the Planning Division Office, third floor of City Hall. Further information can be requested by contacting Sara Sankowich, Unitil System Arborist, at 379-3833, 6 Liberty Lane West, Hampton, NH 03842.

Stefanie Breton

