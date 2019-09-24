Bulletin Board: Free meetings, FAFSA registration and more

VNA offers Walk-In Wednesday

Concord Regional VNA offers Walk-In Wednesday on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Horseshoe Pond Place Senior Resource Center, 26 Commercial St. Walk-In Wednesday is held on the fourth Wednesday of each month at the same time.

Walk-In Wednesday is an opportunity to get your questions answered. A Concord Regional VNA team member is available to meet with people individually regarding their specific concerns. Whether it is in-home support, caregiver resources, community health services or questions regarding advance directives, we are here to help.

This free program is offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815 or visit crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Free square dancing lesson

Concord Coach Square Dance Club is offering a free square dancing class at the Howard Rec Center (State Office Park South) at 99 Pleasant St. on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Ted Lizotte is the caller, using rock, pop and country music. Lizotte is an internationally recognized caller and he makes our lessons fun!

No experience is necessary – singles, couples and families welcome. Children ages 10 and older are welcome with an adult. For more info, contact Rusty at 796-2505 or Kathy at 708-1456.

Kathy Schmitt

VNA offers Men’s Coffee Hour

Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association is offering Men’s Coffee Hour on Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St. Men’s Coffee Hour is held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the same time.

Men’s Coffee Hour is an informal meeting time providing an opportunity to connect with other men who are grieving the loss of a spouse or significant other. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences and struggles with grief and share ideas for coping with loss.

Pre-registration is not required. For more information, please call 224-4093, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Yard sale at South Church

South Congregational Church, located at 27 Pleasant St., will be holding a yard sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Alison Nyhan

PVA meeting to discuss housing

The Penacook Village Association is holding a community meeting in Penacook to discuss Workforce, Section 8, Low Income and other housing options on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Catch, N.H. Housing Authority, City Manager Tom Aspell and others will speak about housing options in Penacook and Concord. The meeting will be held in the Merrimack Valley High School library at 6 p.m. For more info visit penacook.org.

Teri Maxwell

FAFSA forms available Oct. 1

Oct. 1 marks the availability of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for the 2020-21 academic year. The FAFSA form is required by all colleges and universities nationwide to determine a student’s eligibility for grants, loans and work-study funds from the federal government.

The NHHEAF Network Organizations’ Center for College Planning assists New Hampshire students and families with submitting the FAFSA by offering free counseling appointments. The organizations’ college counselors also provide assistance in understanding postsecondary financing options beyond federal and institutional aid.

“There ae many myths and misconceptions about what types of financial assistance is available to help students pay for college. We encourage all high school seniors to submit this important form, and remind current college freshmen, sophomores, and juniors to also file the FAFSA by a school’s preferred deadline in order to maximize all available financial aid,” said College Outreach Specialist Cameron Owen.

To request for a FAFSA filing appointment or for assistance with a FAFSA question, call 888-747-2382, ext. 119. For important FAFSA filing tips, visit the Paying for College section of NHHEAF’s website at nhheaf.org. For more information about the FAFSA, visit fafsa.gov.

Tori Berube

VNA offers newly bereaved group

Concord Regional VNA is offering a Newly Bereaved Discussion Group on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St. Groups are held on the first Tuesday of each month at the same time.

This session provides grief education and support for those who have experienced the recent loss of a loved one. Pre-registration is not required. For more information, please call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Not Just Clothing drive

The Epilepsy Foundation and East Congregational Church are working together on a “Not Just Clothing” drive! Many clean and dry fabric items qualify, including clothing, uniforms, costumes, linens, towels, drapes/curtains, sheets, tablecloths, cloth napkins, blankets, bedspreads, comforters, shoes, cloth tote bags and pocketbooks. All items must be clean and in very good condition, with no repairs needed. Donations can be dropped off at any time in the orange bin at the top of the ramp on the south side of the church at 51 Mountain Rd. Please bring donations in plastic bags. We will be collecting donations through October. For questions or directions go to eastchurchucc.org or call 224-9242.

Kay Garrigan

Manhattan Short Film Fest coming

Friday, Oct. 4 through Sunday, Oct. 7, NHTI, Concord’s Community College will join venues around the globe in hosting the 22nd Annual Manhattan Short Film Festival – a worldwide competition to select the best short films of 2019. Throughout the week, theaters in more than 400 cinemas worldwide will be screening the 10 finalists in this yearlong competition. Every viewer will have the opportunity to rate the 10 films, and all votes count toward choosing the winner.

The Manhattan Short finalists hail from seven countries (there are three entries from the U.K., and two from the United States), and represent the best among 1250 submissions from 70 countries. This year’s Final Ten are NEFTA Football Club, Debris, Driving Lessons, Tipped, Sylvia, The Match, This Time Away, Malou, A Family Affair and At The End of the World. All of the Final Ten are Oscar-qualified, meaning they are automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination.

This special event is co-presented by Barry Steelman. There will be four screenings at NHTI: Oct. 4 at 7 p.m., Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Oct. 6 at 2 p.m., all in Sweeney Auditorium. Not Rated. 2 hours, 30 minutess. Tickets are $10.

More information about the Manhattan Short Film Festival is available at msfilmfest.com. For questions about the screenings at NHTI, contact Steve Ambra, 271-6484, ext. 4101 or sambra@ccsnh.edu.

Steve Ambra

Forest Society taps new president

The Board of Trustees of the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is pleased to announce that it has selected Jack Savage of Middleton as the organization’s fifth president. Savage will succeed Jane A. Difley upon her retirement on Sept. 30. Savage has served as the Forest Society’s Vice President of Communications/Outreach since 2005.

Society for the Protection of NH Forests

