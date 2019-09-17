These adorable pets are ready for adoption at Pope Memorial SPCA

Diesel - German Shepherd - 4-year-old neutered male. Diesel enjoys meeting new people and making new friends, but can be a bit vocal when seeing new people. He is a shepherd, after all, so apartment living wouldn't work for him. Diesel loves to play, and his favorites are large jolly balls that he can paw around the yard. He has lived with other large-breed dogs, and would love having a similarly sized friend around to keep him company. He will do best in a home without cats or chickens, as they are way too tempting to chase. He is looking for an adult-only home without children. Diesel is now a Lonely Heart, which reduces his adoption fee due to being with us for over 45 days. To encourage the perfect family to adopt this boy, his adoption fee is now only $200. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

Finn - Labrador Retriever - 6-year-old neutered male. Finn came to us back in June, when 105 golden mixes came into our care. Since then, he has made some progress in his socialization and has built trust with people he knows. Finn has lots of love to give if given the chance, as it will take him a little longer to settle in and adjust to all the new things that come with living in a home. But once he warms up, he enjoys getting affection and will even try to climb in your lap! Finn's new home must have a fenced-in yard. He also needs a home with a confident dog. Finn definitely gains confidence in being around other dogs. We do not know how Finn would react to cats. We think he would be alright in a home with respectful and dog-savvy kids ages 8 and up, as long as they understand he will need time and space to settle in and warm up. Finn is currently in foster care with our wonderful dog trainer. If you would like to meet him, please ask an adoption counselor to schedule an appointment. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

Queenie - Golden Retriever - 3-year-old spayed female. Queenie came to us from a large rescue back in June, when 105 golden mixes came into our care. She has made significant progress in her socialization and trust in people she knows. She'll need confidence building and patience with her family in her new home. Since she has not lived in a home environment, it will take some getting used to. With those she trusts she is a super sweet and playful girl. She loves to play fetch with stuffy toys and balls, and also enjoys splashing in the kiddie pool. Queenie must have a secured fenced-in yard, and a confident resident dog to help show her the ropes and all the fun things about being a dog! Children in the home must be over the age of 8. We are unsure what her reaction will be to cats. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

Frankie - Domestic Short Hair - 4-month-old neutered male. Frankie is a cute, little black kitty who is very shy. He is currently looking for a home with children over the age of 12 and wouldn't mind sharing it with a feline friend. Or, if you are looking for two kitties, he wouldn't mind sharing his new home with his buddy, Gracie, who's a little more outgoing. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

Glinda - Domestic Short Hair - 5-month-old spayed female. Glinda is a cute little gal who is quite shy. She will need lots of time, patience and reassurance from her new family that everything will be ok. Since she is so shy, she's looking for a home with children over the age of 14 and wouldn't mind having another cat in the home to help her build confidence. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

Gracie - Domestic Short Hair - 4-month-old spayed female. Gracie is reserved at first, but with time and patience she will allow you to pet her. She is looking for a home with children over the age of 12 and wouldn't mind sharing her new home with a feline friend. Or, if you are looking for two kitties, she wouldn't mind going home with her pal, Frankie. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

Izzy - Domestic Short Hair - 7-year-old spayed female. Izzy enjoys playtime and running water! She is very sweet and loves treat time with catnip! She also loves to be pet behind the ears and will purr loudly to let you know how much she likes it. She is nervous around dogs, cats and children under the age of 8, so her ideal home is one that is relatively quiet. Izzy is now a Lonely Heart, which means she has been with us for over 45 days and her adoption fee is reduced. To encourage the perfect family to take the leap and adopt this gal, her adoption fee is now only $50. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

Noel - Domestic Medium Hair - 11-year-old spayed female. Noel likes to look outside and watch the world outside. She also enjoys head and chin scratches. She shared her previous home with another cat who bullied her, so she is not interested in any pushy cats but may not mind sharing her space with a mellow kitty friend. She is looking for an adult-only home. Noel is now a Lonely Heart, which means she's been with us for over 45 days and now has a reduced adoption fee. In hopes the perfect family will take the leap and adopt this gal, her adoption fee is now only $50. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

Sophia - Domestic Short Hair - 11-year-old spayed female. Sophia is a cautious girl who is looking for a calm, quiet home. She would prefer a home without dogs, cats and children. She will need to warm up to her new family before she will allow any handling. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

Vivian - Domestic Short Hair - 7-year-old spayed female. Vivian is an outgoing kitty that would fit into almost any home. She is a very relaxed girl that is looking for a family that will give her the love and attention she deserves. She doesn't like fast movements, therefore would do best in a home with children over the age of 8. She is also looking for a home without cats or dogs. If you are looking for an easygoing kitty, come meet Vivian! Vivian is now a Lonely Heart, which means she's been with us far too long. Although we will miss her, it's time for her to find her forever home. To encourage the perfect family to take the leap and adopt this gal, her adoption fee is now only $50. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

Gusu - Angora Bunny - 4-month-old neutered male. Gusu is a fluffy, young fellow looking for a place where he can hop around and enjoy interacting with his family. Being an Angora, he will need regular brushings to keep him happy and healthy. And, BONUS: If you are a knitter you could use his clippings to spin into a plush yarn fiber! Gusu has lived with many other animals and wouldn't mind sharing a home with furry friends. He's lived with young kids so wouldn't mind hanging out with a respectful child. Gusu is pretty easygoing but does not care to be carried. He'd rather hop on over to you for attention, but he's okay with being held for a short time. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA