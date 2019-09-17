Meet A&E star Rachel Osterbach, raise awareness at NHDSA Buddy Walk

Rachel Osterbach arrives at the 2018 Dynamic and Diverse Emmy Nominee Reception presented by the Television Academy on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, in North Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images) Jordan Strauss

The New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association and Rachel Osterbach, star of A&E’s Emmy award-winning show, Born This Way, will join forces with the Down syndrome community of New Hampshire at the 2019 Buddy Walk on Saturday.

The Buddy Walk is an annual event for people across the state to gather, celebrate, and advocate for and with the Down syndrome community. Participant registration for the annual event is now open at classy.org/event/2019-nhdsa-buddy-walk/e242229. The Buddy Walk includes an opening ceremony with an inspirational speech by Osterbach to kick off the 3K walk, followed by a host of family activities including lunch, a live DJ, raffles and so much more – and Osterbach will spend the day with participants.

“I am honored to join the NHDSA and the Down syndrome community of New Hampshire at this year’s Buddy Walk,” Osterbach said. “I hope that I can help everyone in the state realize all the amazing things that people with Down Syndrome can do.”

As the leading provider of information and advocacy in the Granite state, the NHDSA’s mission is to promote education, comradery and inclusion within New Hampshire’s community of those who live with, or are touched by, Down syndrome. The Buddy Walk is NHDSA’s largest event and funds raised go toward critical programs and services including membership grant programs that provide educational and recreational support; the Sunshine Fund, which provides gifts and financial aid during hospitalizations; First Call Program, which welcomes and educates new families in New Hampshire; the Annual Teachers Appreciation Award with recognition ceremony; member events, including a World Down Syndrome Day celebration and other gatherings.

“The annual NHDSA Buddy Walk is our biggest fundraiser every year. Not only does it give us a chance to celebrate our amazing kids and catch up with so many great friends, but the funds we raise go back into our community of local families who are touched by Down syndrome,” said Melissa McCreary, president of NHDSA. “Rachel Osterbach is such an inspiration to us, and we are thrilled to have her join the 2019 Buddy Walk, to spread our mission of inclusion and advocacy throughout the Granite State.”

Osterbach is one of the stars of Born this Way, a documentary series that celebrates inclusion and brings awareness to the amazing abilities of young adults born with Down syndrome. An advocate and motivational speaker, she also serves as global messenger for Special Olympics Southern California and serves on the State Council on Developmental Disabilities. The NHDSA is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization and the New Hampshire Buddy Walk is part of a nationwide program that is the premier advocacy event for Down syndrome in the United States.

The event will be Saturday, Sept. 21 at 11 a.m. at Bektash Shriners, 189 Pembroke Road, Concord. Registration is available at classy.org/event/2019-nhdsa-buddy-walk/e242229. Registration is $10 for participants 21 and younger, and $20 for adults over 21.

Marya Ketchell

NHDSA

Related Posts