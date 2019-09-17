Got any pets? Concord has all kinds of businesses that cater to them

Concord is a pretty pet-friendly city. As of 2016, there were more than 5,000 dogs registered in the city, and one can only imagine how many unregistered cats, snakes, birds, sugar gliders, iguanas, hamsters and chinchillas are out there. Needless to say, there are quite a few animals living in human homes around here.

Luckily, the city is chock-full of businesses that cater to pets. From food to grooming to training to medical care, the city of Concord basically has everything a pet owner could need. (Boscawen has a relevant business too, and it’s just over the border.)

Here’s a list of the businesses that exist for the benefit of pets, including their addresses and contact information:

Veterinary services

VCA Capital Area Veterinary Emergency and Specialty

1 Intervale Road, Concord, 227-1199

vcaspecialtyvets.com/capital-area-emergency

VCA Russell Animal Hospital

286 Pleasant St., Concord, 224-2361

vcahospitals.com/russell

Cilley Veterinary Clinic

37 Iron Works Road, Concord, 224-9549

cilleyvetclinic.com

Fisherville Animal Hospital

108 Fisherville Road, Concord, 229-0674

fishervilleanimalhospital.com

Holistic Veterinary Center

34 West St., Concord, 225-9680

holisticvetcenter.com

VCA Riverside Veterinary Hospital

201 N Main St., Boscawen, 753-9834

vcahospitals.com/riverside

(This location offers doggy day care and pet boarding among other services.)

Food/supplies

Sandy’s Pet Food Center

141 Old Turnpike Road, Concord, 225-1177

sandyspetfood.com

Osborne’s Agway

258 Sheep Davis Road, Concord, 228-8561

osbornesagway.com/pages/concord-agway

Petco

35 Fort Eddy Road, Concord, 225-7355

stores.petco.com/nh/concord/pet-supplies-concord-nh-865.html

PetSmart

299 Loudon Road, Concord, 224-1028

petsmart.com/store-locator/store/?storeID=1593

Grooming

Bark Now

237 S Main St., Concord, 229-3700

barknow.com

Pawtopia Pet Grooming Salon And Boutique

244 Sheep Davis Road, Concord, 227-6140

pawtopiapets.com

Just Dogs by Jennifer

248 Sheep Davis Road, Suite 7, Concord, 566-9134

justdogsbyjennifer.com

The Natural Canine Salon & Spa

492 N State St., Concord, 785-5684

facebook.com/NaturalCanineSS

A Furry Affair

248 Sheep Davis Road, Suite 7, Concord, 856-8001

facebook.com/AFurryAffair

Training/care

No Monkey Business Dog Training

141 Old Turnpike Road, Concord, 856-7509

nomonkeybusinessdogtraining.com

Lyonking Pet Sitters

10 Pine St., Concord, 738-4912

lyonkingpetsitters.com

