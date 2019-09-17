Got any pets? Concord has all kinds of businesses that cater to them

Concord is a pretty pet-friendly city. As of 2016, there were more than 5,000 dogs registered in the city, and one can only imagine how many unregistered cats, snakes, birds, sugar gliders, iguanas, hamsters and chinchillas are out there. Needless to say, there are quite a few animals living in human homes around here.
Luckily, the city is chock-full of businesses that cater to pets. From food to grooming to training to medical care, the city of Concord basically has everything a pet owner could need. (Boscawen has a relevant business too, and it’s just over the border.)
Here’s a list of the businesses that exist for the benefit of pets, including their addresses and contact information:
Veterinary services
VCA Capital Area Veterinary Emergency and Specialty
1 Intervale Road, Concord, 227-1199
vcaspecialtyvets.com/capital-area-emergency
VCA Russell Animal Hospital
286 Pleasant St., Concord, 224-2361
vcahospitals.com/russell
Cilley Veterinary Clinic
37 Iron Works Road, Concord, 224-9549
cilleyvetclinic.com
Fisherville Animal Hospital
108 Fisherville Road, Concord, 229-0674
fishervilleanimalhospital.com
Holistic Veterinary Center
34 West St., Concord, 225-9680
holisticvetcenter.com
VCA Riverside Veterinary Hospital
201 N Main St., Boscawen, 753-9834
vcahospitals.com/riverside
(This location offers doggy day care and pet boarding among other services.)
Food/supplies
Sandy’s Pet Food Center
141 Old Turnpike Road, Concord, 225-1177
sandyspetfood.com
Osborne’s Agway
258 Sheep Davis Road, Concord, 228-8561
osbornesagway.com/pages/concord-agway
Petco
35 Fort Eddy Road, Concord, 225-7355
stores.petco.com/nh/concord/pet-supplies-concord-nh-865.html
PetSmart
299 Loudon Road, Concord, 224-1028
petsmart.com/store-locator/store/?storeID=1593
Grooming
Bark Now
237 S Main St., Concord, 229-3700
barknow.com
Pawtopia Pet Grooming Salon And Boutique
244 Sheep Davis Road, Concord, 227-6140
pawtopiapets.com
Just Dogs by Jennifer
248 Sheep Davis Road, Suite 7, Concord, 566-9134
justdogsbyjennifer.com
The Natural Canine Salon & Spa
492 N State St., Concord, 785-5684
facebook.com/NaturalCanineSS
A Furry Affair
248 Sheep Davis Road, Suite 7, Concord, 856-8001
facebook.com/AFurryAffair
Training/care
No Monkey Business Dog Training
141 Old Turnpike Road, Concord, 856-7509
nomonkeybusinessdogtraining.com
Lyonking Pet Sitters
10 Pine St., Concord, 738-4912
lyonkingpetsitters.com