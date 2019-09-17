Entertainment: It’s getting chilly out, but the outdoor music scene is still hot

Music

Tuesday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Gov’t Mule at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $65 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Justin Cohn at Concord Craft Brewing at 5:30 p.m.
  • Ryan Williamson at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
  • Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Thursday

  • Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • River Whyless with The Dead Tongues at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Dwayne Haggins at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • David Tonkin outside The Hotel Concord at 5 p.m.

Friday

  • Eli “Paperboy” Reed at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Free show.
  • Classic Invasion at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.
  • Brooks Young Band at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
  • Let Us Not Forget at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • The Groove Cats at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
  • Studio Two (Beatles tribute band) at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Free.

Saturday

  • John Franzosa at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Straight to Hell & Rockaway Bitch at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19 to $29 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Dwayne Haggins at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
  • Trade at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
  • Murphy’s Law at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Saturday Afternoon Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Paul Hubert and Friends at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
  • Peabody’s Coal Train at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Sunday

  • John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Chris Lester at Cheers at 4 p.m.
  • Open mic at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Monday

  • Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Michael Loughlin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Collective Soul at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $229.75 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Canterbury Singers Open Sing at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.

Theater

  • Love, Loss, and What I Wore at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice (PG-13/2019/95 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:40, 7:55

Wednesday: 2, 5:40, 7:55

Thursday: 2, 5:40, 7:55

Brittany Runs a Marathon (R/2019/103 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:05 5:30, 7:45

Thursday: 2:05

Tel Aviv On Fire (NR/2019/100 min.)

Tuesday: 7:25

Wednesday: 7:25

Thursday: 7:25

The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13/2019/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25

Thursday: 2:10, 5:25

Downton Abbey (PG/2019/122 min.)

Thursday: 7:30

All movie times are p.m.

Insider Staff

