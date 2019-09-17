Entertainment: It’s getting chilly out, but the outdoor music scene is still hot

Music
Tuesday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Dave Gerard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Gov’t Mule at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $65 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Justin Cohn at Concord Craft Brewing at 5:30 p.m.
- Ryan Williamson at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
- Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Richard Gardzina at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- River Whyless with The Dead Tongues at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Dwayne Haggins at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- David Tonkin outside The Hotel Concord at 5 p.m.
Friday
- Eli “Paperboy” Reed at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Free show.
- Classic Invasion at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.
- Brooks Young Band at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- Let Us Not Forget at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- The Groove Cats at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
- Studio Two (Beatles tribute band) at Concord City Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. Free.
Saturday
- John Franzosa at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Straight to Hell & Rockaway Bitch at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $19 to $29 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Dwayne Haggins at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
- Trade at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- Murphy’s Law at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Saturday Afternoon Jam at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
- Paul Hubert and Friends at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
- Peabody’s Coal Train at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
Sunday
- John Franzosa at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Chris Lester at Cheers at 4 p.m.
- Open mic at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
Monday
- Paul Bourgelais at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Michael Loughlin at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Collective Soul at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 to $229.75 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Canterbury Singers Open Sing at Concord Community Music School at 7 p.m.
Theater
- Love, Loss, and What I Wore at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River
Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice (PG-13/2019/95 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:40, 7:55
Wednesday: 2, 5:40, 7:55
Thursday: 2, 5:40, 7:55
Brittany Runs a Marathon (R/2019/103 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45
Wednesday: 2:05 5:30, 7:45
Thursday: 2:05
Tel Aviv On Fire (NR/2019/100 min.)
Tuesday: 7:25
Wednesday: 7:25
Thursday: 7:25
The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13/2019/93 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 5:25
Wednesday: 2:10, 5:25
Thursday: 2:10, 5:25
Downton Abbey (PG/2019/122 min.)
Thursday: 7:30
All movie times are p.m.