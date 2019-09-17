Bulletin Board: Free concert, fundraiser at Uno’s and more

Capital Area Memory Cafe

The Capital Area Memory Café for memory-impaired individuals and their family members is Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway. The Memory Café is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time. This month is our “Café Chat.”

Enjoy an opportunity to socialize and build relationships with others who have memory impairment. Family members can speak with healthcare professionals and learn more about resources while their loved ones are engaged in meaningful and supervised activity in a relaxed home-like environment.

The Capital Area Memory Café is a collaboration of Concord Hospital, Concord Regional VNA, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Concord and Granite Ledges of Concord. Underwriting is generously provided by Merrimack County Savings Bank.

Cafes are free and no registration is required. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 230-5673 or email Jennifer.Brechtel@crvna.org.

Fundraiser at Uno’s restaurant

An upcoming fundraiser at UNO Pizzeria & Grill in Concord will benefit Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, a national program providing free, custom-designed smart homes to veterans with life-altering injuries, allowing them to live more independently and enjoy their best lives within their respective communities. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, stop by the Concord UNO’s restaurant, which is located at 15 Fort Eddy Road, anytime during business hours for food, drinks and plenty of fun for the entire family! Enjoy great food and refreshments for a worthy cause, as 20% of every food and beverage purchase, including take-out orders, will be donated to The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. Additional fun activities such as raffles, face painting, merchandise, appearances by local public safety personnel and more will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Can’t join us on the 18th but still want to help? Order takeout from UNO’s on Friday, Sept. 20 and 20% of your order will go toward this initiative.

Free concert at United Church

Violinist YuEun Kim and pianist Sam Hong will perform at the United Church of Penacook on Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. as part of the fall series of concerts presented in conjunction with Avaloch Farm Music Institute. In a weeklong Avaloch residency, Sahun Hong and YuEun Kim will record several new arrangements of Chopin’s nocturnes for violin and piano, bringing out unexpected colors and drama out of the piano masterpieces. Samples of their work and additional information about these performers can be found at facebook.com/yueunkimviolin and sahunhong.com. Find additional concert information and directions at ucpnh.org.

Governor’s Arts Awards tix on sale

The New Hampshire State Council on the Arts has announced that tickets for the 2019 Governor’s Arts Awards are currently available for online purchase. The event takes place Oct. 21, 5-7:30 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage in Concord.

New Hampshire’s Governor’s Arts Awards recognize the contributions of individuals, organizations and communities that make a difference in quality of life in New Hampshire through the arts. This year, the awards will honor achievement in Arts Education, Arts in Health, Creative Communities, Distinguished Arts Leadership, Folk Heritage, Individual Arts Champion and Lotte Jacobi Living Treasure, a lifetime achievement award.

To be eligible for nominations, individuals must reside in New Hampshire or have made significant contributions to the arts while living in New Hampshire; nominated organizations, cities and towns must be physically located in New Hampshire.

The awards were first presented in 1980. Throughout the years, honorees have received artwork created by a New Hampshire artist and based on the State House dome eagle – the first public art in the state. Berlin sculptor Andre Belanger designed and created the current awards.

Confirmed sponsors for the event include Capitol Center for the Arts, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, The Hotel Concord, Kelley Family Properties, New England College, Northeast Delta Dental, O Steaks and Seafood, Sanborn Mills Farm, Carol and Roger Brooks, Shannon Chandley and Tom Silvia, and Christine Dwyer. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available.

To learn more about the 2019 Governors Arts Awards and to see lists of previous awardees, visit nh.gov/nharts/artsandartists/gaa/index.htm. Tickets may be purchased directly from the Capitol Center for the Arts, online at ccanh.com or by calling the box office at 225-1111.

Poetry Out Loud registration open

“He lives to learn,” wrote John Greenleaf Whittier in his poem “In School-days,” one of thousands of classic poems students may choose to learn as part of the 2020 New Hampshire Poetry Out Loud program.

The N.H. State Council on the Arts, which facilitates the program in New Hampshire, has opened registration for this year’s competition to time with the start of the new school year. There are only 45 spots for high schools and high school groups available for the 2020 round, which will mark the program’s 15th year.

As many as 10,000 New Hampshire students are expected to participate, starting at the classroom level. Classroom winners advance to school competitions, which are followed by in-state regionals and the state championship in March. The state winner will advance to the national finals in Washington, D.C.

While there is a competitive element to Poetry Out Loud, the program’s major goal is to help participants learn about great poets, poetry and literary history as they sharpen their presentation and public speaking skills. Students involved in the program say that it is an experience that has long-lasting, positive impact on their lives.

There is no cost to students or schools to participate in Poetry Out Loud, which is organized on the national level by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Poetry Foundation.

To learn more about 2020 New Hampshire Poetry Out Loud, including how high schools and school groups can register, visit nh.gov/nharts. For additional information, contact Julianne Gadoury, New Hampshire State Council on the Arts, at 271-0791 or julianne.gadoury@dncr.nh.gov.

