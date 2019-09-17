Bring the pup to Pope Memorial SPCA’s Walk for the Animals on Sunday

Pope Memorial SPCA's Walk for the Animals is a fun event for the whole family -- including the dogs. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA Pope Memorial SPCA's Walk for the Animals is a fun event for the whole family -- including the dogs. Courtesy of Pope Memorial SPCA

Based on information from 2016, there are more than 5,000 registered dogs in Concord. That means there’s a community walk/run this weekend that should interest a whole bunch of you out there.

Pope Memorial SPCA will host its 24th annual Walk for the Animals this Sunday at Northeast Delta Dental in Concord. The event is a one-day fundraiser for the SPCA, which works to find homes for homeless and abandoned pets.

The SPCA is always very busy, and their work costs money. This fundraiser provides money to help provide shelter, food and medical care to the many lost and abandoned pets the shelter takes in every year. Proceeds from this event are critical to the shelter’s ability to help the animals in the community.

The event itself is fun for the whole family – including the pups (dogs on leashes and who are up to date on vaccinations are welcome, but no other pets). The main event is a 1- or 3-mile walk, and festivities after the walk include music from DJ Nazzy, a canine contest, a food tent, a raffle and more dog-friendly fun. One of the best parts is you can register for this event as an individual or as part of a team – whichever you prefer. Prizes will be awarded to some of the top fundraisers.

Online registration is available through popememorialspca.org, and on-site registration will open at 10 a.m. Sunday. The event will end at 1 p.m.

For more information, to register or to make a donation, go to popememorialspca.org/walk-for-animal.

Insider staff

Related Posts