On Display: ‘Like Father, Like Daughter’ exhibit at Forest Society gallery

Douglas Richards. Douglas Richards. Douglas Richards. Douglas Richards. Douglas Richards. Douglas Richards. Douglas Richards. Douglas Richards. Douglas Richards. Douglas Richards. Laura Aldridge. Laura Aldridge. Laura Aldridge.

The gallery at the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests is displaying “Like Father, Like Daughter,” an exhibit of paintings from the father-daughter duo of Douglas Richards and Laura Aldridge, both of whom were born and raised in the Concord area. Most of the paintings depict scenes from nature, and you can definitely see the familial similarities – and also the differences – between the painters.

The exhibit will be on display until Oct. 31, and all of the works are available for purchase. Since the gallery is often used for meetings, please call ahead (224-9062) to check whether the room will be available for browsing before showing up.

Related Posts