Fall Guide 2019: Everything you need to plan your autumn in the Granite State

Well, here we are again. While it’s still technically summer for another week and a half or so, it’s September, and many of us are already surrendering summer and moving on to fall. Such is life in New England.

Although summer is pretty much in the rear-view mirror by now, that doesn’t mean it’s time to go into hibernation – not yet, anyway. One of the best parts about being in New England at this time of year is taking in all the fallish scenes, smells, sounds, flavors and activities all over the place. In New Hampshire, arguably the heart of New England, there’s more than enough fall fun to be had in all parts of the state. That’s where we come in.

On this page, you’ll find a huge calendar of fall events in New Hampshire. This will cover the next three months or so, and will range from the Seacoast to the North Country, and everything in between. As is usually the case with our long features like this, the Fall Guide is intended to be just that – a guide, rather than an all-inclusive, definitive list of every single event going on. We went through a bunch of online calendars and cherry-picked some of the more interesting and more fall-related events and activities we could find. We omitted “standard” events such as concerts and theater performances, unless they really fit in with the fall theme – there are just too many shows on too many days in too many parts of the state for us to round them all up for this Fall Guide. Be sure to check the websites of the events to find more exact details, such as times, parking information, registration/ticket info and directions.

So, with all of that in mind, go ahead and check out what’s going on around here this fall. Feel free to keep this handy for the next three months or so, as you never know when a weekend might open up for you to go exploring – flannel-clad and pumpkin spice coffee in hand, no doubt.

Sept. 12

Rochester Fair

A classic and long-running fall fair with all your favorite events, demonstrations and activities, plus a midway with rides and fair food, the Twisted Metal Showdown (featuring stock car racing and car soccer), a flea market, an old truck and tractor show, yard sale and much more. Runs through Sept. 22.

Location: Rochester Fairgrounds, 72 Lafayette St., Rochester. Cost: $9; free for children under 8. More info: rochesterfair.com.

Seacoast Extreme Country Fair

Hold on tight for The Seacoast Country Fair, the newest and most extreme fair to ever hit New England. The excitement begins Sept. 12 at the premier New England Dragway in Epping. Debuting in 2018, this newer addition to New Hampshire’s fall fairs celebrates all things country, from music to rodeo events, including bull riding and barrel racing. There’s also a classic midway with rides and fair foods, plus other entertainment, such as hot air balloon rides, petting zoo, crafts, monster trucks and more. Runs through Sept. 15.

Single-day tickets are $12 for adults; $7 for kids ages 5 to 12, active military and seniors (Thursday and Friday); free for kids 4 and under and $10 for seniors on Saturday and Sunday. VIP passes for all ages are $18, and four-day passes are also available.

Hours: Thursday-Friday: 3-10 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m.-11 p.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Location: New England Dragway, 280 Exeter Road, Epping. Cost: $7-$18. More info: seacoastextremecountryfair.com.

Sept. 13

White Mountain Storytelling Fest

Regi Carpenter, award-winning storyteller, educator and author is joined by a dozen more amazing tellers at Plymouth State University on the weekend of Sept. 13.

The weekend includes ghost stories Friday night (7:30 p.m.), children’s stories all day Saturday (starting at 10 a.m.) and sacred stories Sunday morning (9 a.m.).

Location: Plymouth State University, 17 High St., Plymouth. Cost: $10 single event, $30 full festival, $25 full festival for New Hampshire Storytelling Alliance members, free for PSU students and children under 12. More info: nhstorytelling.org/festival.

Sept. 14

Hampton Falls Craft Festival

The scenic Town Common in Hampton Falls will come alive with color, flavor and music for the 11th Annual Hampton Falls Craft Festival on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15.

Over 75 artisans from all over New England will display and sell their American-made works, and there will also be delicious specialty food to try. Live musical entertainment on the bandstand each day will also be featured.

The Hampton Falls Craft Festival is free admission and held rain or shine. Friendly pets on leashes are welcome.

Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This event is a fundraiser for the Hampton Falls Recreation Commission with funds raised to maintain and improve the commons. Food sales benefit Hampton Falls Fire Department.

Location: Hampton Falls Town Common, 4 Lincoln Ave., Hampton Falls. Cost: Free. More info: castleberryfairs.com.

5 Hikes in 5 Weeks

Join Forest Society staff guides to explore “Peaks and Valleys,” easy hiking trails to scenic Forest Society-owned destinations featuring sweeping views from uncrowded mountain summits to forested hiking trails to riverside destinations.

The “Five Hikes in Five Weeks” series is designed for families and beginning hikers interested in reaching new places, unsung destinations in different regions throughout New Hampshire. Hikes are a maximum of 3 hours and include breaks for interpretation, as well as ample stops for water and snacks. Participants can choose a morning or afternoon hike: 9 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cost is $8 for adult non-members, children (under age 18) are free; all current Forest Society members are free.

The hikes will be at High Merrimack River Floodplain, Concord, on Sept. 14; McCabe Forest Trails along Contoocook River, Antrim, on Sept. 19; Ashuelot River Headwaters Forest, Lempster, on Oct. 5; Morse Preserve, Alton, on Oct. 18; and Powder Major’s Forest, Madbury, Durham and Lee, on Oct. 25.

Location: Various. Cost: $8. More info: forestsociety.org/five-hikes-five-weeks-autumn-2019-series.

Black Forest Octoberfest

An Octoberfest in September! Featuring 30 handmade craft and artisan vendors for early holiday shopping, face painting for kids, amazing food from the Black Forest Restaurant and Bakery, beer and live music. This is a rain-or-shine event, and will be a great weekend for visitors to enjoy New Hampshire in the fall. If you haven’t enjoyed Black Forest’s incredible food, then come to this event and bring your family and friends!

Vendor spaces still available at this time: Juried, handmade only. Please email bike1vet@yahoo.com for an application.

Location: Black Forest Restaurant, 212 Route 101, Amherst. Cost: Free admission. More info: 505-7486.

Harvest Festival

This festival includes horse-drawn hayrides, face painting, a petting farm, food, music, games, raffles, crafts, hay jump, demonstrations and more. Don’t forget to register your team for the Raise Heck Tug of War to benefit Fledglings Preschool Scholarship Fund.

Location: Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center, 928 White Oaks Road, Laconia. Cost: Free. More info: prescottfarm.org/service/public-programs/festivals.

Shaker Harvest Festival

Celebrate the autumn harvest with horse-drawn wagon rides, a hay stack treasure hunt, cider making, butter churning, ice cream cranking, candle dipping, traditional crafts including broom making, farm animals, music entertainment, museum tours, pony rides and more. Fun for the whole family.

Location: Enfield Shaker Museum, Great Stone Dwelling, 447 Route 4A, Enfield. Cost: $5 for ages 12 and under, $8 for ages 13-17, $12 for adults, $25 for a family (up to three kids). More info: shakermuseum.org/event/2019-harvest-festival.

Wags to Whiskers Festival

Don’t miss this great day out for you and your dog! Over 2,500 humans and 800 dogs attended last year. Returning this year are the Granite State Disc Dogs, and new this year is BARK Fly Ball. We’ll have many exciting dog demos sponsored by Good Mojo University. Your dog can compete in the Pup Cup safe skills challenge. Plus there will be many dog-friendly vendors, and Kitty City & Smallsville for our other furry friends. Check out the huge raffle and the kids fun zone with carnival-style games and prizes. There will be Humane Society merchandise and of course food and beer available for purchase. And don’t forget Hayward’s people and pup ice cream. Free caricatures sponsored by BPrk, take home a drawing to remember the day by. Did we mention we’ll also have dozens of puppies and dogs there for adoption? Some will be Golden Rescues. The money raised supports the pets at the Humane Society awaiting adoption.

Tickets are available at the event or in advance on Eventbrite. Advance ticket purchasers will be entered into a drawing for gift cards to AMC Cinemas, Dairy Queen and The Olive Garden.

Location: Anheuser Busch, 221 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Cost: $10; free for children 17 and under. More info: hsfn.org.

Sour Power: Beer Tasting

Concord’s Local Baskit is pulling out several sours from its collection for tasting for this free tasting event between 3 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14. Please respond or give us a call at 219-0882 to RSVP and help us plan for the event.

Location: Local Baskit, 10 Ferry St., Concord. Cost: Free. More info: shop.localbaskit.com.

Passport Craft Beer and Food Pairing

Savor local flavor at Passport, New England’s premiere craft beer and food pairing event – an unforgettable evening of local brews and delectable treats from your favorite area chefs at beautiful Strawbery Banke Museum. Once again, we’ll be joined by crowd favorite, local band Martin England and the Reconstructed. This is a 21-plus event, and IDs will be required.

Location: Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth. Cost: $35 (designated driver, main event), $75 (main event), $55 (designated driver, VIP reception), $130 (VIP reception). More info: nhpbs.org/passport.

Sept. 15

My Craft Show 2

We want other people to see your creativity. Heck, we want to see your talents. We want you to have fun showing your creations – hopefully you can make some money selling your art. We are here to help bridge that gap. One hundred percent of what you make at the event is yours to keep.

This is an exhibition of creative talent and the stuff that people make. It’s perfect for the professional crafter looking for a new venue to showcase beyond the school gymnasiums or hallways, to a high school student who is just really passionate about showing what they can do, or even if this is your first ever try at selling and showing what you do.

We want this is to be a fun day at Anheuser-Busch for you. Meeting new people and networking with like-minded folks should happen more often, but if this is your chance, then let’s make the best of it. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Anheuser-Busch Merrimack, 221 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack. Cost: Free. More info: Facebook.com/mycraftshow.

Cornhole for Critters

The NHSPCA invites players of all skill levels to join us for the 1st Annual Cornhole for Critters. This single-elimination cornhole tournament is the newest event to help raise funds for the thousands of homeless and helpless animals that will turn to the NHSPCA in need this year. Both players and spectators can enjoy this exciting event at the picturesque Smuttynose Brewery. There will be tasty food, cold beer, raffles and so much more.

Even though all team slots are filled, there are still plenty of ways to get involved. Join us at the event to cheer on these teams as they battle for the top spot, enjoy delicious beer, great music, a bounce house, and exciting raffles! Event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Smuttynose Brewery, 105 Towle Farm Road, Hampton. More info:nhspca.org.

Tricycle Grand Prix Race

Attitash/Bear Peak will be the host on Sunday, Sept.15 for The World Championship High Performance Tricycle Grand Prix Race. Co-sponsored by The Red Parka Pub, The Valley Originals and Amoskeag Beverages, this event is another one of those fun Valley events that spectators will enjoy as much as participants.

Selected as an Editor’s Pick in New Hampshire Magazine for Best of NH 2019 for Fun & Adventure, racers ride down a course on steel tricycles similar to the “Big Wheels” of years gone by. This is a “grand prix” format with four trikes on the course at a time. Teams are encouraged, as are costumes. Bikes will be provided and helmets are required.

Registration opens at 11 a.m. and race time is noon, with an awards ceremony following at the Red Parka. The entry fee is $25 per racer or $80 for a team of four. Space is limited to 64 racers. Applications can be downloaded from redparkapub.com.

You can also see videos from past races on YouTube by searching for Red Parka Tricycle Race. Proceeds for the event will benefit the Dewey Mark/Red Parka Scholarship Fund. Contact George O’Brien at 986-5706 or Terry O’Brien at 383-4344.

Location: Attitash Mountain Resort/Bear Peak, 775 Route 302, Bartlett. Cost: $25 per racer, $80 for team of four. More info: redparkapub.com.

Sept. 19

Pope Memorial SPCA Golf Tourney

Golf tournament to benefit homeless pets at the Pope Memorial SPCA in New London.

Bramble format. Field will be limited to 18 foursomes. Lunch and awards to follow completion of play. Entry fee is $700/foursome “all in” to include: cart, lunch, drink coupon and all contests and prizes.

Location: Lake Sunapee Country Club, Country Club Lane, New London. Cost: $700 per foursome. More info:popememorialspca.org.

Sept. 20

NH Highland Games & Festival

The 44th New Hampshire Highland Games & Festival is one weekend party that you don’t want to miss. Immerse yourself in all things Scottish, from the pageantry of the massed bands, to the strength and skill of the strongmen in heavy athletic competition, to the foot-stomping and soul-stirring musical performances.

Three full days of Scottish music, food and drink, athletics, dance and heritage. We’re hosting The Scottish Highland Games World Championships. The festival runs through Sept. 22.

Location: Loon Mountain Resort, 60 Loon Mountain Road, Lincoln. Cost: $20-$40 single-day, $65 full weekend, free for children 14 and under. More info: nhscot.org.

Full Throttle Fall Weekend

The Full Throttle Fall Weekend is back by popular demand, featuring two days of heart-pounding short-track racing. The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will take center stage racing in the longest mileage and richest purse race on the Tour, the Musket 250 presented by Whelen on Sept. 21.

Location: New Hampshire Motor Speedway, 1122 Route 106, Loudon. Cost: Varies. More info: nhms.com/events/full-throttle-fall-weekend.

Telluride by the Sea

Nine movies. Three days (Sept. 20-22). One weekend of the best cinema! Movies fresh from their debuts at the 46th Telluride Film Festival in Colorado will be on screen at The Music Hall as Telluride by the Sea gets its 21st year underway.

Location: The Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut St., Portsmouth. Cost: $20 individual, $100 weekend. More info: themusichall.org/events/telluride-by-the-sea-2019.

Fairy House Festival

The Friends of the South End Portsmouth Fairy House Tour — the world’s largest fairy house tour — takes place each fall in the historic South End neighborhood of Portsmouth. More than 250 fairy houses built by creative professionals, community members and students will be on display on the grounds of Strawbery Banke, Historic New England’s Governor John Langdon House and in Prescott Park.

Location: Prescott Park, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth. Cost: $4-$25 until Sept. 20, $5-$30 day of. More info: portsmouthfairyhousetour.com.

BioBlitz

BioBlitz is a daylong citizen science event where families can discover the amazing biodiversity of Odiorne Point State Park while helping field experts collect data on species found.

This event offers exciting opportunities for all ages to gain knowledge and skill in their favorite area of nature. Exploration teams will be birding, searching for insects, snakes and amphibians, exploring the freshwater pond and salt marsh, tracking mammals, identifying plants and seaweeds, tide pooling and more. You can sign up to participate in all or part of the day.

Location: Seacoast Science Center, 570 Ocean Blvd., Rye. Cost: $10 per person, $30 per family (six people max), free for Seacoast Science Center members. More info: seacoastsciencecenter.org/events/bioblitz.

Buddy Walk & Family Festival

Every year, the New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association hosts its Buddy Walk & Family Festival for people across the state to gather, celebrate and advocate for and with the Down syndrome community. The 2019 Buddy Walk will feature Rachel Osterbach, star of A&E’s Emmy-award-winning show, Born This Way.

The Buddy Walk includes an opening ceremony with an inspirational speech by Rachel to kick off the 3K walk, followed by a host of family activities including lunch, a live DJ, raffles and so much more – and Rachel will spend the day with participants.

Location: Bektash Shriners, 189 Pembroke Road, Concord. Cost: $20 adults, $10 ages 21 and under, free for volunteers. More info: classy.org/event/2019-nhdsa-buddy-walk/e242229.

SELT TrailFest

SELT TrailFest is a daylong trail celebration at Burley Farms. From trail races (5K, 10K and a fun run for kids) to local food and wildlife encounters, there really will be something for everyone.

TrailFest is designed to bring folks out to one of SELT’s Burley Farms in Epping to enjoy the outdoors and see the effects of land conservation by participating in one of our races or other activities such as enjoying a picnic from local food trucks, learning about wildlife from experts and taking walking tours of Burley Farms with our staff.

Location: Burley Farms, 245 N. River Road, Epping. Cost: $35-$45 (free for spectators). More info: seltnh.org.

Teddy Bear Picnic

Teddy Bear Picnic hosted by the Miss Raymond Scholarship Program. Bring your favorite cuddle buddy and a picnic blanket. We will have songs and games, a story time, vendors, raffles, crafts, face painting and a free “teddy bear hospital.” Free admission! Lunch, drinks and concessions will be available for purchase.

Rain date: Sept. 22.

Location: Lyman Memorial Park (Raymond Town Common), Main Street, Raymond. Cost: Free. More info: 686-2092, Christina.vogel@comcast.net.

Battle of the Brews

Held at the Visitor’s Center Green in Claremont, this is a combo brewfest and 5K race held by the Kiwanis Club of Claremont. Sample beers from more than 30 New England breweries and vote for your favorites. Tickets are $30 and $50 for the VIP hour. The VIP hour is from 12-1 p.m. with general admission from 1-4 p.m. Designated driver tickets are available for $10.

Location: Visitor’s Center Green, 14 North St., Claremont. Cost: $10-$50. More info: claremontbrewfest.com.

Waterloom Fairy Festival

Get in on all the fun. The Waterloom Fairy Festival will have many things to do including a visit to the fairy house village, kids games, an art tent, an English tea party, folk music and Contra dancing, a fairy ballet and fairy fashion show, storytellers, face painting and a magic show by Jason Purdy, New Hampshire’s own master magician.

But wait, there’s more! Bring a fairy house that you built to the fairy festival and get a free child’s admission ticket. That is a $4 value. (Only one per family.)

Location: Souhegan Country Club, 290 Old Country Road, New Ipswich. Cost: $9 adults, $4 children under 12. More info: waterloomfairyfestival.com.

Smuttynose 25th Anniversary

To celebrate our 25th anniversary, Smuttynose Brewing Co. is inviting over 30 of our brewing buddies from across New England and beyond to lend their combined expertise to a collaboration beer unlike any you’ve had before.

The event will include:

All of the participating breweries pouring their beers from dedicated beer tents ringing the field adjacent to our brewery.

Tickets include unlimited sample pours, plus a take-home, branded sampling glass.

The return of some fan-favorite Smuttynose beers from the archives, including the beloved (and rare) Really Old Brown Dog.

Custom merchandise marking the occasion.

Attractions such as giant inflatable slides, photo booths, music, games and more.

Food for sale, including fresh-baked Smuttynose Pizza.

Location: Smuttynose Brewery, 105 Towle Farm Road, Hampton. Cost: $35-$45 ($10 designated driver). More info: eventbrite.com.

Chili Contest and Dinner

Chili and all the fixin’s dinner will be $10. Vote for People’s Choice Best Chili. There will also be live music and a cash bar. Do you think your chili is Hot Stuff? Then enter for great prizes and bragging rights! Entry form and info at secondchancear.org. All proceeds to benefit 501(c)(3) Second Chance Animal Rescue.

Location: VFW Pavilion, 600 Cottage St., Littleton. Cost: $10, $5 for children under 10. More info: secondchancear.org.

MPAL Ball

Join us for the MPAL Ball – a fundraising event like no other! The event will feature dinner and dancing (with music performed by the Scott Spradling Band) plus live and silent auctions, games, contests, raffles and more!

Tables of 10 are $1,000 and individual tickets are $125.

To purchase a table or a ticket, please call 321-0679.

Location: DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, 700 Elm St., Manchester. Cost: $125 individual, $1,000 table of 10. More info: manchesterpoliceathleticleague.org.

Sept. 22

Multicultural Festival

A celebration of all cultures, featuring entertainment by local performers, local ethnic food vendors, cultural crafts made by local artists, traditional arts demonstrations, activities for all ages, an international flag parade and so much more! The exceptional diversity of more than 50 different cultures represented at this Multicultural Festival in Concord through music, dance, food, art and activities is a testimony to the positive impacts that culture, inclusion and empowerment can have on creating a thriving community.

Location: New Hampshire State House, 107 N. Main St., Concord. Cost: Free. More info: concordnhmulticulturalfestival.org.

Walk for the Animals

Help raise funds to care for homeless and abandoned pets by participating in Pope Memorial SPCA’s Walk for the Animals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northeast Delta Dental Field in Concord.

Dogs are welcome on leashes and must be current on vaccinations. Enjoy a one- or three-mile walk and raise funds needed to care for pets at our shelter. Then stay for festivities including food, music, vendors, raffles, contests and more! Event details, registration and more at popememorialspca.org/walk-for-animal.

Location: Northeast Delta Dental Field, 1 Delta Drive, Concord. Cost: $25-$35. More info: popememorialspca.org/walk-for-animal.

Sunapee Chowder and Chili Challenge

Enjoy the beauty of Sunapee Harbor while enjoying delicious chowder and chili, then vote for your favorite taste. There will be a kids’ tent and vendors on site as well. Proceeds to benefit the Sunapee PTO.

Location: Sunapee Harbor, River Road, Sunapee. Cost: $10. More info: lake-sunapee-living.com.

Great NH Pie Festival

This 11th annual event will be our biggest event ever. Eat and help judge commercial pies from around the state to pick the People’s Choice Award as judged pies, possibly yours, are ranked before the judged pies are opened up to eat too. There will be big prizes for the top three of each category, and even more for the grand prize winner. Take a wagon ride and bid on one of the auctioned pies.

Location: NH Farm Museum, 1305 White Mountain Highway, Milton. Cost: $10, $5 ages 12 and under, free for contestants. More info: Facebook.com.

Dinner on Main Street

Acclaimed chefs of downtown Nashua are partnering with our local producers from the Nashua Farmers Market to show off their culinary prowess and the bounty that New Hampshire fields and farmers bring during harvest season — right in the middle of Main Street!

Three hundred guests will join us in downtown Nashua on a closed section of Main Street for a six-course farm-to-table meal that is sure to delight the senses. Guests will also enjoy live music, great stories and a festive atmosphere. Optional locally produced beer and wine pairing with your meal is also available. Chefs and servers from MT’s Local, Surf, Riverside Barbecue Co., Fratello’s Itallian Grille, Peddler’s Daughter and Crosby’s Bakery will take part in this wonderful community event.

Location: Main Street, Nashua. Cost: $89, or $115 with beer or wine pairing. More info: Facebook.com.

Sept. 23

Scratch Made in the Mountains

Chef Teresa Stearns brings together a team of local artisans to create a culinary adventure for the senses, using locally sourced ingredients. Enjoy communal breaking of bread between old and new friends. Savor a four-course family-style dinner that wanders the line between refined and rustic, beginning with handmade ricotta and apple galette for dessert.

Preserve Makers will complement each course with a crafted botanical cocktail or an organic wine from one of our local vineyards.

Seating for this event will be limited so that each guest may enjoy and celebrate their seat At The Table.

Location: The Preserve at Chocorua, 88 Philbrick Neighborhood Road, Tamworth. Cost: $100. More info: reservethepreserve.com.

Sept. 26

Deerfield Fair

New England’s oldest family fair is back for another year of classic attractions, events and shows. In 2018 the largest pumpkin recorded in the state was weighed at the fair – it came in at a whopping 2,528 pounds, and was grown by Steve Geddes of Boscawen. Other entertainment includes rides, a midway, horse shows, music, dancing, magicians, pig scramble and so much more. Runs through Sept. 29.

Location: Deerfield Fairgrounds, 34 Stage Road, Deerfield. Cost: $10 for ages 13 and up; ages 12 and younger are free. More info: deerfieldfair.com/home.html.

Sept. 27

Auction of Historic Proportions

The Auction of Historic Proportions is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the Historical Society of Cheshire County. On Sept. 27, over 100 items will be available in a live auction and silent auction. Those who attend can expect to have some fun and enjoy a few laughs in support of the Historical Society’s programs which help people of all ages “find their place in history.”

Location: Historical Society of Cheshire County, 246 Main St., Keene. Cost: $50. More info: hsccnh.org.

Capital Arts Fest

Capital Arts Fest will take place in front of the Headquarters of the League of NH Craftsmen and the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sept. 27-29. Hours will be 5-8 p.m. on the 27th, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on the 28th and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the 29th. No admission fees. Parking in city lots and on street is available.

The League is partnering with the City of Concord, the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s “Creative Concord Committee” and the Capitol Center for the Arts as we produce our second annual Capital Arts Fest! This is a one-of-a-kind craft fair featuring the work of selected League juried members and invited artists. Stroll Main Street and shop fine craft during the peak of the fall foliage season!

Location: League of NH Craftsmen Headquarters, 49 S. Main St., Concord. Cost: Free. More info: nhcrafts.org/event/capital-arts-fest.

Sept. 28

Swag on Swasey Exeter Antique & Flea Market

This open-air market features over 30 dealers on Swasey Parkway in the heart of downtown Exeter. Antiques, collectibles, vintage, salvage, rusty-junk, repurposed, unique finds, textiles, jewelry, tools, militaria clothing, furniture and much more. No admission price and free on-street and off-street parking.

Location: Swasey Parkway, Water Street, Exeter. Cost: Free. More info: swagonswasey.com.

Beaver Brook Fall Festival

Beaver Brook Association invites the public to our 39th Annual Fall Festival & Nature Art Show. Artwork by dozens of regional artists will be on display at Maple Hill Farm and the featured artist this year is Christopher Volpe.

The Fall Festival is the signature annual event of Beaver Brook Association and in addition to the fabulous display of artwork, there will be activities of interest for all age groups. These include nature crafts for children, animal presentations from Wingmasters, Eyes on Owls, Wildlife Encounters and Carriage Shack petting farm. There will be self-guided garden tours, live music, homemade food, hot dog roast and more. The festival runs through Sept. 29.

Location: Maple Hill Farm, 117 Ridge Road, Hollis. Cost: Free. More info: beaverbrook.org.

Red, White & Brew: Craft Beer & Wine

Veterans Count Lakes Region Chapter is hosting the 4th Annual Red, White & Brew: Craft Beer & Wine Festival. Join us for craft beer and wine, live music from The Bob Pratte Band, food, a car show and local vendors/artisans. Funspot will be celebrating our heroes with Military Appreciation Day. With proof of veteran status, you will receive special Funspot gifts. Admission varies. Proceeds benefit Veterans Count.

Location: Funspot, 579 Endicott St. North, Laconia. Cost: $15-$40. More info: vetscount.org/nh/ events/red-white-brew.

Oct. 5

Autumn Craft Festival on the Lake

The Scenic Mill Falls Marketplace in Meredith will once again come alive with color, flavor and music for the 21st Annual Autumn Craft Festival on Saturday, Oct. 5 and Sunday, Oct. 6.

Over 75 artisans from all over New England will display their American-made works, and there will also be a variety of delicious specialty food to try. The Autumn Craft Festival on the lake is free admission and held rain or shine. Friendly pets on leashes are welcome.

Festival hours: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Food Sales benefit Lakes Region Altrusa Club.

Location: Mill Falls Marketplace, 312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith. Cost: Free. More info: castleberryfairs.com.

Apple Harvest Day

Apple Harvest Day is a daylong family event, featuring nearly 350 vendors, great food, live entertainment and more. The event was first held in 1985 and now draws more than 60,000 people to the City of Dover’s downtown, making it one of the most popular regional festivals.

Location: Downtown Dover. Cost: Free. More info: dovernh.org/apple-harvest-day.

Fall Festival and Chili Cook-Off

Enjoy live music, 5K and children’s road races, vendors and, of course, a chili contest and tasting at Claremont’s 22nd annual Fall Festival and Chili Cook-Off.

Location: Visitor Center Green, 14 North St., Claremont. Cost: Not specified. More info: greaterclaremontnh.org/Fall-Festival-&-Chili-Cook-Off.

Applefest

Applefest is a fun, outdoor, family event at Sullivan Farm, the last farm in Nashua! There are games and activities for people of all ages, apple picking in the orchard, scarecrow-making, face painting, hay rides, pumpkin painting and pony rides. Apple pies, ice cream, hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries and more delicious food will be available. Applefest is the perfect way to celebrate fall!

Applefest takes place rain or shine. Tickets for food and activities are available at $1 per ticket. (Games = 1 Ticket, Hay Ride = 2 Tickets, Apple Crisp with Ice Cream = 5 Tickets, etc.) Applefest is a fundraiser that supports the many programs at The Salvation Army of Nashua.

Location: Sullivan Farm, 70 Coburn Ave., Nashua. Cost: $1 per ticket. More info: nne.salvationarmy.org/nashua.

Powder Keg Beer and Chili Festival

Love beer? So do we. The Exeter Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival has become the staple event for Downtown Exeter. The Powder Keg Beer and Chili Festival features beer from over 65 breweries and chili from over 20 restaurants along with live entertainment all day long.

We’ll keep you busy celebrating great beers and chili. Breweries and beer enthusiasts from the region will gather on a fall afternoon for a sampling of fresh beers of all colors, styles and tastes. Vote for your favorite chili as local restaurants enter their house recipes in hopes of becoming the 8th Annual Powder Keg Beer & Chili Festival fan favorite.

Location: Swasey Parkway, 316 Water St., Exeter. Cost: $35. More info: exeterarea.org.

Oct. 6

NAMIWalks NH 2019

NAMIWalks NH is the largest mental health awareness and fundraising event in New Hampshire. This event helps NAMI NH provide education, support and advocacy for more than 21,000 adults and children affected by mental illness each year.

Location: Soccer fields, South Fruit Street, Concord. Cost: No registration fee. More info: namiwalks.org.

Footrace for the Fallen 5K

Join the Manchester Police Athletic League – MPAL and Manchester Police Department to honor the memory and sacrifice of our fallen police officers.

Online registration for the 13th Annual Footrace for the Fallen is open until noon on Friday, Oct. 4.

Adults (18+): $30 online/$35 day-of

Youth (Under 18): $25 online/$30 day-of

This 5K race begins at 10:15 a.m. in front of the Manchester Police Department and ends inside Gill Stadium. Participants are welcome to run or walk.

Location: The Michael Briggs Public Safety Building, 405 Valley St., Manchester. Cost: $25-$35. More info: FootraceForTheFallen.org.

14th Annual Oktoberfest

At this Oktoberfest at the picturesque Inn at East Hill Farm in Troy, you can enjoy traditional German fare and live oompah music. Hors d’oeuvres begin at 5 p.m., dinner begins at 6 p.m. It’s BYOB and reservations required.

Location: Inn at East Hill Farm, 460 Monadnock St., Troy. Cost: $27.95 adults, $14.50 children. More info: east-hill-farm.com/events/event/14th-annual-oktoberfest.

Oct. 11

Milford Pumpkin Festival

Each fall, Milford’s Great Pumpkin Festival draws tens of thousands of visitors to the town’s downtown. During this event, visitors experience Milford at its finest. Participants engage in a wide range of fun activities designed for all ages, but they also witness the community spirit of local volunteers, the support from local businesses, and the important role the downtown area plays in our community.

The Great Pumpkin Weigh-In will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at The Oval. The ginormous pumpkins will be on display throughout the festival, so be sure to come by and check out these beauties. Other events and activities include a talent show, color fun run, haunted trail, face painting, craftfair, beer/wine/spirits tasting and much more. Festival runs through Oct. 13.

Location: Milford Oval, Union Square, Milford. Cost: Free. More info: milfordpumpkinfestival.org.

Warner Fall Foliage Festival

Come celebrate rural life and vibrant foliage at this free, family-oriented community festival in the village of Warner. Three days of events include a full lineup of open-air concerts, two parades, a 5-mile road race, kids’ fun run and dance party, oxen and woodsmen’s contests, fresh lobster and chicken BBQ, amusement rides, street performers, and a host of artisans, farmer’s market and food vendors all set against the backdrop of fall foliage.

Location: Downtown Warner. Cost: Free. More info: wfff.org.

Fall Foliage Celebration

To complement the brilliant fall foliage, Waterville Valley has scheduled a weekend of family activities, free outdoor concerts, merchant tent sales, ski swap, 5K road race and 1.6K fun run, kids games and more. All day in the Town Square. Runs through Oct. 14.

Location: Town Sqaure Waterville Valley Resort, 1 Ski Area Road, Waterville Valley. Cost: Not specified. More info: waterville.com.

Oct. 12

Lincoln Fall Craft Festival

The Village Shops and Town Green along Main Street in Lincoln will burst into color and flavor for the 23rd Annual Lincoln Fall Craft Festival on Saturday, Oct. 12, Sunday, Oct. 13 and Monday, Oct. 14 (Columbus Day).

Enjoy the crisp autumn air and glorious mountain foliage while viewing the works of over 125 artisans of traditional American-made arts and crafts. Delicious food will be available to try as well.

The Lincoln Summer Craft Festival is free admission and held rain or shine. Friendly pets on leashes are welcome.

Festival hours are Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Monday (Columbus Day) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Village Shops & Town Green, 119 Main St., Lincoln. Cost: Free. More info: castleberryfairs.com.

Sandwich Fair

This classic fall New England fair features a farmers market, craft building, concessions, midway, exhibit halls, rides, antique car show, music, animal demonstrations, the woodsmen’s field day, 4-H exhibits and competitions, magicians and much more.

Location: Sandwich Fairgrounds, 7 Wentworth Hill Road, Sandwich. Cost: $10 for adults, $3 for ages 8-12, children under 7 are free. More info: thesandwichfair.com.

White Mountain Oktoberfest

This celebration of German food, music and beer is held at Loon Mountain in Lincoln. Presented by Samuel Adams, this two-day festival perfectly coincides with fall foliage season, so you’ll enjoy beer and brats alongside stunning views of New Hampshire’s White Mountains. Events include stein-hoisting competitions, keg toss, family sack race, pumpkin painting and more. This is a family-friendly event. Runs through Oct. 13.

Location: Loon Mountain Resort, 60 Loon Mountain Road, Lincoln. Cost: Free. More info: loonmtn.com/events/oktoberfest.

Fall Foliage Pig Roast & BBQ

When summer is coming to a close, what’s a better way to enjoy the changing of the seasons than with family, friends and food? The aerial sky rides will be running 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to take in the view of New England fall foliage. Race around the mountain in the 3rd Annual Run Into Winter 5K. Then, take your best shots at our targets during the Duck Drop. Pulled pork, grilled half chicken, cornbread, sides and desserts will be available outdoors from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Beer will be served on the Sunapee patio.

Location: Mount Sunapee Resort, 1398 Route 103, Newbury. Cost: Free, $5 for pumpkins to carve. More info: mountsunapee.com.

Somersworth Pumpkin Festival

The Somersworth Pumpkin Festival is a family-oriented event designed to celebrate all thing pumpkin. Come and enjoy pumpkin carving, pumpkin painting, a pumpkin catapult, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin putt-putt golf, a family photo shoot, high striker and cookie decorating. There are also hay rides, live entertainment at two stages and a food court.

Wristbands are required to participate in pumpkin fest activities. Wrist bands cost $12 per child. Adults are free when assisting a child in activities, or $12 for any adult who wants to participate in our activities without a child. Wristbands may be purchased the morning of Pumpkin Fest at the white info booth tent.

Location: Somersworth Plaza, Somersworth. Cost: $12. More info: nhfestivals.org/pumpkin-festival.html.

Attitash Mountain Resort 22nd Annual Oktoberfest

Held at Attitash Mountain Resort in Bartlett. The two-day event will feature traditional Bavarian music from the world renowned King Ludwig’s Band, authentic German fare as well as a Biergarten featuring 20 different local and regional breweries serving a host of seasonal beers and ciders. Runs through Oct. 13.

Location: Attitash Mountain Resort, 775 Route 302, Bartlett. Cost: $18-$45. More info: attitash.com/event/oktoberfest.

New Hampshire Brew Fest

Hosted by Cisco Brewers (formerly Redhook) in Portsmouth from 12-9 p.m. Tickets for sessions 1 and 2 as well as VIP are on sale now. Regular tickets are $40 and VIP are $55. This event is a special fundraiser for the Prescott Park Arts Festival in partnership with Master Brewers Association of America and WHEB’s “The Morning Buzz.”

Location: Cisco Brewers, 35 Corporate Drive, Pease International Tradeport, Portsmouth. Cost: $40-$55. More info: prescottpark.org/event/11th-annual-nh-brewfest.

Monadnock Pumpkin Festival

This family-friendly event includes carved pumpkin displays, a carving contest, a children’s costume parade, a pumpkin catapult, a craft fair, pony rides and a Fright Fest haunted fairgrounds area.

Location: Cheshire Fairgrounds, 247 Monadnock Highway, Swanzey. Cost: $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 and up, kids 5 and under are free. More info: monadnockpumpkinfestival.org/index.html.

Oct. 13

Cider and Cheese Festival

Explore a variety of New England-crafted artisanal ciders, both hard and natural, at this festive tasting event. Locally harvested apples and award-winning cheeses will also be set up for tasting and purchase. Live music all day long, pop-up farmer’s and craft market, children’s activities, food trucks, homemade apple pies, Museum tours, and demonstrations of cider pressing.

Location: Enfield Shaker Museum, Great Stone Dwelling, 447 Route 4A, Enfield. Cost: $8-$25. More info: shakermuseum.org.

WHEB Chili Cookoff

Every October, folks come to enjoy generous samplings from some of the Seacoast’s best restaurants and to experience one of the greatest chili cook-off events around. Held on the grounds of Strawbery Banke, the WHEB Chili Cook-Off presents more than a dozen restaurants from the Seacoast and beyond who serve up their best chili.

Location: Prescott Park, 105 Marcy St., Portsmouth. Cost: $7-$15. More info: prescottpark.org/event/30th-annual-wheb-chili-cook-off.

Oct. 18

NH Pumpkin Festival

The NH Pumpkin Festival is a community-hosted, family-friendly street festival, celebration of fall and what is unique about New Hampshire. It is a celebration of artistry and creativity and all things pumpkin! Each year around 40,000 attendees take in the 34-foot tall jack-o-lantern tower, enjoy pumpkin carving, the zombie walk, rides, live bands, beer garden, food and craft vendors, riverside duck derby, road races and so much more. Runs through Oct. 19.

Location: Downtown Laconia. Cost: Free. More info: nhpumpkinfestival.com.

Oct. 19

Giant Pumpkin Weigh-off and Regatta

The giant pumpkin weigh-off is day one, followed by the regatta on the following day. Also featuring pumpkin catapults, giant pumpkin drop, races and more. Hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Oct. 19 and 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Oct. 20.

Location: Downtown Goffstown. Cost: Not specified. More info: goffstownmainstreet.org/events-2019.

Howl-O-Ween 5K

A dog-friendly 5K road race at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium. Not only does this event raise funds for animals in need, but it’s a great opportunity for pets and their owners to be active together! We encourage you to celebrate Halloween early with us and dress up in your favorite costume! All proceeds will benefit the Animal Rescue League of NH.

Location: Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, 1 Line Drive, Manchester. Cost: $20-$50. More info: rescueleague.org/howloween5k.

Hearth and Hands Fest

Celebrate and learn about handcrafts and homesteading skills! Crafters and practitioners will be set up so you can walk around and talk with them in an open house style setting. Skills being demonstrated include: composting, fiber arts, seed saving, food preservation and much more.

Location: The Urban Forestry Center, 45 Elwyn Road, Portsmouth. Cost: Suggested donation of $5-$10. More info: seacoastnhpermaculture.org.

Oct. 20

Celebrate Samhain

Celebrate Samhain is dedicated to the ancient Celtic celebration of the final harvest and “day of the dead.” Enjoy a day filled with magic, music and merriment. Attend presentations and workshops by prominent Pagan and metaphysical authors, community leaders and instructors. Shop the wares of the finest mystical vendors and artisans selected from throughout region. Enlist a reading from one of our gifted psychics, tarot or palm readers. Be entranced by song and dance that celebrates myth, magic, and ancient ways. Finally, observe the ancient Celtic holiday of Samhain in an open community ritual that honors the ancestors and those who have gone on before.

Location: The DoubleTree by Hilton, 2 Somerset Parkway, Nashua. Cost: $10. More info: facebook.com/NHSamhain.

Oct. 24

Lakes Region Uncorked

Sample the very best in local, hand-crafted wine, mead, cider, beer, spirits and fine specialty foods. Meet entrepreneurs and producers and sample fine N.H.-made products, which are second to none! Visit 30+ participating vendors offering a variety of wonderful products to explore and purchase (non-alcoholic sales only).

Location: Church Landing at Mill Falls, 312 Daniel Webster Highway, Meredith. Cost: $60-$100. More info: lakesregionuncorked.com.

Oct. 25

Ghosts on the Banke

Meet the Ghosts on the Banke at Strawbery Banke Museum’s famous, family-friendly Halloween Celebration.

Trick-or-Treat from house-to-historic house in Portsmouth’s oldest neighborhood. In your travels, you may encounter the spirits of long-dead sea captains,17th-century shopkeepers and a wayward pirate or two.

Jack-O-Lanterns light the way as guests step over the threshold of time and meet the ‘Ghosts on the Banke: Family-Friendly Halloween’ Discover pirate treasure, visit the wacky witch and see into the future with the guidance from the gypsy fortune teller. Runs through Oct. 26.

Location: Strawbery Banke Museum, 14 Hancock St., Portsmouth. Cost: $4-$8. More info: strawberybanke.org/events/ghosts-on-the-banke.cfm.

Oct. 26

LRGH Annual Auxiliary Craft Fair

The LRGH Auxiliary Annual Craft Fair will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is free and is held at the Laconia High School. With over 60 vendors, raffle table, homemade baked goods, and more, this event is held annually to raise money for the Breast Health Program at LRGH in Laconia that provides quality patient care and services for women in the Lakes Region. Come shop and visit the colorful Lakes Region in autumn.

Location: Laconia High School, 345 Union St., Laconia. Cost: Free. More info: lrgh.org.

Wicked FIT Run

Join us on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 9:30 a.m. for the 8th Annual Wicked FIT Run in Concord. This family-friendly Halloween themed 5K run/walk benefits Families in Transition-New Horizons and its programs, including housing and services for families and individuals who are homeless in Concord, Manchester, Wolfeboro and Dover. This certified 5K course goes though beautiful neighborhoods in Concord and begins at Rollins Park – gather friends and family to join us! To register go to: support.fitnh.org/wickedfitrun.

Location: Rollins Park, 33 Bow St., Concord. Cost: $15-$25. More info: fitnh.org.

Oct. 27

Keene Pumpkin Festival

Celebrate all things fall, community and, of course, pumpkin with the return of the Keene Pumpkin Festival.

Location: Central Square, Keene. Cost: Free. More info: pumpkinfestival.org.

Oct. 31

Portsmouth Halloween Parade

Marching into its 25th year, the Portsmouth Halloween Parade is a grassroots, all-inclusive celebration of community, creativity and free expression that walks, stalks, dances, trumpets and drums its way through downtown Portsmouth each year on Halloween. Everyone is invited to dress up, gather at Peirce Island by Prescott Park, and march. No sign-up required.

Location: Downtown Portsmouth. Cost: Free. More info: portsmouthhalloweenparade.org.

Nov. 2

Snowman Craft Fair

Bow Mills United Methodist Church invites you to come to our Snowman Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy the fun of shopping in our rooms filled with holiday crafts, handmade items; a Christmas Revisited Room; beautiful themed gift baskets and gifts for pet owners. Satisfy your “sweet tooth” with our famous Cookie Walk and Cookie Decorating table; stop at our Bakery Shoppe; bid on Silent Auction items; check out our jewelry table and “The Christmas Elf Room” where kids can make their own ornaments. Visit our cafe, serving breakfast refreshments from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Lunch will be served in the cafe from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow. Cost: Free. More info: bowmillsumc.org.

Nov. 7

Distiller’s Showcase

Featuring more than 130 tables of premium and ultra-premium spirits for sampling, the Distiller’s Showcase will be an even that you won’t want to miss. The event, which benefits the Animal Rescue League of NH, provides the opportunity for guests to meet distillers from around the world, while sampling food from New Hampshire’s top restaurants.

Location: Doubletree by Hilton Manchester Downtown, 700 Elm St., Manchester. Cost: $60. More info: rescueleague.org.

Nov. 24

Turkey Trail Trot

There will be a combination of different trail types through the forest and along farm fields makes for a gorgeous run with great views. Free entry that day to the New Hampshire Farm Museum.

Bring awareness to the current trails throughout conservation land and to raise funds for the NHFM as we maintain our trails and forested lands. These trails provide visitors with access to some of over 60+ miles of trails for recreational purposes on protected lands in the Moose Mountains region.

Location: NH Farm Museum, 1305 White Mountain Highway, Milton. Cost: $10-$30. More info: Facebook.com.

