Entertainment: All kinds of live music to be heard all over Concord this week

All kinds of live music to be heard all over Concord this week

Music

Tuesday

  • Dan Weiner at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.
  • Songweavers and Songweaver Drummers Open Sing at Concord Community Music School at 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday

  • Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Brad Myrick at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
  • Senie Hunt at Concord Craft Brewing at 5:30 p.m.
  • Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Thursday

  • William Schmitt at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Mallory Weiss and Odd Fellows Way at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Chad Verbeck at Barley House at 8 p.m.
  • April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.
  • Josh Foster at Tandy’s at 6 p.m.
  • Mary Fagan at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.

Friday

  • The Freddie Partridge Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.
  • Anjimile at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Felix Holt at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
  • Nuff Said at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • These Trees with Andrew North & The Rangers at True Brew Barista at 7:30 p.m.
  • Boom Lava at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

  • Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Mikey G at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
  • Powerlock at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
  • Saturday Jam with Senie Hunt at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
  • Curtis Arnett and the One Dan Band at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
  • Kurva Jo at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Sunday

  • Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Ryan Williamson at Cheers at 4 p.m.
  • Open mic at Penuche’s at 7 p.m.

Monday

  • Ken Clark at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Purple Finches Youth Chorus Open Sing at Concord Community Music School at 4 p.m.

Next Tuesday

  • Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

  • Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.
  • First Night at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Audi Gala Party/Variety Show and Arts Fair at Concord City Auditorium on Sunday at 6 p.m. (variety show starts at 7). Free – no tickets.

Movies at Red River

Brittany Runs A Marathon (R/2019/103 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45

Thursday: 2:05

The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13/2019/93 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 7:40

Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 7:40

Thursday: 2

Luce (R/2019/109 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:30

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:30

Thursday: 2:10, 7:30

Mike Wallace Is Here (PG-13/2019/90 min.)

Tuesday: 5:35

Wednesday: 5:35

Thursday: 5:35

Mirai (PG/2018/98 min.)

Thursday: 7

Downton Abbey (PG/2019/122 min.)

Thursday: 7:30

All movie times are p.m.

Insider Staff

