Entertainment: All kinds of live music to be heard all over Concord this week

Music
Tuesday
- Dan Weiner at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic with Mikey G at Tandy’s at 7:30 p.m.
- Songweavers and Songweaver Drummers Open Sing at Concord Community Music School at 7:15 p.m.
Wednesday
- Paul Donahue at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Brad Myrick at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
- Senie Hunt at Concord Craft Brewing at 5:30 p.m.
- Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
Thursday
- William Schmitt at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Mallory Weiss and Odd Fellows Way at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Chad Verbeck at Barley House at 8 p.m.
- April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Josh Foster at Tandy’s at 6 p.m.
- Mary Fagan at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
Friday
- The Freddie Partridge Band at Makris Lobster & Steak House at 7 p.m.
- Anjimile at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Felix Holt at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3 cover.
- Nuff Said at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- These Trees with Andrew North & The Rangers at True Brew Barista at 7:30 p.m.
- Boom Lava at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday
- Mark Bartram at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Mikey G at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
- Powerlock at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
- Saturday Jam with Senie Hunt at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
- Curtis Arnett and the One Dan Band at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
- Kurva Jo at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
Sunday
- Eric Chase at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Ryan Williamson at Cheers at 4 p.m.
- Open mic at Penuche’s at 7 p.m.
Monday
- Ken Clark at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Purple Finches Youth Chorus Open Sing at Concord Community Music School at 4 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Kid Pinky at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.
- First Night at Hatbox Theatre on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $18 at hatboxnh.com.
- Audi Gala Party/Variety Show and Arts Fair at Concord City Auditorium on Sunday at 6 p.m. (variety show starts at 7). Free – no tickets.
Movies at Red River
Brittany Runs A Marathon (R/2019/103 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:30, 7:45
Thursday: 2:05
The Peanut Butter Falcon (PG-13/2019/93 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:25, 7:40
Wednesday: 2, 5:25, 7:40
Thursday: 2
Luce (R/2019/109 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 7:30
Wednesday: 2:10, 7:30
Thursday: 2:10, 7:30
Mike Wallace Is Here (PG-13/2019/90 min.)
Tuesday: 5:35
Wednesday: 5:35
Thursday: 5:35
Mirai (PG/2018/98 min.)
Thursday: 7
Downton Abbey (PG/2019/122 min.)
Thursday: 7:30
All movie times are p.m.