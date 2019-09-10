CYPN: Michael DeCristofaro is the Young Professional of the Month

Michael DeCristofaro is the Concord Young Professionals Network's Young Professional of the Month. Courtesy of Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Concord Young Professionals Network introduces you to our “Young Professional of the Month,” Michael DeCristofaro. Each month the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 29.

Where do you live? Merrimack.

Where do you currently work? I am a philanthropy advisor at the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation. I work with our donors to craft strategies around their philanthropic giving and help connect them to our most impactful nonprofits.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? Honestly, every day is different but the common theme, and what I love most, is to sit down with folks and learn more about them. I often get to ask people questions like, “What is your vision for a better world?” And when I get a really thoughtful, reflective answer, and then help determine how they might give back to nonprofits and make really meaningful differences in our community, that’s my favorite.

Where did you go to school? I did undergrad at Saint Michael’s College just outside Burlington, Vt., and then a master’s in nonprofit management at Northeastern University.

What do you like to do for fun? Act like a child with my daughter (and play pranks on my wife). And we always try to enjoy the best of each season here in N.H. with skiing, going to the lake and beach, and hiking.

Last book you’ve read? Well, I have a 2-year-old and we started potty training over Labor Day weekend, so it was a book on that subject. I’ll spare you the actual title.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally? I knew of some of the other young professional organizations in the state, so shortly after starting in my role at the Foundation, I knew getting involved with CYPN would be a great way to meet folks in the area. It has been a wonderful way for me to learn more about many of the nonprofits in the community either by meeting folks who are involved with them, or visiting their spaces when they have hosted events.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? There are many that are great but I find myself eating at The Works most often – remember, I have a 2-year-old, so that lunchtime coffee is a big boost.

Favorite movie of all time? The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

What is one of your life goals? To visit all seven continents and get my pilot’s license are probably top of the list.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? Last summer’s event at Mill Brook Gallery was really cool. Without CYPN I don’t know that I would have even known we had an outdoor sculpture garden in Concord. *Note to readers: Mill Brook Gallery has recently reopened as PR Tarbell Fine Art Studio.

If you could visit any country, where would you go? I have a bucket list of too many to list, but top of the list right now is probably Tahiti in French Polynesia.

Where is the best place you’ve visited? I went to Ireland on my honeymoon and really loved the Antrim Coast in Northern Ireland – it’s breathtaking (see photo).

Tell us a few interesting facts about yourself! I grew up in a funeral home (and plan to write a book titled “My Normal Childhood”). I have met Pope Francis. My grandmother won the lottery when I was a kid. And I lived through Hurricane Sandy and evacuated out a second-story window into a boat the day after.

(About CYPN: Concord Young Professionals Network is a professional and personal development initiative of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce that promotes the growth of Capital Region professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s. CYPN will host its complimentary monthly networking event at New Hampshire Charitable Foundation in Concord on Wednesday, Sept. 18 from 5:30to 7:30 p.m. For more information or to register (RSVPs appreciated!), visit ConcordNHChamber.com/CYPN. Email events@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for future event updates.)

