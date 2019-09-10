City Manager’s Newsletter: File for municipal election, hazardous waste day and more

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. You can read the full newsletter by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the Newsletter button on the home page. Here are some highlights:

File for municipal election

The city’s next municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Anyone wishing to file for municipal office may do so at the City Clerk’s Office through Monday, Sept. 16. Candidates wishing to file by petition may do so through Friday, Sept. 20.

Filings will be taken for the office of Mayor, Councilor At-Large, Ward Councilor, Ward Moderator, Ward Clerk and Supervisor of the Checklist. The filing fee to run for Mayor or member of City Council is $5. The filing fee for a ward official position is $1.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at 225-8500 with any questions. For additional election-related information, visit our election web page at concordnh.gov.

Penacook Landing update

Construction of Community Development Block Grant-funded improvements by the city are nearly complete. CDBG improvements included building demolition, as well as construction of a complex storm water drainage swale, a sanitary sewer pump station, a new water service to the property, aerial utility improvements, a retaining wall and rough grading. The total cost of CDBG improvements was approximately $475,000. With CDBG improvements nearing completion, the closing for the sale of that portion of the site being sold to the Caleb Development Corporation (approximately 2.5 acres of the 4-acre site) has been tentatively scheduled for Thursday. The sale price is $540,000. The city is retaining the remaining 1.5 acres of the property for a potential future riverfront park.

Hazardous Waste Collection Day

Concord General Services is hosting its annual City of Concord Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for Concord and Penacook residents on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Douglas N. Everett Arena located at 15 Loudon Road. Residents should bring their household hazardous waste to the event to safely dispose of harmful materials. Household hazardous wastes are leftover household products that are toxic, ignitable, corrosive, or reactive, such as cleaners, paint, pesticides, adhesives, polishes and fuels. Hazardous materials should not be disposed of in the trash, down any drains, in storm sewers or on the ground. Improperly disposing of these materials can seriously impact public health and the environment. It is important to carefully dispose of dangerous materials to avoid any potential risks of hazardous wastes. Residents can bring up to 10 gallons or 20 pounds of household hazardous waste for proper disposal. Acceptable items to bring include items such as oil-based paints (no latex paint), gasoline, transmission fluid, swimming pool chemicals, insecticides, fertilizers and furniture cleaner. A full list of acceptable and unacceptable materials can be found at concordnh.gov/hhw.

Stefanie Breton

