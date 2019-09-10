Bulletin Board: Open sing sessions, marijuana talk and more

CCMS Open Sing opportunities

The Songweavers Open Sing will take place Tuesday, Sept. 10 at Concord Community Music School, 23 Wall St. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. with a Drumming Sampler, with a chance for everyone to try African-style drumming with the Songweaver Drummers. A potluck supper follows at 6:15, and the Open Sing is 7-8:30. Bring a friend and join this joyful group! Want to see for yourself what a Songweavers rehearsal is like? Attend a free Songweavers Open Rehearsal on Wednesday, Sept. 11, from 9:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. (first half-hour is coffee and chat). Free.

Children in grade levels K-8 are invited to the Purple Finches Open Sing on Monday, Sept. 16. Fledglings (K-2) meet at 4:10 p.m.; Fliers (grades 3-5) meet at 5 p.m.; Finches (grades 6-8) meet at 6 p.m. Come sing and play with us! Free.

Liza Poinier

Concord Chorale Open Sing

Singers interested in making beautiful music with the Concord Chorale and meeting new Music Director Jenny Cooper are invited to Open Sing on Wednesday, Sept. 11 at 7 p.m. Preview the new repertoire and schedule an audition. Rehearsal space is in the Concord High School band room, 170 Warren St. – enter through the Fruit Street side door near Pleasant Street. For directions, use Google Maps. Call 731-8269 or email info@concordchorale.org for more information, or go to concordchorale.org.

Nina Bonney

Stoned in the Granite State

New Hampshire Humanities announces the first program in the 2019-20 Ideas on Tap series, “Stoned in the Granite State: The Debate Over Marijuana Legalization,” will be held on Monday, Sept. 16 at 5:30 pm at Area 23, 254 N. State St.

A facilitated community conversation about marijuana legalization will explore the historical context of its prohibition and how attitudes toward marijuana have changed over time.

Cost to attend is $15 per person and includes appetizers and one beverage (beer, wine or non-alcoholic drink) in the relaxed atmosphere of Area 23, which has generously provided full use of their space for this event. To register for this event or to view other topics in the 2019-20 series, please visit nhhumanities.org/ideas or call New Hampshire Humanities at 224-4071.

Rebecca Kinhan

Liquor commission starts food drive

Through a partnership with the State Employees Association’s Campaign for Public Good, the New Hampshire Liquor Commission is helping to combat childhood hunger. NHLC will collect food donations at all 77 of its NH Liquor & Wine Outlets in September and October to support End 68 Hours of Hunger’s efforts in New Hampshire. NHLC’s food drive represents the kickoff of NHLC’s employee nonprofit pilot program, in which employees have the opportunity to submit nonprofits for recognition and have a key role in fundraising and awareness efforts.

End 68 Hours of Hunger aims to confront the approximately 68 hours of hunger that some school children experience between the free lunch they receive in school Friday and the free breakfast they receive in school on Monday by providing children with a bag of non-perishable food to take home on weekends, along with school vacation weeks and holidays. Starting now through Oct. 31, all NH Liquor & Wine Outlets will serve as a collection location where customers may donate the following items:

Peanut butter (plastic, 10-18 oz. jars)

Canned tuna (5 oz. cans)

Canned fruit (14-16 oz. cans)

Canned soup (15-19 oz. cans)

Additional information about the program can be found at liquorandwineoutlets.com/End68.

E.J. Powers

Merrimack County Stamp Collectors

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, next Tuesday, Sept. 17 beginning at 1 p.m. We invite all who are interested in stamp collecting to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. For more information, call Dan Day at 228-1154.

Dan Day

Related Posts