Making Strides, American Cancer Society host Light Up the Capitol at State House

Community members gathered at the State House on Aug. 23 for Light Up the Capitol, a small-scale version of the Lights of HOPE event held in Washington, D.C., each year in September where Lights of Hope Bags line the Lincoln Memorial to honor those touched by cancer.

The event, hosted by Making Strides Against Breast Cancer and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, featured food trucks, live music, lawn games and activities for the whole family. Attendees donated Lights of Hope bags, which were placed around the State House to celebrate those who have overcome cancer and to honor those who have lost their battles.

