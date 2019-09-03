Get your tickets for Intown Concord’s Upstairs/Downtown Walking Tour

Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Upstairs/Downtown Walking Tour, to be held next Thursday, Sept. 12. View historic downtown Concord as we trek up staircases and climb through windows to take in the wonderous and beautiful skyscape of downtown Concord.
The tour will start at the Atrium in Eagle Square located at 7 Eagle Square and continue to each point of interest around the city. A few of the buildings we’ll be visiting:
The Attic at City Hall
The Sheraton Building
The Statesmen Building
The Hotel Concord
The Kearsarge Building
Mark your calendars for Sept. 12 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and available online at IntownConcord.org. A special thank you to Presenting Sponsor Merrimack County Savings Bank.
This is a physically demanding tour. No open-toed shoes, heels or sandals. For more information, give us a call at 226-2150 or send an email to info@intownconcord.org.
Intown Concord