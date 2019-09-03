Get your tickets for Intown Concord’s Upstairs/Downtown Walking Tour

The Concord Public Library decorated the basement stack area with crime scene tape and chalk body outlines to get into the spirit of the "haunted" Upstairs Downtown tour on Oct. 4, 2018. Library Director Todd Fabian said at least one person has died in the building. Sarah Pearson Members of the yellow group check out the attic at Parker Academy on Oct. 4, 2018, during the Upstairs Downtown tour. The building was the home of Lewis Downing Jr. and staff of the school say the attic light turns on without cause. Sarah Pearson

Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Upstairs/Downtown Walking Tour, to be held next Thursday, Sept. 12. View historic downtown Concord as we trek up staircases and climb through windows to take in the wonderous and beautiful skyscape of downtown Concord.

The tour will start at the Atrium in Eagle Square located at 7 Eagle Square and continue to each point of interest around the city. A few of the buildings we’ll be visiting:

The Attic at City Hall

The Sheraton Building

The Statesmen Building

The Hotel Concord

The Kearsarge Building

Mark your calendars for Sept. 12 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and available online at IntownConcord.org. A special thank you to Presenting Sponsor Merrimack County Savings Bank.

This is a physically demanding tour. No open-toed shoes, heels or sandals. For more information, give us a call at 226-2150 or send an email to info@intownconcord.org.

Intown Concord

