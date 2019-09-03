City Manager’s Newsletter: Library card sign-ups, cooking demo and more

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. You can read the full newsletter by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the Newsletter button on the home page. Here are some of the highlights:

File to run for municipal office

The city’s next municipal election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Anyone wishing to file for municipal office may do so at the City Clerk’s Office from Friday, Sept. 6 through Monday, Sept. 16. Candidates wishing to file by petition may do so through Friday, Sept. 20.

Filings will be taken for the office of Mayor, Councilor At-Large, Ward Councilor, Ward Moderator, Ward Clerk and Supervisor of the Checklist. The filing fee to run for Mayor or member of City Council is $5. The filing fee for a ward official position is $1.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with extended hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays. Please contact the City Clerk’s Office via email at cityclerk@concordnh.gov or by phone at 225-8500 with any questions. For additional election-related information, visit our election web page at concordnh.gov.

Library Card Sign-up Month

September is Library Card Sign-up Month! Library cards are free to all residents of Concord and Penacook and to Concord teachers and business owners. Kids can sign up too!

Your Concord Public Library card gives you access to thousands of books, DVDs and CDs; downloadable books and audiobooks; computers and laptops; streaming TV, music and movies; and museum passes to the New England Aquarium, the Museum of Fine Arts, New Hampshire State Parks and more.

This year, the library is giving away welcome bags with library swag and goodies to the first 100 adult and teen patrons who sign up for a card – don’t miss out on a CPL coffee mug and adult coloring book! Kids get their own welcome bags as well. And, at the end of the month, the library will be raffling off a pair of wireless earbuds for adults and teens and a Toy Story 4 Family Movie Pack for kids! All new patrons and any established patrons who refer a friend or family member will receive a raffle ticket. Also, keep an eye on the library’s social media channels for trivia challenges and stop by the library to take a selfie with this year’s Honorary Chairs for Library Card Sign-up Month – Woody and Buzz Lightyear!

Every September, CPL competes with other New Hampshire libraries to sign up the most new patrons. Help us bring the Granite State Library Card Challenge trophy to Concord this year by signing up for a Concord Public Library card at any of our three branches and by telling your neighbors, teachers, friends and family to sign up as well!

For more information, visit the library’s website (concordpubliclibrary.net) and follow the library on Facebook (@ConcordPublicLibrary), Instagram (@ConcordNHLibrary) and Twitter (@ConcordNHLib).

Burbio calendar reminder

Burbio.com is a free website and app that puts school, library, City of Concord meetings, and other local events all in one calendar. You can create a personalized event feed and even sync events to your Google or iPhone calendars. You’ll also be notified when events change or get canceled. Go to burbio.com or download the free iPhone or Android app.

Cooking with Concord Fire

Join Concord Firefighter Jeremy Baldwin for cooking classes being held at the City Wide Community Center this Thursday and Oct. 10, both at 8 p.m.. This Thursday will feature fish tacos with cilantro lime rice and chipotle aioli. The Oct. 10 class will feature Italian sausage and tortellini soup. The cost is $30 per class for residents, $40 for nonresidents.

More information and registration is available at concordparksandrec.com.

Hazardous waste collection day

Concord General Services is hosting its annual City of Concord Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day for Concord and Penacook residents on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Douglas N. Everett Arena, 15 Loudon Road. Residents should bring their household hazardous waste to the event to safely dispose of harmful materials. Household hazardous wastes are leftover household products that are toxic, ignitable, corrosive or reactive, such as cleaners, paint, pesticides, adhesives, polishes and fuels. Hazardous materials should not be disposed of in the trash, down any drains, in storm sewers or on the ground. Improperly disposing of these materials can seriously impact public health and the environment. It is important to carefully dispose of dangerous materials to avoid any potential risks of hazardous wastes.

Residents can bring up to 10 gallons or 20 pounds of household hazardous waste for proper disposal. Acceptable items to bring include items such as oil-based paints (no latex paint), gasoline, transmission fluid, swimming pool chemicals, insecticides, fertilizers and furniture cleaner. Please do not bring fluorescent bulbs, fire extinguishers, radioactive waste, industrial waste, ammunition, prescription medication, regular trash or latex paint. Latex paint is not hazardous and can be disposed of in the regular trash when completely dried out. A full list of acceptable and unacceptable materials can be found at concordnh.gov/hhw.

Proof of residency is required. Residents should remain in their vehicle and attendants will safely remove materials for them. Items should remain in their original containers with tightened lids and be packed in sturdy upright boxes to avoid spills. Never mix chemicals or smoke while handling hazardous waste. Do your part to keep the Concord community safe and clean by attending this year’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. RSVP on General Services’ Facebook event page!



