The Lakes Region has all kinds of fun stuff for the whole family to do

The Lakes Region provides some of the most picturesque scenery in all of the great Granite State. From Lake Winnipesaukee to the surrounding hills and mountains, there's natural beauty everywhere you look. JON BODELL / Insider staff

It’s late summer, and we’re in New Hampshire. Where to go and what to do?

Head up to the Lakes Region, of course.

The Lakes Region, in central New Hampshire, is one of the most beautiful and entertaining regions in the Granite State. Blending a solid mix of natural and commercial attractions, there’s really something in the region for everyone.

The region consists of basically all the towns surrounding Lake Winnipesaukee, Winnisquam Lake, Squam Lake and Newfound Lake, with Laconia representing the largest municipality in the area. The region is arguably the busiest around the famous Bike Week in June, a tradition that dates back to 1928. It’s also really hopping any time a Nascar race comes to the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, just a short drive from the Lakes Region.

If you’re not into motorcycles or race cars, fear not – there are many attractions that have nothing to do with motors. The region is known for its lakes, and there are also mountains, parks, beaches and trails that are excellent destinations for outdoors lovers. For those who like to shop, dine or otherwise just poke around local businesses, it’s hard to beat this part of the state for all of that stuff.

The Insider was lucky enough to get up to the Lakes Region last week and cruise around looking for good times and pretty places. Obviously, there was no shortage of either of those things.

Over the next several pages, you’ll get to tag along with us as we visit recreation areas, restaurants, a brewery, a morecello production facility, a ski resort, the big lake, the world’s largest arcade, shopping destinations and more. It was a whirlwind two-day trip, and while we didn’t get a chance to check out every single thing we had planned to (a cruise around Lake Winnipesaukee aboard the M/S Mount Washington chief among them), we still got a very good feel for the region and had a thoroughly enjoyable time.

Like most things in life, a trip to the Lakes Region is better with friends and/or family. If you plan on making a day trip, a weekend stay or a whole weeklong vacation, this part of the state is absolutely perfect for a fun family getaway. If you are into motorcycles, you’ll enjoy riding around all the scenic roads the region has to offer – after all, there’s a reason this part of the state is home to Bike Week.

If you’re more of the nautical type, you might have the best time of your life up here. Between the guided cruises and private boat rentals available, it is incredibly easy to get out on the water of New Hampshire’s largest lake, and once you get in, you’ll have a real hard time getting yourself to leave.

Use this special issue as your go-to travel guide for the Lakes Region. Keep it handy straight through the winter, too, as there’s a lot more to do than just play in the water.

