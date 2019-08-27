Bulletin Board: Pride event, film fest, music lessons and more

Pride Pops Up at True Brew again

In June, more than 200 LGBTQ and allies popped up at True Brew Barista. So over Labor Day weekend we are ending summer the way it began.

For our next gathering, we’re headed back to True Brew Barista for good music, great people and amazing food and drinks.

Gather at True Brew on Saturday at 6 p.m. to build community among New Hampshire’s LGBTQ and allies. There’s no cover charge or registration necessary.

LGBTQNH

Rotary Club gives to Players

On Aug. 20, the Rotary Club of Concord presented the Community Players of Concord with a donation of $15,000 to support the organization’s need to make major repairs to its 21-year-old studio on Josiah Bartlett Road. Accepting the gift from Rotary President Warren Emley were Chris Demers, president of the Players, and board member Ellen Burger.

The Players have been supplying costumes for amateur stage productions; providing stage sets and props; workshops for directing, set building and acting; children’s theater workshops and more for 92 years. Thousands of community members have benefited from having access to the Players’ studio home where the magic of theater is created.

Emley says of the Community Players, “We realize that their organization continues to contribute so much to the quality of life of the citizens in our community and has done so for more than nine decades. Our club is pleased to help as a major sponsor in support of this important cause.”

President of the Players Chris Demers says, “The Rotary Club of Concord’s donation will make a huge difference in our quest to take care of our home now and into the future. Thanks to their generosity, our studio will continue to house our organization as we continue to serve our community in the next 92 years.”

For more information, go to concordnhrotary.org.

Doris Ballard

Get your youth film fest tickets

On Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a,m,, ConcordTV will hold a Video Camp Youth Film Festival showing a number of the Youth Video Camp movies on the big screen at Red River Theatres, along with highlights of most Youth Video Camp films made from April to August 2019. Each camper who attended this year receives recognition, and it’s a fun event for families and friends to attend. Campers are honored in various categories and the audience gets to vote on an “Audience Favorite” movie.

Due to limited seating, this event sold out last year, so it’s important to get your tickets early.

Ages 14 and under get in free. Tickets for adults (15 and over) are $5.

If you need tickets or have kids not yet on the list:

For ages 14 and under, email Jim at Jim@ConcordCCTV.org or call Concord TV at 226-8872.

Adult tickets (15 and over): Buy through Red River Theatres.

ConcordTV

Register for fall music lessons

“Back To School” isn’t just for the little ones! Students of every age and ability are encouraged to register now for the Concord Community Music School’s fall semester, which starts Monday, Sept. 9. Want to add your voice to a chorus, take up the trumpet, beat a drum, strum a guitar, make new musical friends? The Music School offers a wide range of opportunities for every musician (and aspiring musician) to pursue their interests.

Offerings include private lessons and ensembles, as well as early childhood programs, music therapy programs, and choruses. Financial aid is available for all programs. For class times and dates, to request a copy of the new school-year catalog or to register, call 228-1196 or visit ccmusicschool.org.

Liza Poinier

Related Posts