City Manager’s Newsletter: Bicycle survey, classes at community center and more

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. You can read the full newsletter by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the Newsletter button on the home page. Here are some of the highlights:

Chair honors POW/MIA

Members of Rolling Thunder Inc. New Hampshire Chapter 1, VFW Post 1631, and Mayor Jim Bouley were at City Hall last week to hold a brief ceremony dedicating the POW/MIA (prisoners of war, missing in action) Chair of Honor and flag that now sit in the lobby. The chair is meant to represent American service men and women unable to fill it because of their sacrifices, and remind us of those who serve our country.

Bike experiences in Concord survey

To help us gain a better understanding of local bicyclists’ experiences in our community, please take the following survey: surveymonkey.com /r/app_BFC_FA19. It is open through Sept. 22, and is part of the Bicycle Friendly Communities Program.

Portsmouth Street culvert project

F. L. Merrill Construction began replacing the culvert on Portsmouth Street last week. This work will continue untiil early October. The culvert is located midway between East Side Drive and Eastman Street. During this time the road will be closed to through traffic. Emergency vehicles will not be able to pass. Access to the Society for the Protection of NH Forests/Conservation Center and trail head parking lot will be accessible only by East Side Drive. Pedestrian access to the trail heads in the vicinity will be detoured around the active construction site.

Penacook Landing update

Site work is fully underway at the Penacook Landing property. The work is being completed by the city and is entirely financed by a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant at no cost to the city. Pending completion of the CDBG funded improvements, the city will close on the sale of a portion of the site with the Caleb Development Corporation for their housing project. A closing has tentatively been set for mid-September. Caleb will be acquiring 2.5 acres of the 4-acre site for their project. The sale price is $540,000 (which was full asking price for the property). The city is retaining the remaining 1.5 acres of the property for a potential future riverfront park.

School Street garage project

The contractor continues to install waterproofing membrane on the fourth and fifth floors of the School Street garage. Both floors are open and available for public parking. Weather and temperatures permitting, membrane installation will continue through November. The contractor hopes to get membrane work completed on the third, fourth, and fifth levels prior to the winter.

Adult classes at community center

The next session of adult classes at the City Wide Community Center begins the week of Sept. 9. You can access the full brochure at concordparksandrec.com.

Neighborhood street paving

The Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues. Continental Paving has finish paved Westbourne Road from Warren to School streets, Woodman Street, Minot Street, and Pleasant Street from Warren Street to Langley Parkway, with some minor clean-up and shoulder work to be completed this week. Ormond Street and Hutchins Street (North State Street to the water treatment facility) are having clean-up and sidewalk work completed on them early this week in anticipation of finish paving at the end of the week. All work is weather dependent and the schedule could change day to day. During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Utility work

The State of New Hampshire will be installing new steam lines on Green Street and Park Street until November. Work for this week includes the following:

Green Street (School Street to Capitol Street): The sidewalk and parking on the east side of the road will be closed.

Park Street (between North Main and North State streets): The street will be closed Monday. Portions of the sidewalk and parking will be impacted on the remainder of the week.

School Street (east of North State Street): The sidewalk will be closed for steam pipe removal. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured.

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Centre Street/Liberty Street (at roundabout)

Manchester Street (Black Hills Road to Garvin Falls Road)

North State Street (Centre Street to Pleasant Street)

School Street (at Green Street)

Perry Avenue (Washington Street to Centre Street)

Pleasant Street (North Spring Street to North State Street)

Washington Street (North State Street to Perry Avenue)

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, possible road closures and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

Concord trails events

Join the City of Concord and AARP NH for two upcoming events:

Intro to Concord Trails: Tuesday, Aug. 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Center for Health Promotion, 49 S. Main St., Suite 201

Unveil the Trail: Friday, Aug. 23 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Batchelder Mill Road Trails (parking at Mill Brook School, 53 S. Curtisville Road).

These events are free and open to the public, but registration is required (aarp.event.com/IntroToTrails2019 and aarp.event.com/UnveilTheTrail).

Change the stigma on mental health

Former Chief Justice John Broderick of the New Hampshire Supreme Court has a compelling, meaningful and informative personal story that is certain to capture your attention, and your heart. You will leave the presentation being aware of the five signs of emotional distress and how you can identify them. He will also talk about Change Direction New Hampshire, an organization he co-chairs.

This event is free and open to the public. It will be held at the City Wide Community Center, 14 Canterbury Road, on Wednesday, Aug. 21 from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. You can RSVP to Donna Frederick at dfrederick@concordnh.gov.

Planning Board meeting

The Planning Board’s next meeting is Wednesday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Final Live Music on the Lawn concert

Check out a free, outdoor concert featuring Nick’s Other Band on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on the lawn next to Concord Public Library. Back by popular demand, Nick’s Other Band is a high-energy rock ‘n roll dance band that audiences love. Southern rock, rhythm & blues, and pop & soul. Voted NH’s “Best Dance Band!”

Bring your family, friends, and a lawn chair or blanket. Dos Amigos, Kona Ice and Constantly Pizza will be on site selling pizza, chips and salsa, snacks and more. Join us for a fun, block party kind of night!

Wings & Wheels at Concord Airport

Join the City of Concord, Concord Parks & Rec Department and the Granite State Airport Management Association for this year’s Wings & Wheels event at Concord Municipal Airport on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free (food will be available for purchase from several food trucks). Please note: only service animals will be allowed to enter the airport; please leave all other pets at home.

The event will include several displays, activities and demonstrations, including: aircraft, antique and classic cars, the Rob Holland virtual reality exhibit, Discovery Center Planetarium, American flag skydiving demo, Academy of Model Aeronautics demos, food trucks, exhibitor booths and more. More information is available at concordnh.gov/wingsandwheels.

Two longtime city employees retire

Congratulations to two of our recent retirees: Tim Fontaine and Keith Mitchell. Tim just retired from Concord General Services after almost 37 years and a gathering was held to celebrate. He spent the last 24 years as the Maintenance Technician with the Public Properties Division. Deputy Chief Mitchell retired from the Concord Police Department at the end of June after 30-plus years and was recognized with a resolution at the City Council meeting on Monday night. We wish them both the best on their retirements!

