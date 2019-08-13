Penacook resident marks 104 years with dinner and a concert

Courtesy

Presidential Oaks Retirement Community welcomed a special guest during a recent Summer Concert as Penacook resident Bessy Jones kicked off her birthday celebrations by enjoying dinner and a performance by the Nevers Band.

But this wasn’t just any birthday: Bessy just turned 104.

Joined by her son, Jerry, and his wife, Diane, the trio enjoyed a turkey dinner and strawberry shortcake in the Big Oak Café before making their way outdoors for the final concert of the 2019 Summer Concerts on the Green series. Bessy was given a balloon bouquet, which she tied to her walker as a decoration.

A longtime beautician who worked out of her home, Bessy has remained active throughout her life. She drove regularly until she was 96, according to Jerry. A graduate of Fisher College in Boston in the 1930s, Bessy said the key to living such a long life is simple.

“Lots of food,” she said.

“She does love to eat,” added Diane.

