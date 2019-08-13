City Manager’s Newsletter: Extended pool season, construction updates and more

The Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues. Continental Paving has re-set the curb on Pleasant Street from Warren Street to Rum Hill Road and on Westbourne Road from School Street to Warren Street. They have completed final clean up and sidewalk work on these sections in anticipation of final paving the week of August 13. Manhole covers were raised on Pleasant Street from Rum Hill Road to Langley Parkway in anticipation of final paving for this road section the week of August 13 as well. Ormond Street, Sylvester Street, and Hutchins Street (N. State Street to the water treatment facility) were base paved and curbing was reset this week. Shawmut Street, East Side Drive from Mill Street southerly, Horse Hill Road from Runnels Road to 3,000 feet westerly were finished paved. All work is weather dependent and the schedule could change day to day. During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at www.concordnh.gov/pavingplan. Work continues at the site. Installation of stairs strings, treads, and risers in the new South Stair Tower is ongoing. Installation of new waterproofing membrane is underway. The 5th floor is nearly complete and will reopen to the public in approximately 1 week. In addition, the party wall between the garage and adjacent office building, as well as the elevator tower, on each floor the facility will be painted. The paint will help freshen and brighten the facility, as well as provide visual cues to the public about which floor they parked on. Demolition activities at the site are now complete and the contractor has begun site work and infrastructure improvements at the property. Site work includes installation of a sewer pump station, a retaining wall along Crescent Street, relocation of a utility pole on Crescent Street, minor water improvements, as well as rough grading to support the future housing project to be developed by the Caleb Development Corporation. These improvements are being entirely by a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant secured by the City to support Caleb’s project. A closing on the sale of that portion of the former Tannery site being acquired by the Caleb group has been tentatively set for mid-September. The Rolfe Park pool as seen last summer.

Here’s the Concord city newsletter for the week of Aug. 11!

Pool season extended

Concord Parks & Recreation is keeping the following three pools open until next Friday: Rollins, Rolfe and Heights Pools.

The pool hours will be as follows: Saturday and Sunday 12:30-4:30 p.m., Monday – Thursday 12:30-4:30 p.m. & 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Friday August 16 from 12:30-4 p.m.

White, Merrill, Kimball, and Garrison will close for the season today at 4 p.m.

For more information on the pool locations and rules, please visit Concord Parks and Rec’s website at concordparksandrec.com.

Portsmouth Street culvert replacement

F. L. Merrill Construction will be replacing the culvert on Portsmouth Street beginning Monday, August 12, and continuing until early October. The culvert is located midway between East Side Drive and Eastman Street. During this time the road will be closed to through traffic. Emergency vehicles will not be able to pass. Access to the Society for the Protection of NH Forests/Conservation Center and trail head parking lot will be accessible only by East Side Drive. Pedestrian access to the trail heads in the vicinity will be detoured around the active construction site.

Neighborhood Street Paving

The Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues. Continental Paving has re-set the curb on Pleasant Street from Warren Street to Rum Hill Road and on Westbourne Road from School Street to Warren Street. They have completed final clean up and sidewalk work on these sections in anticipation of final paving the week of August 13. Manhole covers were raised on Pleasant Street from Rum Hill Road to Langley Parkway in anticipation of final paving for this road section the week of August 13 as well. Ormond Street, Sylvester Street, and Hutchins Street (N. State Street to the water treatment facility) were base paved and curbing was reset this week. Shawmut Street, East Side Drive from Mill Street southerly, Horse Hill Road from Runnels Road to 3,000 feet westerly were finished paved. All work is weather dependent and the schedule could change day to day. During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Utilities work

The State of NH will be installing new steam lines on Green Street and Park Street until November. Work for next week includes the following:

Green St. (Warren St. to School St.): The sidewalk and parking on the east side of the street will be closed during the construction period. Northbound thru traffic will be detoured at Warren St. on a 24-hr basis. Southbound traffic will be maintained.

Green St. (School St. to Capitol St.): The sidewalk and parking on the east side of the road will be closed.Park St. (between N. Main St. and N. State St.): The street will be closed Monday through Thursday. Portions of the sidewalk and parking will be impacted on Friday.

School St. (N. State St. to Green St.) : The road will be closed during construction. Police details and/or flaggers will be provided and local traffic will be allowed.

School St. (East of N. State St.) : The sidewalk will be closed for steam pipe removal. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured.

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations next week:

Centre St./Liberty St. (at Roundabout)

Manchester St. (Black Hills Rd. to Garvin Falls Rd.)

N. State St. (Centre St. to Pleasant St.)

Perry Ave. (Washington St. to Centre St.)

Washington St. (North State St. to Perry Ave.)

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, possible road closures, and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

Penacook Landing Update

Demolition activities at the site are now complete and the contractor has begun site work and infrastructure improvements at the property. Site work includes installation of a sewer pump station, a retaining wall along Crescent Street, relocation of a utility pole on Crescent Street, minor water improvements, as well as rough grading to support the future housing project to be developed by the Caleb Development Corporation. These improvements are being entirely by a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant secured by the City to support Caleb’s project. A closing on the sale of that portion of the former Tannery site being acquired by the Caleb group has been tentatively set for mid-September.

School Street parking garage

Work continues at the site. Installation of stairs strings, treads, and risers in the new South Stair Tower is ongoing. Installation of new waterproofing membrane is underway. The 5th floor is nearly complete and will reopen to the public in approximately 1 week. In addition, the party wall between the garage and adjacent office building, as well as the elevator tower, on each floor the facility will be painted. The paint will help freshen and brighten the facility, as well as provide visual cues to the public about which floor they parked on.

Intro to Concord trails

Join the City of Concord and AARP NH for two upcoming events:

Intro to Concord Trails: Tuesday, August 20 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Center for Health Promotion, 49 S. Main Street, Suite 201

Unveil the Trail: Friday, August 23 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Batchelder Mill Road Trails (parking at Mill Brook School, 53 S. Curtisville Road).

These events are FREE and open to the public, but registration is required. See links in the flyer below.

Project FIRST on TV

Concord Fire Department’s Project FIRST Director, Jeffrey Stewart, was in the ConcordTV studio recently to talk about the work he is doing along with other first responders and organizations to address the opioid issue here in Concord and the capital area.

National Night Out

Thank you to everyone who came to National Night Out on Tuesday and made this another great annual event for the community!

