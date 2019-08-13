Bulletin Board: Health clinics, Audi events and more

Concord Regional VNA announces August senior health clinics

Concord Regional VNA is holding the following senior health clinics in August in and around Concord. All clinic services are provided for a suggested donation of $10, however, services are provided regardless of a person’s ability to pay. Services offered include foot care, blood pressure screening, B-12 injections, medication education and nutritional education. Call (603) 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815 for an appointment.

Concord: Aug. 16, City Wide Community Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aug. 19, Crestwood-Jensen’s Community, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Aug. 22, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Outreach Center, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Aug. 27, City Wide Community Center, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Epsom: Aug. 26, Meadow Brook Apartments, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Henniker: Aug. 21, White Birch Center, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Aug. 23, Rush Square, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hooksett: Aug. 16, Hooksett Public Library, 9 a.m. to noon.

Pembroke: Aug. 19, Pembroke Town Library, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Penacook: Aug. 30, Briar Pipe Apartments, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pittsfield: Aug. 26, Pittsfield Senior Center 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

City Audi events

The Concord Audi will be holding its 29th annual Pitch-In event Aug. 19-21 from 9 a.m. to noon and 6 to 9 p.m. each day. Volunteers help get the venue ready for the 2019-20 season.

On Sept. 10-11, there are two free workshops for anyone interested in becoming a house manager.

People wishing to be certified as Audi House Managers should attend either of these two free workshops (Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. and Sept. 11 at 9 a.m.) presented by the Friends of the Audi and the Concord Fire Department. Information and registration: Terri Stevenson at Parks & Recreation Department, tstevenson@concordnh.gov.

A free celebration of Concord’s community-based arts and entertainment at City Auditorium will be held Sept. 15, starting at 6 p.m. The 29th annual season-opening gala includes: arts party and Arnie’s ice cream social; a Concord Coach; a fast-paced preview of the exciting performances scheduled for 2019-2020.

Hospice and veteran volunteers

Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association is seeking volunteers and veteran volunteers to offer companionship and support to hospice patients. The next eight-week training session starts on Sept. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury Street in Concord.

Hospice volunteers assist with: Offering caregiver respite; reading to hospice patients; holding a hand and lending a listening ear; running errands for hospice patients; cooking meals at Hospice House; providing pet therapy, music therapy, and therapeutic arts; giving Reiki, massage, or therapeutic touch; assisting staff with office work (e.g. filings, mailings); and facilitating grief support groups.

In addition, the VNA is looking to continue growing theWe Honor Veterans Program by adding volunteers who connect with veterans receiving hospice care in their homes, facilities and at Hospice House. There is a specific need for volunteers and veteran volunteers who can visit patients living in Boscawen, Franklin, Henniker, Hillsborough, Tilton and Weare.

Veteran volunteers can be veterans, military family members, or someone interested in assisting veterans at end of life.

Call (603) 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2826 or e-mail lisa.challender@crvna.org by Aug. 15 to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

‘An Afternoon With Eleanor’ at Presidential Oaks

The fascinating life of Eleanor Roosevelt will come alive on stage at Presidential Oaks in August for a unique history lesson for all ages.

Get to know Eleanor Roosevelt during a talented performance by female historical actress Sheryl Faye of Massachusetts, who will bring Eleanor to life throughout various time periods – as an adult and during Eleanor’s childhood years.

This interesting and fun performance will be held Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. in the Presidential Oaks Auditorium.

The wife of four-term President Frank D. Roosevelt, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt was not only the longest-serving first lady of the United States but a very strong political figure and a well-known activist for civil and human rights. She served as the U.S. delegate to the United Nations General Assembly from 1945-1952 and later served as the first chair of the U.N. Commission on Human Rights. She even oversaw the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, among many other astounding accomplishments during her life.

Dinner will be available for attendees following the 90-minute show. The menu features roast beef with au ju sauce, served with baked potato, summer blend vegetable and an ice cream sundae for dessert. Dinner service will begin at 5 p.m. and “Eleanor” will be socializing with guests in the Dining Room.

General admission seating is $15 per person, or $25 each to include dinner. A limited number of VIP tickets are still available and include front-row seating and larger, comfy chairs. VIP tickets are $20 each, or $30 for both dinner and the show.

Reserve your tickets today by calling Kris at 724-6111. For more details, email marketing@presidentialoaks.org.

Chamber honors teachers

Sean Skabo of Merrimack County Savings Bank and Chair of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce Business Grants Committee has announced the Chamber’s 2019 Business Grants recipients.

Through the Business Grants program, the Chamber awards more than $5,000 annually to teachers who have developed innovative teaching programs for use in Capital area schools. Recipients of the seven grants chosen this year demonstrated their projects fit a specific educational need, were unique to their respective schools and were not supported by their school system’s annual budget. Funding for the Business Grants program is raised through the Chamber’s Annual Funds for Education Golf Tournament, which is held annually in August at Beaver Meadow Golf Course and sponsored by Northway Bank.

Concord school recipients include:

At Concord’s Broken Ground Elementary School, fourth- and fifth-grade students will have the chance to improve their writing and journalism skills in the after-school newspaper team led by Amanda Neidhardt. The team writes, edits and publishes The Eagle Insider.

Kinetic Sculpture Building, led by Rick Bragg, will teach Rundlett Middle School students the principles of STEAM through the creation of a kinetic sculpture (a human powered, all-terrain, aquatic artwork); designing, building and creating visual sculpture.

Grant recipients will be recognized at the Chamber’s October Business after Hours at the Hotel Concord. The Chamber thanks the following members of the Business Grants Committee who generously gave their time to help review the 2019 grant applications: Sean Skabo (Chair), Merrimack County Savings Bank; David Luneau, ClassCo, Inc; Gary Miller, Unitil; Melissa Howard, CRVNA; Erin Schaick, CATCH Neighborhood Housing, and Ryan Taylor, Consolidated Communications. Congratulations to the grant recipients.

For more information contact the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce at 224-2508.

Public Programs for the Floodplain Conservation Center

The Floodplain Conservation Center is holding the following programs this week:

Tree ID at the Merrimack River Floodplain: On Tuesday from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., join Linden Rayton, SPNHF Floodplain Education Coordinator, at the Merrimack River Conservation Area to explore the most common trees you see here and in your neighborhoods, along with some specialties you won’t see in a city park. Learn how trees communicate with each other, and their resiliency in the face of current challenges like invasive pests and climate change. After the program ends, you are in the perfect spot to cool off with a dip in the Merrimack River. This is an all-ages program, children and families welcome. Event is free and space is limited to 20 people; pre-register at forestsociety.org/event-registration?event=3659.

Musseling on the Merrimack meander: On Thursday from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the floodplain conservation area, join Linden Rayton, floodplain education coordinator, to cool off at the end of the day and discover all sorts of fun things. The Merrimack River has a small off-branch known as a “meander.” Throughout this shallow and beautiful section, there are many freshwater mussels, small fish and other aquatic life that are easy to view and explore. There will be nets and tubs to catch and release the findings. Bathing suits, floats, snorkels, masks and goggles, and your own nets are all appropriate to bring. There is a 15-minute walk to the river site that travels through many interesting habitats. So come prepared for an afternoon of discovery! Ages 6-plus. Children should be accompanied by an adult. Event is free and space is limited to 20 people; pre-register at forestsociety.org/event-registration?event=3659.

Find out more about the Concord trails system

Did you realize that the City of Concord has a trail system of 31 trails covering 81 miles? Want to find out more about this fabulous resource? Join AARP New Hampshire and Assistant City Planner Beth Fenstermacher for an educational session on how to navigate the off-road trails and how to read the trail maps (so you don’t get lost!)

Beth will take you on a virtual tour of three of the trails and advise you on what to bring on your hike and what kind of terrain you can expect. Learn to navigate the City of Concord website to find trail maps and other pertinent information. Oh, and find out more about the Trail Passport program and how that might motivate you to hit the outdoors.

The intro is Aug. 20, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Center for Health Promotion; 49 South Main Street #201; Registration required at aarp.cvent.com/ IntroToTrails2019. The program is free and open to all.

Capital Area Memory Café in Concord

The Capital Area Memory Café for memory-impaired individuals and their family members is Aug. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway in Concord. The Memory Café is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time. This month is our “Filling Your Caregiver Toolkit.”

Providing care for a family member is a centuries-old act of kindness, love and loyalty. As a caregiver, it is important to maintain your health and well-being so you can provide the best care possible. Explore tools and strategies to find the balance between caring for your loved one and yourself.

The Capital Area Memory Café is a collaboration of Concord Hospital, Concord Regional VNA, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Concord and Granite Ledges of Concord. Underwriting is provided by Merrimack County Savings Bank.

Cafes are free and no registration is required. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call (603) 230-5673 or e-mail Jennifer.Brechtel@crvna.org.

Stamp collectors to hold monthly meeting

The Merrimack County Stamp Collectors will hold its monthly meeting at the Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, on Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. All who are interested in stamp collecting are invited to attend, share their interest, buy, sell and trade. Meet other collectors and learn more about their hobby and enjoy the fellowship of others with varied interests in philatelic resources and issues. Gain new insight and knowledge, sharing news articles and stories about stamp collecting. For more information call Dan Day at 228-1154.

