Finals set for CCEH talent show in October

Sarah Cooley (left) and Julieann Hartley will be among the performers at the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness Talent Show on Oct. 5. The duo will perform an original song written by Cooley. Courtesy of Concord Coalition to End Homelessness

Twelve local acts have made it through the elimination rounds and are ready to captivate the audience at the Concord Coalition to End Homelessness’s inaugural Talent Show on Oct. 5 at the dazzling new performance venue in the heart of downtown Concord, The Bank of NH Stage.

The performances will feature voices soaring higher than the dog tricks, sizzling dance moves and a chef performing a choreographed piece on his Cyr Wheel, a six-foot diameter, 40-pound aluminum ring, with the precision of the cellist. Information on the 12 finalists competing for top honors and the agenda can be found by visiting concordhomeless.org/talent-show-about/.

Guests attending the Talent Show can cast a vote for their favorite performance and participate in contests to help support the mission of CCEH. The Concord Food Co-op and O Steak and Seafood will provide refreshments at the Talent Show.

Michael Simchik, the Talent Show’s Honorary Chair and owner of The Hotel Concord, said, “I don’t think there is any more compelling need in society today than to assist those less fortunate in having a place they can call ‘home,’ a place to go at the end of each day, wake up in the morning, and where we can feel content and secure. I simply can’t imagine how difficult it must be to start one’s day and not know where that day is going to end.”

CCEH Executive Director Ellen Groh said the timing of the Talent Show is ideal. “With the newly constructed Emergency Winter Shelter now complete, CCEH is turning our attention to permanent housing solutions to end chronic homelessness. We know of at least four communities in the United States that have reached that goal and we intend to add Concord to that list! It will take the will of an entire community to make that happen, and the Talent Show is creating much-needed public awareness.”

Groh said she is extremely gratified by the enthusiasm the first annual event is receiving from performers, sponsors and other supporters. “The Greater Concord community is again demonstrating that it wants to be part of ending homelessness,” she said.

The Community Players of Concord is one of the organizations excited to join the effort. Their large-scale song and dance number from their upcoming production of Sweet Charity is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Players’ President Chris Demers said, “We are an all-volunteer organization that has been entertaining Concord audiences since 1927. We love Concord and are beyond grateful to CCEH for its leadership in the quest to end homelessness here. When we heard that we could assist CCEH by contributing a performance to the show, we jumped at the chance. It’s going to be great fun for a great cause.”

CCEH is nearing 50% of its sponsorship goal of $50,000 from 100 local businesses or individuals. The Concord Eye Center has graciously sponsored at the Palladium level, St. Paul’s School at Gold, and Bank of New Hampshire and Keeler Family Realtors at the Platinum level. Individual and business sponsorships start at $250, and include one ticket to the show and the opportunity to purchase at least one additional ticket. CCEH is anticipating an early sellout of this great event, and sponsorship ensures tickets to the event. For a complete list of sponsors and more information about sponsorship, visit concordhomeless.org.

General admission tickets are currently on sale through the Capitol Center for the Arts Box Office. Tickets are general admission and $35 each, if purchased at the Box Office at the Bank of NH Stage. If you buy online or by phone, there is an extra fee per ticket.

CCEH’s mission is to end homelessness in the greater Concord area. Working with its partners, the goal is to permanently house all chronically homeless individuals, and ensure there is a safety net and resources in place to quickly re-house people who have recently become homeless.

CCEH operates the Concord Emergency Winter Shelter and the daytime Resource Center, which helps with guests’ immediate needs, such as showers, laundry, computer access, and a place to receive mail. A caseworker at the Resource Center helps guests connect with housing, additional resources, and other agencies, including the Concord Hospital Downtown Clinic and Riverbend Community Mental Health. Equally important, the Winter Shelter and the Resource Center are both places where people experiencing homelessness are treated with dignity and respect.

CCEH also manages Housing First Concord, a permanent supportive housing program which provides rental assistance and intensive caseworker support to individuals who have struggled with chronic homelessness.

CCEH relies on the support of the community, both financial and volunteer time, to do this work, and is deeply grateful for all the donations the Concord community has contributed. It hopes the Talent Show will entertain the attending guests, while also celebrating and inspiring new and continued support from all corners of the community.

Greg Lessard Concord Coalition to End Homelessness

