Entertainment: ‘Constellations’ at Hatbox Theatre highlights a very busy summer week

MusicTuesday

Michael Walsh at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Joel Cage at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Steven Chagnon at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.

Karen Greiner at Concord Craft Brewing Co. at 5:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Thursday

Rees Finley at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Matt Langley outside The Hotel Concord at 5 p.m.

Bend the Ride at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Alex Cohen at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Brad Myrick at the Grappone Conference Center’s Farm to Table dinner event at 6 p.m.

Mike Gallant (Mikey G) at the Barley House at 8 p.m.

Large at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3.

Friday

Supernothng and Dopamine at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 plus fees at ccanh.com.

12Oz. Soul at Area 23 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday

Tim Gurshin at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.

Parsonfield at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25 at ccanh.com.

Senie Hunt at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

D’Addario restring event at Strings & Things Music at noon.

Heist with Bosey Joe at Penuche’s at 9 p.m. $3.

Sunday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Tim Kierstead at Cheers at 4 p.m.

Dance party (swing) at Area 23 at 4 p.m.

Open mic at Penuche’s at 7 p.m.

Monday

State Street Combo at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Poor Howard at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Jack and the Beanstalk at the Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 11 a.m. Tickets are $7.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Competitions for Miss Liberty and Miss Capital Area (traditional and teen divisions) at Concord City Auditorium on Sunday at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door.

Discovering Magic at Hatbox Theatre on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Constellations at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Hatbox Performance Lab at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $7 to $10 at hatboxnh.com.

Measure for Measure at Eagle Square at 5:30 p.m. Free.

Movies at Red River

The Farewell (PG/2019/100 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:40

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:40

Thursday: 2:05, 5:25, 7:40

Rocketman (R/2019/121 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Wednesday: 2

Thursday: 2, 5:30, 8

Wild Rose (R/2019/101 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:20

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:20

Thursday: 2:10, 7:20

Echo in the Canyon (PG-13/2019/82 min.)

Tuesday: 5:35

Thursday: 5:35

All movie times are p.m.

