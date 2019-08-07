Comedy Club at Tandy’s Pub returns Thursday

VNA offers newly bereaved group

Concord Regional VNA is offering a Newly Bereaved Discussion Group on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St. Groups are held on the first Tuesday of each month at the same time.

This session provides grief education and support for those who have experienced the recent loss of a loved one. Registration is not required. For more information, please call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Free concert at United Church

On Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., violinist Hyeyung Yoon and cellist Gregory Beaver will perform at the United Church of Penacook as part of the summer series of concerts presented in conjunction with Avaloch Farm Music Institute. Samples of Yoon’s work and additional information about her projects can be found at hyeyung.com. Samples of Beaver’s work and project information are available at gregorybeaver.com. Find additional concert information and directions at ucpnh.org.

Lynne Raleigh

Comedy Club at Tandy’s Pub

Save the date for another night of hilarious standup comedy on Thursday, Aug. 8. It’s all happening at Concord’s newest Comedy Club at Tandy’s Pub, 1 Eagle Square in downtown Concord.

Presented by Laughta In New Hampsha’s School of Comedy (a division of NoDo Productions), the show is hosted by local favorite John Tousignant and features another great lineup of talented comedians: Harry Corcell, Stephanie Elliott, Paul Landwehr, Nick LeBoeuf and Gilman Seymour.

So, if you’re looking for a night of summer laughs (and yes, there will be Hawaiin leis!), and want to get together with friends for a night of comedy, be sure to reserve your tickets since seating is limited.

Tickets are $12 and available at Eventbrite NoDo Productions, and at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30. Tandy’s Pub offers a full bar and refreshments (or plan on having dinner in the restaurant before the show). For more information, email info@nodoproductions.com.

Doris Ballard

VNA offers Men’s Coffee Hour

Concord Regional VNA is offering Men’s Coffee Hour on Thursday, Aug. 8 and Thursday, Aug. 22 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St. Men’s Coffee Hour is held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the same time.

Men’s Coffee Hour is an informal meeting time providing an opportunity to connect with other men who are grieving the loss of a spouse or significant other. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences and struggles with grief and share ideas for coping with loss.

Registration is not required. For more information, please call 224-4093, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Search for dragonflies, damselflies

Join Forest Society staffer Carrie Deegan on Friday from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for an exploration of dragonflies on the Merrimack River Floodplain in Concord (Merrimack River Outdoor Education and Conservation Area). We’ll learn some of the basics about dragonfly biology and behavior, and use nets to capture and examine dragonflies and damselflies up close. All “dragons” will be released unharmed. If you have ever wondered what these amazing insects look like up close, this is a great opportunity to find out! Easy hike; children and families welcome. No dogs on this field trip, please. Bring footwear you don’t mind getting wet if you’d like to try catching dragonflies! Event is free and limited to 25 people. Register at forestsociety.org.

Linden Rayton

Citizen of the Year nominations

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the 2019 Citizen of the Year Award. The deadline for submitting nominations is 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. The Chamber has recognized members of the community who give back with its highest honor since 1966. The 2019 recipient will receive the award at the Chamber’s 100th Anniversary Celebration taking place Wednesday, Nov. 6, starting at 5 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center.

Each year, the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year Committee selects an individual from the community who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and performance in several areas of community service over a period of years. The Chamber invites members and citizens of the Greater Concord community to submit nominees who fulfill the following qualifications:

The individual should live in Greater Concord and his/her activities should also be centered here.

Recognition will be given for leadership and performance in several areas of community service over a number of years.

The person to be recognized shall have contributed to the general benefit of the community as a whole and demonstrate exceptional ethical qualities.

The nominee does not have to be a member of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce or the business community. The award will not be given posthumously. All nominations will be kept confidential.

To download the Citizen of the Year Award nomination form or submit a nomination online through the Chamber’s website, please go to ConcordNH Chamber.com/resources/ citizen-of-the-year-award-nominations. For more information, contact the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce at 224-2508 or email info@concordnhchamber.com.

Kristina Carlson

Get tickets for NHTI mindfulness

On Friday, Sept.13 and Saturday, Sept. 14, NHTI – Concord’s Community College will host its second annual Mindfulness in Society Conference. This will be an expanded version of last year’s conference due to the level of interest in last year’s event, which sold out a month in advance.

Like last year, internationally known mindfulness professionals will give keynote talks about the benefits of mindfulness in a variety of fields. Additionally, those speakers will attend a VIP reception with attendees, and an entire additional day of talks and workshops has been added. Those additional sessions are divided into four tracks: mindfulness in society, mindfulness in business, mindfulness in healthcare, and mindfulness in education.

For more information or to register, go to nhti.edu/mindfulness_conference or contact Laura A. Scott at lascott@ccsnh.edu or 271-6484, ext. 4239.

Dan Huston

Day of Caring seeks nonprofit projects

Granite United Way will be hosting its annual Day of Caring events this September and is currently seeking projects from local nonprofits in each of its regions. This year marks the 27th year of Day of Caring events.

Nonprofits can participate by submitting a project for nearly 3,000 volunteers that take part in Day of Caring, Granite United Way’s signature volunteer movement. Projects can include painting, clean-up, landscaping and office assistance, just to name a few. Agencies must be a 501(c)(3) to participate. Those interested should contact Granite United Way at info@graniteuw.org.

“Our Day of Caring events continue to showcase the dedication of local volunteers to our nonprofit partners,” said Patrick Tufts, President and CEO of Granite United Way.

For more information on Granite United Way, visit graniteuw.org.

Karrie Eaton

Related Posts