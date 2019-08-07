City Manager’s Newsletter: Pool season extended, National Night Out, construction projects and more

Everett Arena will host the Americana Celebration Antique Show on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Courtesy of City of Concord

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. You can read the full newsletter by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the Newsletter button on the home page. Here are some of the highlights:

National Night Out at Rollins Park

Join the Concord Police Department, several other departments, organizations and businesses for National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Rollins Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

Antique show at Everett Arena

Attend the Americana Celebration Antique Show at Everett Arena on Tuesday, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by Peter Mavris Antique Shows. The show will offer the best antiques from several dealers from around the country. Early buyer admission is $25 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and general admission is $15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pool season extended

Concord Parks & Recreation is happy to announce they will be keeping the following three pools open until Friday, Aug. 16: Rollins, Rolfe and Heights Pools. They will remain open an extra week.

The pool hours will be as follows: Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Friday, Aug.16 from 12:30 to 4 p.m.

White, Merrill, Kimball and Garrison will close for the season on Friday, Aug. 9 at 4 p.m.

For more information on the pool locations and rules, please visit Concord Parks and Rec’s website at concordparksandrec.com.

Mountain Road sewer project

Across the street from Country Club Lane, the city will be constructing a storm water drainage channel to convey flows westerly through the open field. This work should be completed this week with minimal impacts to the traveling public.

Portsmouth Street culvert project

F. L. Merrill Construction will be replacing the culvert on Portsmouth Street beginning Monday, Aug. 12, and continuing until early October. The culvert is located midway between East Side Drive and Eastman Street. During this time the road will be closed to through traffic. Emergency vehicles will not be able to pass. Access to the Society for the Protection of N.H. Forests/Conservation Center and trail head parking lot will be accessible only by East Side Drive. Pedestrian access to the trail heads in the vicinity will be detoured around the active construction site.

School Street garage reminder

On or about Aug. 5, temporary traffic lights will be installed to manage vehicular traffic within the membrane work zone on the fourth level of the School Street garage. The lights are necessary as only one-lane traffic will be permitted through the membrane work zone areas. Traffic lights will be relocated periodically as membrane work moves to lower levels of the garage. Minor traffic delays are anticipated within the garage due to the use of these lights.

Neighborhood Street Paving

The Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues. Continental Paving has re-set the curb on Pleasant Street from Warren Street to Rum Hill Road and on Westbourne Road from School Street to Warren Street. They have completed final clean-up and sidewalk work on these sections in anticipation of final paving the week of Aug. 5. Manhole covers were raised on Pleasant Street from Rum Hill Road to Langley Parkway in anticipation of final paving for this road section the week of Aug. 5 as well. Ormond Street, Sylvester Street and Hutchins Street (North State Street to the water treatment facility) were base paved last week. Coldplaning was done last week on Shawmut Street, East Side Drive from Mill Street southerly, Horse Hill Road from Runnels Road to 3,000 feet westerly, and sections of Hutchins Street from the water treatment plant to West Parish Road. East Side Drive and Horse Hill Road sections were finish paved last week. All work is weather dependent and the schedule could change day to day. During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

Trails committee group hike Sunday

Join the Concord Trails Committee on Sunday at 10 a.m. for a group hike at the Jim Hill River Walk and Lehtinan Park Trails. Meet guide David Ross at the Runnells Road parking area at the end of the road. The trail is about 2.5 miles long – plan for 1.5 to 2 hours. Don’t forget to bring bug spray and water. The group will hike even in light rain. For questions or more info, contact Beth Fenstermacher at 225-8515 or bfenstermacher@concordnh.gov.

