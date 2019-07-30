Entertainment: Besides Rock On Fest, a ton of other music on the docket, plus plays and movies

Music

Tuesday

  • Scott Solsky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
  • The Nevers Band at the State House at 7 p.m.
  • Freese Brothers Big Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.
  • Open mic for poets and writers at True Brew Barista at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

  • The Buskers at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • April Cushman at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.

Thursday

  • Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • Dan Walker at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Friday

  • Lez Zeppelin at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $28 to $35 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Benefit show featuring Felix Holt, The Rhythm Upstairs, Zooo Crew and Taylor Pearson at True Brew Barista at 7 p.m. $5 cover.
  • Jacob Gines with mystery guest at Area 23 at 7 p.m.

Saturday

  • Elissa Sun at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
  • Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 to $85 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Soule Monde at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Snug House at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
  • Supernothing at Area 23 at 5 p.m.
  • Freevolt at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Sunday

  • Michael Alberici
  • April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Monday

  • Paul Bourgelais

Next Tuesday

  • Michael Walsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
  • The Nevers Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

  • The Frog Prince at the Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 11 a.m. Tickets are $7.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
  • Constellations at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
  • Putting it Together: New Works at Hatbox Theatre on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 to $10 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Rocketman (R/2019/121 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:25

Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8

Thursday: 2, 5:25

Wild Rose (R/2019/101 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25

Thursday: 2:05

Echo in the Canyon (PG-13/2019/82 min.)

Tuesday: 7:50

Wednesday: 7:50

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (R/2019/121 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:35

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:35

Thursday: 2:10, 7:35

The Spy Behind Home Plate (NR/2019/101 min.)

Tuesday: 5:30

Wednesday: 5:30

Thursday: 5:30

Castle in the Sky (PG/1986/125 min.)

Thursday: 7

Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies (NR/2019/120 min.)

Thursday: 8

All movie times are p.m.

