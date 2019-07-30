Entertainment: Besides Rock On Fest, a ton of other music on the docket, plus plays and movies

Music
Tuesday
- Scott Solsky at Hermanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
- The Nevers Band at the State House at 7 p.m.
- Freese Brothers Big Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic for poets and writers at True Brew Barista at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- The Buskers at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- April Cushman at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
Thursday
- Brian Booth at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Dan Walker at Cheers at 5 p.m.
Friday
- Lez Zeppelin at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $28 to $35 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Benefit show featuring Felix Holt, The Rhythm Upstairs, Zooo Crew and Taylor Pearson at True Brew Barista at 7 p.m. $5 cover.
- Jacob Gines with mystery guest at Area 23 at 7 p.m.
Saturday
- Elissa Sun at Hermanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Lyle Lovett and his Large Band at the Capitol Center for the Arts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $55 to $85 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Soule Monde at Bank of NH Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Snug House at True Brew Barista at 8 p.m.
- Supernothing at Area 23 at 5 p.m.
- Freevolt at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
Sunday
- Michael Alberici
- April Cushman at Cheers at 5 p.m.
Monday
- Paul Bourgelais
Next Tuesday
- Michael Walsh at Hermanos at 6:30 p.m.
- The Nevers Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- The Frog Prince at the Capitol Center for the Arts next Tuesday at 11 a.m. Tickets are $7.50 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Constellations at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Putting it Together: New Works at Hatbox Theatre on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 to $10 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River
Rocketman (R/2019/121 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:25
Wednesday: 2, 5:30, 8
Thursday: 2, 5:25
Wild Rose (R/2019/101 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:25
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:25
Thursday: 2:05
Echo in the Canyon (PG-13/2019/82 min.)
Tuesday: 7:50
Wednesday: 7:50
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (R/2019/121 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 7:35
Wednesday: 2:10, 7:35
Thursday: 2:10, 7:35
The Spy Behind Home Plate (NR/2019/101 min.)
Tuesday: 5:30
Wednesday: 5:30
Thursday: 5:30
Castle in the Sky (PG/1986/125 min.)
Thursday: 7
Grateful Dead Meet-Up at the Movies (NR/2019/120 min.)
Thursday: 8
All movie times are p.m.