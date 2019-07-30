City Manager’s Newsletter: A slew of construction updates, plus a few events coming up

Work is underway at the Penacook Landing -- formerly Allied Tannery -- site. Courtesy of City of Concord

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. You can read the full newsletter by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the Newsletter button on the home page. Here are some of the highlights:

Parking garage updates

Steel erection for the new south stair tower at the School Street parking garage is nearly complete. Once finished, the contractor will pour concrete for stair treads, as well as the finished slab for the ground level of the tower. The new tower will open later this fall. Installation of new waterproofing membrane throughout the garage is also getting underway. The contractor will begin on the roof level and work down. It is anticipated that public parking on the roof will be restored by Friday. On or about Monday, Aug. 5, temporary traffic lights will be installed to manage vehicular traffic within the membrane work zone on the fourth level of the garage. The lights are necessary as only one lane of traffic will be permitted through the membrane work zone areas. Traffic lights will be relocated periodically as membrane work moves to lower levels of the garage. Minor traffic delays are anticipated within the garage due to the use of these lights.

Penacook Landing redevelopment

Demolition has begun. The former warehouse building has been razed. It is anticipated that demolition of the brick office building along Canal Street will be completed by Wednesday. Once demolition is finished, the contractor will begin site work at the property, including rough grading, as well as installation of a retaining wall and sewer pump station to support the forthcoming housing project to be developed by Caleb Development Corporation. These improvements are funded by a Community Development Block Grant at no cost to the city. Upon completion of these grant-funded improvements in September, the city and the developer will close on the sale of the 2.5-acre parcel being sold to the Caleb Development Corporation for their housing project. As part of that transaction, the city will retain approximately 1.5 acres directly along the banks of the Contoocook River for a potential future riverfront park. Construction activities at the site will be seamless at the time of closing, as Caleb is using the same site contractor engaged by the city for completion of the CDBG-funded improvements.

Neighborhood street paving

The Neighborhood Street Paving Program continues. Continental Paving completed finish paving last week on Minot Street, Woodman Street, Hillside Road, School Street from Rum Hill Road to Westbourne Road, and Westbourne Road from School Street northerly to the end. This week, they will be re-setting the curb on Pleasant Street, from Warren Street to Rum Hill Road; and on Westbourne Road, from School Street to Warren Street; as well as completing final clean-up and sidewalk work in anticipation of final paving the week of Aug. 5. Manhole covers were raised on Pleasant Street, from Rum Hill Road to Langley Parkway, in anticipation of final paving the week of Aug. 5 as well. Ormond Street, Sylvester Street and Hutchins Street (North State Street to the Water Treatment Plant) were base paved last week. Coldplaning was done last week on Shawmut Street; East Side Drive, from Mill Street southerly; Horse Hill Road, from Runnels Road to 3,000 feet westerly; and sections of Hutchins Street, from the Water Treatment Plant to West Parish Road. These sections of road will be finish paved this week.

All work is weather dependent and the schedule could change day to day. During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One-lane traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

National Night Out coming soon

Join the Concord Police Department, several other departments, organizations and businesses for this year’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Rollins Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

Antique show at Everett Arena

Attend the Americana Celebration Antique Show, hosted by Peter Mavris Antique Shows, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Everett Arena. The show will offer the best antiques from several dealers around the country. Early buyer admission is $25, from 8 to 10 a.m., and general admission is $15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stefanie Breton

Related Posts