Bulletin Board: Free concerts, Old-Fashioned Field Day, etc.

Free concerts at United Church

Wednesday evening at 7 p.m., Canadian soprano Danielle Buonaiuto and cellist Julia Biber will perform a free concert at the United Church of Penacook. Buonaiuto appears as soloist and ensemble musician throughout the United States and Canada. Her artistry is driven by values of community, access and inclusion, and compassion, and her projects explore these issues through a broad range of music. Biber has performed around the world as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral player. Samples of Buonaiuto’s work and additional information about her projects can be found at daniellebuonaiuto.com. This performance is part of the summer series of concerts presented in conjunction with Avaloch Farm Music Institute.

Thursday evening at 7 p.m., Curium Piano Trio will perform at the United Church of Penacook as part of the summer series of concerts presented in conjunction with Avaloch Farm Music Institute. Curium highlights the works of women composers and performers alongside traditional piano trio repertoire. Samples of Curium Piano Trio’s work and additional information about their projects can be found at curiumtrio.com. Find additional concert information and directions at ucpnh.org.

Lynne Raleigh

Special Super Stellar Friday

The McAuliffe Shepard Discovery Center will feature “You Can Do Astronomy,” a presentation by Noreen Grice, on Friday at 7 p.m. for its August Super Stellar Friday. Every first Friday of the month, the Discovery Center is open from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. with special programs, a planetarium show and stargazing (weather permitting) with the New Hampshire Astronomical Society.

Grice is the founder of You Can Do Astronomy LLC, an accessibility design and consulting company with a focus on making astronomy and space science accessible to people through universal design. Grice’s talk will primarily center on how to make astronomy more accessible to people with visual impairments. She will include additional topics from her newest book, Everyone’s Universe: A Guide to Accessible Astronomy Places, which touches on all aspects of making science museums, planetariums and observatories more accessible to all people with disabilities.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The evening’s feature presentation begins at 7 p.m, followed by a planetarium show. Recommended for ages 8 and older. The all-inclusive price for Super-Stellar Fridays is free for members, $11.50 for adults, $10.50 seniors and students and $8.50 for children; children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, visit starhop.com.

Jeanne Gerulskis

Old-Fashioned Field Day

Intown Concord celebrates the vibrancy of our community and challenges you to jump in the fun with some friendly competition! Join us downtown on the State House Lawn and City Plaza for the Camp Intown: Old-Fashioned Field Day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1p.m. This free event will feature nostalgic relay games like the three-legged race, sack races and wheelbarrow races along with hula hoop and limbo contests, and more! All ages, the young and young at heart, are welcome to enjoy this one-day Camp Intown Field Day event for fun in the sun!

Dance to the beat in the summer heat with DJ Nazzy Nazz from 105.5 WJYY on City Plaza, race to the finish line in the State House Lawn Relay Zones while you balance an egg on a spoon, bounce across the grass in a burlap sack, sprint perfectly in sync with your friend or family member while tied together by the leg, or conquer the obstacle course! Sign up for relay times by visiting the Camp Intown Page of the Intown Concord website or signup.com/go/tXAWaJi.

Additional activities include lawn games and arts and crafts, along with a Stuff-the-Bus School Supply Drive! Intown Concord looks forward to filling an entire bus with school supplies for local classrooms.

Meet new friends, have loads of free fun and enjoy the last few weeks of summertime in downtown Concord! For more information, visit IntownConcord.org, connect with Intown Concord on social media or call 226-2150.

Dana McGrath

VNA offers walk-in immunization

Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association offers a monthly Walk-In Immunization Clinic for children and adults who are uninsured, underserved, and who have no access to these needed services in order to lead a healthy lifestyle.

This month’s clinic will be Monday, Aug. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Outreach Center, 21 Centre St. A fee of $10 is requested per person. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Please bring an immunization record with you.

For more information, call Concord Regional VNA at 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 5815.

Andy Morse

See ‘Afternoon with Eleanor’

The fascinating life of Eleanor Roosevelt will come alive on stage at Presidential Oaks in August for a unique history lesson for all ages.

Get to know Eleanor Roosevelt during a talented performance by female historical actress Sheryl Faye of Massachusetts, who will bring Eleanor to life throughout various time periods – as an adult and during Eleanor’s childhood years.

This interesting and fun performance will be held Sunday, Aug. 25 at 3 p.m. in the Presidential Oaks Auditorium.

The wife of four-term President Frank D. Roosevelt, Anna Eleanor Roosevelt was not only the longest-serving first lady of the United States but a very strong political figure and a well-known activist for civil and human rights. She served as the U.S. delegate to the United Nations General Assembly from 1945-52 and later served as the first chairwoman of the U.N. Commission on Human Rights. She even oversaw the drafting of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, among many other astounding accomplishments during her life.

Dinner will be available for attendees following the 90-minute show. The menu featuring succulent roast beef with au jus sauce, served with baked potato, summer blend vegetable and a delicious ice cream sundae for dessert. Dinner service will begin at 5 p.m. and “Eleanor” will be socializing with guests in the Dining Room.

General admission seating is $15 per person, or $25 each to include dinner. A limited number of VIP tickets are still available and include front row seating and larger, comfy chairs. VIP tickets are $20 each, or $30 for both dinner and the show.

Reserve your tickets today by calling Kris at 724-6111. For more details, email marketing@presidentialoaks.org.

Krista Marrs

Hotel Concord gets AAA Four Diamond

The Hotel Concord, the Capital City’s newest boutique hotel, has received the coveted AAA Four Diamond designation. Opened in August 2018, The Hotel Concord is honored with this prestigious designation in its first year in operation.

“From its inception, The Hotel Concord was conceived as a premier property with high-end amenities and a premium level of service,” said David V. Shamoian, president and CEO of the Bravo Zulu Hospitality Group. “We are exceptionally proud of the work the ownership group, the design team, and the hotel staff has put into making The Hotel Concord a standout property.”

Hotels at this level are committed to providing every guest with a high degree of hospitality and attentive service in upscale surroundings, according to AAA. Four Diamond-rated properties typically offer an extensive array of amenities and guest services.

The Hotel Concord is part of a select group of establishments within North America. Currently, just 1,722 hotels hold the AAA Four Diamond designation and is one of only eight hotels in New Hampshire with the designation.

Jayme Simoes

Related Posts