Grappone Conference Center to host outdoor farm-to-table dinner

If you’re all about high-end, locally produced, delicious food – paired with fine wine and beautiful music, not to mention a nice view – you certainly won’t want to miss out on a special evening the Grappone Conference Center has planned.

On Aug. 8, the conference center will host its first farm-to-table dinner, in which all the food will be sourced from eight local farms, all within an hour of Concord. To set the mood, guitar virtuoso Brad Myrick will be on hand playing live music, and the whole thing will take place outside the conference center (weather permitting), where diners will get to take in the lovely view of Horseshoe Pond.

“We’ve been working really hard to promote our connection with local farms,” said Kate Fleming, communications and marketing director for Duprey Companies. “I think what’s really unique about the conference center is they have these relationships with these farms that people recognize and go to on a regular basis. There’s a story behind the food.”

For this five-course dinner, the conference center will feature food from Apple Hill Farm, Bartlett Dairy Farm, Boggy Meadow Farm, Granite State Greens, Hickory Nut Farms, KREBS Farm, Miles Smith Farm and Terra Basics. Those are just some of the farms the center works with on a regular basis.

To go along with all the food, a different wine will be paired with each course. That’s all built in to the $75 ticket price. If you’re still thirsty, though, there will also be a cash bar.

While the conference center serves dinner all the time and has partnerships with many Granite State farms, the point of this event is to really show off some of these relationships, which, since they’re local, helps the center be more sustainable.

Executive chef “Trish (Taylor) works a lot with all of these farms to integrate them as much as we can,” Fleming said. “We work to make ourselves more green across our companies. This dinner is the first one of its kind (at the Grappone Conference Center) and it’s a way to celebrate and highlight this partnership.”

The menu will feature the following mouth-watering items:

Beginner – New Hampshire-sourced Mascarpone Goat Cheese, Jalapeno Cheddar, and Smoked Swiss with House Harvested Honey, Laurel Hill Jam and Hand-Crafted Spent Grain Crackers

First course – Seared Pork Belly Paired with a Wine-Poached Peach Topped with Onion Jam and Prosciutto

Second course – Roasted Beet Tower Layered with Baby Carrots and Goat Cheese. Garnished with Micro Greens and a Honey Balsamic Drizzle

Intermezzo – Chilled Raspberry Soup with Locally Harvested Berries and Minted Crème Fraiche

Third course – Grass-Fed Beef Brisket Braciola with Herbed Leek Pesto, Mushroom Demiglace, German Beer Bread and Roasted Vine-Ripened Tomatoes

Finale – Blueberry Liqueur Tres Leche Cake with Fresh Berries and Edible Flowers

Are you hungry yet?

This event will be Aug. 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 each, and that covers all the food and wine, plus the live music. In the event of rain, the dinner will be held inside the Grappone Conference Center.

There are only about 100 tickets available, so get yours before they’re gone. For tickets, call 225-0303 or go to ConcordFarmToTable.Eventbrite.com.

