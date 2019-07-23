Gibson’s Bookstore to host author David Mahood

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., author David Mahood will be at Gibson’s Bookstore to present One Green Deed Spawns Another: Tales of Inspiration on the Quest for Sustainability, as he details the unusual path he followed to become environmentally active. His quest for sustainability led him on a wide-ranging and introspective journey that included encounters with a diverse group of people. From turtle rescuers to hemp designers, from foresters to worm farmers, from renowned ecologists to Seneca historians, the 20-year journey is chronicled in a story of environmental compassion and awareness.

About the author: David C. Mahood is a sustainability consultant, environmental writer and poet. He holds a BA from the College of Wooster, and an MBA in Sustainability from San Francisco Institute of Architecture. His articles have appeared in numerous publications including Interiors and Sources, International Ecotourism Society, The Environmental Blog, NEWH Magazine and Living Green Magazine. His poetry credits include “Writer’s Cramp,” “Fifth Street Review” and “Prick of the Spindle.” He attributes his environmental epiphany to a desperate act of consciousness back in 1998. David spends most of his time in Massachusetts but can be found in one of various flanking airports.

