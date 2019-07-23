Entertainment: Outdoor concerts galore, plus other fun stuff

Music
Tuesday
- Dann Brothers Blues Band at Hemanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.
- Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Keach Park at 7 p.m.
- East Bay Jazz at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
- Paul Heckel at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.
- Country Mile outside Concord Public Library at 6 p.m.
- Ryan Williamson at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.
- Dwayne Haggins at Concord Craft Brewing at 5:30 p.m.
Thursday
- Mike Morris at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Sweet Petunia and Hometown Eulogy at Penuche’s at 9:30 p.m.
- Liz and Dan Faiella outside The Hotel Concord at 5 p.m.
- Shana Stack Band at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.
- Charlie Chronopoulos at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Johnnie James at CC Tomatoes at 6 p.m.
Friday
- Daby Toure with opener Senie Hunt at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25 plus fees at ccanh.com.
Saturday
- Jim Cameron at Hemanos at 7:30 p.m.
- Huntertones with opener Andrew North and the Rangers at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- Blue Light Rain at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.
- Lights Out Acoustic Jam with Don Bartenstein at Area 23 at 2 p.m.
- Catfish-Howl at Area 23 at 5 p.m.
- Dopamine at Area 23 at 9 p.m.
- Ryan Williamson at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.
- Shameless at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.
Sunday
- John Franzosa at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Joel Begin at Cheers at 5 p.m.
- Guitar clinic with Mikey G at Strings & Things Music at 2 p.m.
Monday
- Gerry Beaudoin at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.
Next Tuesday
- Scott Solsky at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.
- Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at the State House at 7 p.m.
- Freese Brothers Big Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.
- Open mic for poets and writers at True Brew Barista at 6:30 p.m.
Theater
- Shrek The Musical Jr. at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.
- The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
- Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.
Movies at Red River
Wild Rose (R/2019/101 min.)
Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50
Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50
Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50
The Last Black Man in San Francisco (R/2019/121 min.)
Tuesday: 2, 5:30
Wednesday: 2, 7:30
Thursday: 2
The Spy Behind Home Plate (NR/2019/101 min.)
Tuesday: 2:10, 7:25
Wednesday: 2:10, 7:25
Thursday: 2:10, 7:25
Echo in the Canyon (PG-13/2019/82 min.)
Wednesday: 5:30
The Biggest Little Farm (PG/2019/91 min.)
Tuesday: 5:25
Wednesday: 5:25
Thursday: 5:25
All movie times are p.m.