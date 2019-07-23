Entertainment: Outdoor concerts galore, plus other fun stuff

Music

Tuesday

Dann Brothers Blues Band at Hemanos Cocina Mexicana at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at Keach Park at 7 p.m.

East Bay Jazz at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Paul Heckel at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic at Area 23 at 6 p.m.

Country Mile outside Concord Public Library at 6 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Courtyard by Marriott at 6 p.m.

Dwayne Haggins at Concord Craft Brewing at 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Mike Morris at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.

Sweet Petunia and Hometown Eulogy at Penuche’s at 9:30 p.m.

Liz and Dan Faiella outside The Hotel Concord at 5 p.m.

Shana Stack Band at Eagle Square at 7 p.m.

Charlie Chronopoulos at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Johnnie James at CC Tomatoes at 6 p.m.

Friday

Daby Toure with opener Senie Hunt at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $25 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Saturday

Jim Cameron at Hemanos at 7:30 p.m.

Huntertones with opener Andrew North and the Rangers at Bank of N.H. Stage at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 plus fees at ccanh.com.

Blue Light Rain at Penuche’s at 9 p.m.

Lights Out Acoustic Jam with Don Bartenstein at Area 23 at 2 p.m.

Catfish-Howl at Area 23 at 5 p.m.

Dopamine at Area 23 at 9 p.m.

Ryan Williamson at Chen Yang Li in Bow at 8 p.m.

Shameless at Pit Road Lounge at 8 p.m.

Sunday

John Franzosa at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.

Joel Begin at Cheers at 5 p.m.

Guitar clinic with Mikey G at Strings & Things Music at 2 p.m.

Monday

Gerry Beaudoin at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.

Next Tuesday

Scott Solsky at Hemanos at 6:30 p.m.

Nevers’ Second Regiment Band at the State House at 7 p.m.

Freese Brothers Big Band at Presidential Oaks at 6:30 p.m.

Open mic for poets and writers at True Brew Barista at 6:30 p.m.

Theater

Shrek The Musical Jr. at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $15 plus fees at ccanh.com.

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee at Hatbox Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Queen City Improv at Hatbox Theatre on Saturday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 to $17 at hatboxnh.com.

Movies at Red River

Wild Rose (R/2019/101 min.)

Tuesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Wednesday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

Thursday: 2:05, 5:35, 7:50

The Last Black Man in San Francisco (R/2019/121 min.)

Tuesday: 2, 5:30

Wednesday: 2, 7:30

Thursday: 2

The Spy Behind Home Plate (NR/2019/101 min.)

Tuesday: 2:10, 7:25

Wednesday: 2:10, 7:25

Thursday: 2:10, 7:25

Echo in the Canyon (PG-13/2019/82 min.)

Wednesday: 5:30

The Biggest Little Farm (PG/2019/91 min.)

Tuesday: 5:25

Wednesday: 5:25

Thursday: 5:25

All movie times are p.m.

