City Manager’s Newsletter: Several construction updates, upcoming events and more

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. You can read the full newsletter by going to concordnh.gov and clicking the Newsletter button on the home page. Here are some of the highlights:

Road construction projects

The State of New Hampshire will be installing new steam lines on Green Street and Park Street until November. Work for this week includes the following:

Green Street (Warren Street to School Street): The sidewalk and parking on the east side of the street will be closed during the construction period. Northbound thru traffic will be detoured at Warren Street on a 24-hour basis. Southbound traffic will be maintained.

Green Street (School Street to Capitol Street): The sidewalk and parking on the east side of the road will be closed.

Park Street (between North Main and North State streets): Portions of the sidewalk and parking will be impacted.

School Street (North State Street to Green Street): The road will be closed during construction. Police details and/or flaggers will be provided and local traffic will be allowed.

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations next week:

Centre Street/Liberty Street (at Roundabout)

Manchester Street (Black Hills Road to Garvin Falls Road)

North State Street (Centre Street to Pleasant Street)

Perry Avenue (Washington Street to Centre Street)

Washington Street (North State Street to Perry Avenue)

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, possible road closures and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

Neighborhood street paving

Continental Paving continues on the road projects. This week they will be finish paving School Street from Rum Hill Road to Westbourne Road, Minot Street, Woodman Street, Hillside Road and Westbourne Road from School Street to the end. They will also be doing final curb resetting, sidewalk work and final cleanup on Pleasant Street from Warren Street to Rum Hill Road and Westbourne Road from School Street to Warren Street in anticipation of finish paving these sections later the week of July 29. They will also be raising covers on Pleasant Street from Rum Hill Road to Langley Parkway this week in anticipation of final paving this section the week of July 29 as well. They have reclaimed Hutchins Street from North State Street to the water treatment plant; Ormond Street full length; and Sylvester Street full length and will be base paving Ormond Street on Tuesday.

School Street garage update

Work continues at the garage. Last week, the contractor erected steel which forms the frame of the new south stair tower. Work on the tower will continue for several months. The contractor also continues to prepare for the installation of new waterproofing membrane on the fourth and fifth floors of the garage. Installation of new membrane will begin this week. Ultimately, all upper floors of the deck will receive new waterproofing before the project is completed.

Final week for roller skating

Roller skating at the Douglas N. Everett Arena is in its final week. Adult skating (ages 18+) hours are Thursdays from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and public skating hours are Fridays and Sundays from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 and skate rentals are available if needed for an additional $5 at the Pro Skate Shop. Roller skating will continue through Sunday.

Upcoming community events

Concord Criterium: The Concord Criterium bike race occurs Saturday, Aug. 3 on closed streets around White Park. The race uses a 1-mile course. This year, similar to the last several years, the race will run clockwise. Local residents and other spectators get the unique opportunity to watch top-level amateurs and professional cyclists compete all day in New Hampshire’s capital city. Note: Access to the White Park pool, Merrimack Lodge and the playground will be maintained, but the following streets will be closed from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. during race day: White Street; Washington Street, from White Street to Centre Street; Centre Street, from Washington Street to Liberty Street; Liberty Street, from Centre Street to Franklin Street; Franklin Street, from Liberty Street to Charles Street; Charles Street; and Beacon Street, from Charles Street to White Street.

Intown Concord’s Camp Intown and Stuff the Bus: Intown Concord celebrates the vibrancy of our community and challenges you to jump in the fun with some friendly competition! Join them downtown on the State House Lawn and City Plaza for the Camp Intown: Old-Fashioned Field Day, on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This free event will feature nostalgic relay games like the three-legged race, sack races and wheelbarrow races along with hula hoop and limbo contests, and more! All ages, the young and young at heart, are welcome to enjoy this one-day Camp Intown Field Day event for fun in the sun! Intown will also be holding “Stuff the Bus” that day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Intown Concord is helping teachers of the Concord School District get ready by making sure they have the basic school supplies and materials for their students to flourish in the classroom. All school supplies are accepted, from pencils, crayons, paper and dry-erase markers to composition books, journals, glue, scissors, etc. The school bus will be parked on City Plaza all day during Camp Intown Field Day.

Rock On Fest: The 5th annual Rock On Fest will be held on Sunday, Aug. 4 beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Main Street. The festivities will include live music, a pop-up basketball court, the Midsummer Classic high school hoops tournament, the Concord Police vs. Concord Fire basketball showdown, a Unified Basketball game, an outdoor movie, an outdoor spinning class, an outdoor yoga session, local vendors and more. Visit their Facebook event page for a schedule of events and more information.

