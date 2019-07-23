Bulletin Board: New educational film series, free music, etc.

Special screening at Red River

Schoolhouse Players, in collaboration with ConcordTV, is presenting a new film, Sing Away Pain, exploring how the expressive arts can relieve chronic pain. The first in a series of medical educational films, writer Brenda Wilbert approaches the material in an original new format, rather than as a standard educational documentary. A one-act play is first presented in the film in the form of a professional stage reading performed by actors, followed by a discussion with a health professional to examine how people with chronic pain can treat debilitating symptoms through the application of expressive arts.

Wilbert, with her experience as an artist and an expressive arts facilitator, began Schoolhouse Players with her husband, Charles Wilbert, an English professor at SNHU, who is also a playwright and director. Sing Away Pain is only the first in a series of medical/educational films under the banner “Paint Another Picture,” which Schoolhouse Productions plans to produce in collaboration with ConcordTV.

The film is directed by Joe Chateauneuf, featuring digital art by Donna Catanzaro, vice president of the N.H. Women’s Caucus for Art, poetry from New Hampshire poets, and original music from New Hampshire musicians.

The screening of the film Sing Away Pain will be at Red River Theatres on Thursday at 7 p.m. followed by a panel discussion. General admission tickets are $12, senior/student/Red River Theatres member tickets are $10. Tickets can be purchased at redrivertheatres.org or at the Red River Box Office during theater business hours.

Doris Ballard

Audubon offers summer activities

New Hampshire Audubon in Concord is offering two summer educational events with discounted admission for AARP members and their guests. Both events are held at New Hampshire Audubon, 84 Silk Farm Road in Concord. Registration is required by calling 224-9909.

Here are the specifics:

Moths – Surprising Pollinators: Thursday, July 25, 8-10 p.m. Cost for AARP members and their guests is $10 per person,

It’s all about moths with the evening beginning with a presentation, fascinating facts and their role as pollinators. After the educational component, participants will take this new knowledge outside, using lights to draw moths to the garden in order to observe and identify moths close up.

Native Plants for Native Gardens: Saturday, Aug. 3, 2-4 p.m. Cost for AARP members and their guests is $10 per person.

Dan Jaffe – co-author of the book Native Plants for New England Gardens – will share his expertise on creating lovely, hardy gardens that tolerate drought, resist disease and encourage biodiversity. Dan will also lead participants in an outside exploration of native plants in the New Hampshire Audubon gardens and fields.

For more information on AARP activities and events in New Hampshire, visit aarp.org/nh. Or friend us on Facebook at facebook.com/ aarpnh or follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/ aarpnh.

Jamie Bulen

Indoor/outdoor yard and bake sale

A huge indoor/outdoor yard and bake sale will be held at East Congregational Church, 51 Mountain Road, on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The $3 Bag Sale starts at 11 a.m. Clothing, books, holiday décor, kitchenware, glassware, decorative items, toys, games, puzzles and much more will be for sale. Don’t miss the yummy bake sale! The sale will be held rain or shine. For more information and directions, visit eastchurchucc.org . The church is wheelchair accessible.

Kay Garrigan

New outdoor concert series

We’re excited to bring this stellar lineup of fantastic bands to the Lewellen Bandstand right in the center of Contoocook. Our newest chamber members, Dos Amigos Burritos, will have food for sale at each event, and admission is free. All shows are from 6 to 7 p.m.

Aug. 14: April Cushman

Aug. 21: Dressed For The Occasion

Aug. 28: Tall Granite Big Band

Sept. 4: Eric Lindberg Trio

Sept. 11: Dwayne Haggins

Brad Myrick

Free concert at United Church

Next Wednesday, July 31 at 7 p.m., Canadian soprano Danielle Buonaiuto and cellist Julia Biber will perform a free concert at the United Church of Penacook. Buonaiuto appears as soloist and ensemble musician throughout the United States and Canada. Her artistry is driven by values of community, access and inclusion, and compassion, and her projects explore these issues through a broad range of music. Biber has performed around the world as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestral player. Samples of Buonaiuto’s work and additional information about her projects can be found at daniellebuonaiuto.com. This performance is part of the summer series of concerts presented in conjunction with Avaloch Farm Music Institute. Find additional concert information and directions at ucpnh.org.

Lynne Raleigh

VNA seeks hospice, veteran volunteers

Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association is seeking volunteers and veteran volunteers to offer companionship and support to hospice patients. The next eight-week training session starts Sept. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA, 30 Pillsbury St.

Hospice volunteers assist with:

Offering caregiver respite

Reading to hospice patients

Holding a hand and lending a listening ear

Running errands for hospice patients

Cooking meals at Hospice House

Providing pet therapy, music therapy and therapeutic arts

Giving Reiki, massage or therapeutic touch

Assisting staff with office work (e.g. filings, mailings)

Facilitating grief support groups

In addition, we are looking to continue growing our We Honor Veterans Program by adding volunteers who connect with veterans receiving hospice care in their homes, facilities and at Hospice House. There is a specific need for volunteers and veteran volunteers who can visit patients living in Boscawen, Franklin, Henniker, Hillsborough, Tilton and Weare.

Veteran volunteers can be veterans, military family members, or someone interested in assisting veterans at end of life.

Call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2826 or email lisa.challender@crvna.org by Aug. 15 to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

Andy Morse

