Fore! Get out there and hit the links this summer

I’m not very good at golf – let’s just get that out of the way now. When I hit the course, which is extremely rare, you’ll find me trudging through the woods, raking sand or trying to fish a ball out of a pond. But hey – all of that still beats sitting in an office.

If your golf game is anything like mine, you’re probably at the level where you’re not out there trying to win, you’re just trying to have fun for a few hours and escape the daily grind.

If you’re a lot better than I am – and most of you surely are – then you probably take the game a little more seriously and certain things matter more to you than they do to casual golfers like myself. That’s why we’ve assembled this large roundup of golf courses in the area and what each one has to offer. After all, we’re right in the thick of summer now, and there are few better ways to spend a nice summer day in New Hampshire than by hitting the links for a round of 18.

We’ve compiled a big chunk of information from many courses in our general neck of the woods. You can use this as your guide of where to play this summer, or at least keep it handy in case you ever decide to try something other than your usual, hometown course.

Beaver Meadow

Par: 72

Public/private: Public

Distance: 6,364 yards from blue tees, 5,519 yards from red tees.

Prices: $35 walking (Monday-Friday), $54 with cart (Monday-Friday), $40 walking (weekends and holidays), $59 with cart (weekends and holidays), $25 twilight walking (after 3 p.m. every day), $37 twilight with cart. Other specials are also available.

Membership: $1,450 for adult membership – golf any time, any day; $1,050 for twilight membership – golf after 1 p.m. Monday-Friday, after 2 p.m. weekends; $950 for young adults – ages 19-39, full member benefits. Several other membership varieties are also available.

Amenities/extras: Driving range ($3 for small bucket, $9 for large bucket), indoor simulators ($40 an hour), full bar and kitchen in the clubhouse, lessons, tent rentals for events.

More info: 1 Beaver Meadow Drive, Concord. bmgc.golf, 228-8954.

Concord Country Club

Par: 70 (72 from gold tees)

Public/private: Private

Distance: 6,543 yards from blue tees, 5,299 yards from red tees.

Prices: $65 walking, $85 with cart – you must be in the company of a member.

Membership: Options for single, family, junior, pool-only and social-only. New member one-time initiation fee of $3,000, new member one-time bond purchase of $3,000. Annual dues for membership plans range from $250 (social only) to $4,694 (family golf). Other fees are associated with each membership level. This is a members-only course, unless you’re a guest of a member.

Amenities/extras: Pool, full restaurant and bar, driving range and practice area, lessons, rentals for functions/events, “The Hut” bar and snack station at the 7th tee.

More info: Country Club Lane, Concord. concordcountryclub.org, 228-0232.

Pembroke Pines

Par: 72

Public/private: Public (semi-private)

Distance: 6,572 yards

Prices: Weekdays – $25 walking, 9 holes; $35 with cart, 9; $30 walking, 18; $50 with cart, 18. Weekends – $28 walking, 9; $40 with cart, 9; $40 walking, 18; $60 with cart, 18.

Membership: $1,700 for individual full membership, $1,375 for individual weekday membership, $1,200 for twilight full membership. Other options for seniors, families, young adults, juniors and college students are also available, as well as driving range memberships.

Amenities/extras: Driving range ($4 small bucket, $8 large), simulators ($25-$40), lessons, full restaurant and bar, bookings for events/functions available.

More info: 42 Whittemore Road, Pembroke. pembrokepinescc.com, 210-1365.

Loudon Country Club

Par: 72

Public/private: Public

Distance: 6,298 yards from blue tees, 4,463 yards from silver tees

Prices: For weekdays, 9 holes walking is $20 and with cart is $33 – add $2 for weekends and holidays. Weekday rates for 18 holes are $33 walking, $49 with cart – add $7 for weekends and holidays. Early-bird, twilight, junior and senior discounts are also available.

Membership: $1,725 single adult full (ages 40-59), $2,575 family full, $1,375 single adult weekday, $1,300 single twilight full. Many other membership options are also available.

Amenities/extras: Driving range ($5 small bucket, $9 large), club rentals ($10 per set), simulator, full restaurant and bar, beverage cart, lessons, events/functions.

More info: 653 Route 106, Loudon. loudoncc.com, 783-3372.

Duston Country Club

Par: 32 (9-hole course)

Public/private: Public

Distance: Not listed

Prices: $16 weekdays for 9 holes (add $15 for a cart), $26 weekdays for 18 (add $24 for a cart), $17 weekend and holiday fee for 9, $27 weekend and holiday fee for 18. Several other pricing options are also available.

Membership: $550 single full membership, $1,000 family full membership, $530 senior single full, $870 senior couple full, $915 regular couple full, $400 young adult (18-25) full. Several other membership options are also available.

Amenities/extras: Putting green, full restaurant and bar, snack bar, pro shop

More info: 40 Country Club Road, Hopkinton. dustoncc.com, 746-4234.

Canterbury Woods

Par: 72

Public/private: Public

Distance: 6,555 yards (long tees), 5,110 yards (short tees)

Prices: Walking, Monday-Thursday: $40 for 18 holes, $30 for 9. With cart, Monday-Thursday: $25-$62, depending on time of day. With cart, Friday-Sunday: $25-$72, depending on time of day.

Membership: $1,700 individual full membership, $2,500 family full, $1,375 weekday individual, $1,950 weekday family. Several other membership options are also available.

Amenities/extras: Lessons, full restaurant and bar, practice facility, events/functions.

More info: 15 West Road, Canterbury. canterburywoodscc.com, 783-9400.

Lochmere Golf & Country Club

Par: 72

Public/private: Public

Distance: 6,711 yards from blue tees, 5,242 yards from red tees.

Prices: Monday-Thursday: $25 for 9 holes walking, $30 with cart; $40 for 18 walking, $52 with cart. Friday-Sunday: $35 for 9 holes walking, $40 with cart; $60 for 18 walking, $65 with cart. Other pricing options are also available.

Membership: $1,700 single full membership, $2,400 husband/wife full, $1,250 single weekday, $1,650 husband/wife weekday. Other membership options are also available.

Amenities/extras: Full restaurant and bar, driving range, club rentals, lessons, pro shop.

More info: 360 Laconia Road, Tilton. lochmeregolf.com, 528-4653.

Den Brae Golf Course

Par: 36 (9 holes)

Public/private: Public

Distance: 2,959 yards

Prices: 9 holes, Monday-Thursday, walking: $16. 9 holes, Friday-Sunday (and holidays), walking: $18. 18 holes, Monday-Thursday, walking: $25. 18 holes, weekends and holidays, walking: $28. Cart rentals per person: $9 (9 holes, nonmembers), $8 (9 holes, members), $15 (18 holes, nonmembers), $14 (18 holes, members). Other pricing options are also available.

Membership: Full single: $910. Weekday single: $700. Full husband/wife: $1,295. Weekday husband/wife: $1,025. Several other membership options are also available.

Amenities/extras: Grass driving range, pro shop, club rentals, full restaurant and bar, weddings/private events.

More info: 80 Prescott Road, Sanbornton. denbrae.com, 934-9818.

Bolduc Park

Par: 27 (9 holes)

Public/private: Public

Distance: Not listed

Prices: $8 recommended green fee. Add $10 for cart rental for one or $15 for two. Club rentals are $2 and pull-cart rentals are $3.

Membership: Not available

Amenities/extras: Disc golf, lessons,

More info: 282 Gilford Ave., Laconia. bolducpark.com, 524-1370.

Country Club of New Hampshire

Par: 72

Public/private: Public

Distance: 6,714 yards from gold tees, 5,114 yards from red tees.

Prices: Weekdays: $22 for 9 holes, $37 for 18. Weekends: $27 for 9 holes, $46 for 18. Add $10 (9 holes) or $18 (18 holes) for a cart.

Membership: Not available

Amenities/extras: On-site lodging, grass practice range, fully stocked pro shop, full food and beverage service.

More info: 187 Kearsarge Valley Road, North Sutton. countryclubofnh.com, 927-4246.

Newport Golf Club

Par: 71

Public/private: Public

Distance: Not listed

Prices: Weekdays: $20 for 9 holes, $35 for 18. Weekends: $25 for 9 holes, $45 for 18. Cart fees (per person) are $12 for 9 holes and $20 for 18. Other pricing options are also available.

Membership: $995 for unlimited golf (as of last year – check with the course for full membership details)

Amenities/extras: Driving range, putting green, bar and grill, weddings/events, club rentals, pro shop.

More info: 112 Unity Road, Newport. newport-golf.com, 863-7787.

Lake Sunapee Country Club

Par: 70

Public/private: Private

Distance: 6,704 yards from black tees, 4,452 yards from red tees.

Prices: Must be a member or a guest of a member.

Membership: $5,600 single full, $6,950 family full. Many other membership options are also available.

Amenities/extras: Pool, tennis courts, driving range, lessons, pro shop, rentals, full restaurant and bar.

More info: 289 Country Club Lane, New London. lakesunapeecc.com, 526-6040.

Pheasant Ridge Country Club

Par: 71

Public/private: Public

Distance: 6,517 yards from blue tees, 5,232 yards from red tees.

Prices: Monday-Thursday: $36 for 18 holes walking, $54 with cart; $22 for 9 holes walking, $32 with cart. Weekends/holidays: $45 for 18 holes walking, $63 with cart; $29 for 9 holes walking, $39 with cart. Several other pricing options are also available.

Membership: Individual season passes are available for $1,200, plus $600 for immediate family members who live in the same house. You must apply for a season pass.

Amenities/extras: Lessons, snack bar, pro shop, outings/functions.

More info: 140 Country Club Road, Gilford. pheasantridgecc.com, 524-7808.

The Mystic Meadows

Par: 27 (9 holes)

Public/private: Public

Distance: Not listed

Prices: $12 for 9 holes, $18 for 18.

Membership: Unlimited membership is $630.

Amenities/extras: Private lessons, clinics.

More info: 2075 Parade Road, Laconia. themysticmeadows.com, 528-3057.

Angus Lea Golf Course

Par: 33 (9 holes)

Public/private: Public

Distance: 2,319 yards from blue tees, 2,097 yards from red tees.

Prices: $19.95 for 9 holes walking, $27.95 with cart; $34 for 18 holes walking, $48 with cart. Many other pricing options are also available.

Membership: Single memberships are $530 for unlimited golf. It’s $1,050 for families, $940 for married couples.

Amenities/extras: Lessons, pro shop, rentals.

More info: 126 W. Main St., Hillsboro. anguslea.com, 464-5404.

