CYPN: Emily Marsh of Red River Theatres is the Young Professional of the Month

Emily Marsh, events and marketing manager at Red River Theatres, is the Concord Young Professionals Network's Young Professional of the Month. Courtesy of Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce

The Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce’s Concord Young Professionals Network introduces you to our “Young Professional of the Month,” Emily Marsh. Each month the CYPN Steering Committee recommends a young professional in the community it thinks readers would enjoy getting to know better.

How old are you? 27.

Where do you currently work? I am the Events and Marketing Manager at Red River Theatres, a nonprofit indie cinema in downtown Concord. I do all kinds of things, from planning special events and theater rentals, to designing ads and maintaining our website. But I’m also a freelance illustrator and graphic designer, so you can find me painting in my little home studio after a day at the theater.

What’s your favorite part of your work day? My job at Red River Theatres is different every day, which is wonderful! Some recent highlights were tracking down a real DeLorean for our Back to the Future event, ordering piles of foam swords for our Princess Bride Quote-A-Long, and designing a poster with 1920s vibes for our upcoming Silent Film Series.

Where did you go to school? I have a BFA in illustration from the New Hampshire Institute of Art.

What do you like to do for fun? I love playing board games! I think it’s one of the best ways to make friends, and learn how your fellow humans see the world with different perspectives. I also enjoy watching live theater, acting in live theater, exploring used bookstores and trying delicious new foods.

Favorite places to be? I love sitting in a sailboat or kayak in the middle of a lake on a gorgeous New Hampshire summer day. The French Impressionism room in the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is also one of my favorite places. Maybe I just like having water lilies close by?

Last book you’ve read? The Wise Man’s Fear by Patrick Rothfuss; I am a lover of enormous fantasy novels.

How did you find out about CYPN and how has it benefited your business or you personally? I was lucky enough to be introduced to CYPN by my co-workers. I just moved to Concord in October, and CYPN has been instrumental to me finding friends and building community in my new home. Networking is tough, but CYPN has shown itself to be an incredibly supportive and caring community.

What’s your favorite restaurant in Concord? Favorite restaurant? That’s a tough one. Restaurant I visit more than any other? That would be Splendid Sushi on Pleasant Street. I can’t get enough of the spicy tuna roll!

What’s your favorite place to go in Concord? I’ve gotten in the habit of visiting White Park with a blanket, a good book and a bottle of kombucha from the Concord Co-op.

What is one of your life goals? I want to work full-time as a fantasy illustrator. My favorite freelance illustration jobs have been for tabletop board and card games, but I’d also love to pursue work on book covers. I think it’s incredible how fantasy illustrators can create entire worlds that don’t exist, and yet they look so real.

What has been your favorite CYPN event so far? The last event at The New Hampshire Audubon Center was definitely my favorite. I’ve never been to a networking event where you can also visit birds of prey!

If you could visit any country, where would you go? I would go on a monthlong tour of Italy, visiting all the art-related sites, and eating gelato the whole way.

(About CYPN: Concord Young Professionals Network is a professional and personal development initiative of the Greater Concord Chamber of Commerce that promotes the growth of Capital Region professionals in their 20s, 30s and 40s. CYPN will host its complimentary monthly networking event at the Bank of NH Stage in Concord on Wednesday, July 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information or to register (RSVPs appreciated!), visit ConcordNHChamber.com/CYPN. Email events@concordnhchamber.com to sign up for future event updates.)

