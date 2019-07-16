Concord Food Co-op’s Round-it-Up at the Register program sends $6,700 to nonprofits

The Concord Food Co-op's Round-it-Up at the Register program raised more than $3,300 for the Friends Program through the month of April. Courtesy of Concord Food Co-op

In February 2019, the Concord Food Co-op launched a new fundraising program that has already raised $6,700 for local nonprofits.

The Concord Food Co-op’s Round-It-Up at the Register program is an easy way for Co-op shoppers to donate to local nonprofits that are making the greater Concord area an even better place. The program empowers shoppers to help local community-enrichment organizations by making small-change donations, which accumulate into a meaningful contribution for each month’s chosen charity. Round-It-Up at the Register is a simple program that provides Co-op customers the opportunity to round their purchase up to the nearest dollar and donate the difference. With their approval, a $4.51 transaction can be rounded up to $5 and that 49 cents will be donated to that month’s Round-it-Up partner organization.

In the program’s inaugural month (April), $430 was raised for NOFA New Hampshire. Donations surged 598% in May, and the Co-op handed a $3,000 check to CATCH Neighborhood Housing. During the month of June, $3,337 was raised for The Friends Emergency Housing Program. Nancy Paul, The Friends Program’s executive director, clapped with joy when she saw the amount of the check and said, “We are deeply grateful for this wonderful gift from your customers. This money will be put to immediate use at our shelter for families transitioning from homelessness.”

For the remaining months of 2019, the recipient organizations have been selected: August – Crisis Center of Central NH; September – Intown Concord; October – The Community Action Program of Belknap & Merrimack Counties, Inc.; November – Concord Coalition to End Homelessness; December – Pope Memorial SPCA.

For 2020, the Co-op has compiled a list of 50 nonprofit organizations that were nominated by their customers. Throughout the month of August 2019, each time a customer rounds up at the register, they can vote for one of those 50 nonprofits to be a recipient of the Round-it-Up donations in 2020.

“August will be an important month to stop by the Co-op. Pick-up some local organic vegetables, grab lunch or dinner from the hot bar, or even just your morning Equal Exchange cup of coffee, and then vote for your favorite nonprofit,” said Greg Lessard, Concord Food Co-op director of development. “Our members love getting to vote on various Co-op initiatives; now everyone, not just members, gets to vote to support a worthy cause at the Co-op; just be sure to Round-it-Up at the register! Every time you shop and round up at the Co-op in August, you get to vote. And if all goes well, your favorite nonprofit will get a meaningful check next year from the Round-it up at the Register Program.”

A complete list of 2019 Round-it-Up at the Register recipients as well as the 2020 nominees list can be found at concordfoodcoop.coop.

The Concord Food Co-op is a member-owned cooperative that evolved out of a community buying club established in the late 1970s. In 1982, the club incorporated and became an independent entity with the mission of providing healthy groceries (with an emphasis on local sourcing) to the Concord community. It operates a sister store in New London, and also, through a partnership with Canterbury Shaker Village, an organic farm. The Co-op has approximately 7,500 members.

For more information, visit concordfoodcoop.coop.

Greg Lessard

Concord Food Co-op

