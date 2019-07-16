City Manager’s Newsletter: Parks and Rec Month, National Night Out preview and more

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. Here are some of the highlights:

July is Parks and Rec Month

Summer is here, which means it’s time to get out and explore the great things happening at your local parks and recreation department. This July, join in on the fun and games offered by Concord Parks and Rec as they celebrate Park and Recreation Month. A variety of fun activities are planned for residents of all ages and abilities — including:

Movies in the park

Tuesday night concerts with Nevers’ Band

Thursday night concerts in Eagle Square

Summer camps

Teen adventure camps

Adult drop-in programs for 18+ & seniors

City pools

Swim lessons

City parks and trails

And more! Visit concordparksandrec.com for event listings, and the summer & fall brochure for more information.

National Night Out is Aug. 6

Join the Concord Police Department, several other departments, organizations and businesses for this year’s National Night Out event on Tuesday, Aug. 6 in Rollins Park from 5 to 8 p.m.

Airport taxiway reconstruction

Night work at the airport will continue Sunday through Thursday this week. Paving may continue into Wednesday morning. Vibrations are anticipated. Construction vehicles will access the site from Regional Drive and exit through the main access gate adjacent to the terminal building.

Cemetery Talk & Walk

On Tuesday, July 16 at 6 p.m., starting in the library auditorium, Jill McDaniels-Huckins of the Parks and Recreation Department’s Cemetery Office will talk about the work they do at the Concord cemeteries and the cemetery records. We will walk to the Old North Cemetery and she’ll tell us a story about some of the people buried there. And we will see some grave stones in person!

Reconstruction of sewer access

Reconstruction of Sanitary Sewer Access Road at Clark, Tenney and Roger Avenue: SUR Construction has remobilized and will continue to construct the access road and stabilize disturbed areas. This work is tentatively scheduled to be completed in early August.

Beaver Meadow mixed twilight event Friday

Come play in our first mixed twilight of the season this Friday! Teams will be composed of one male player and one female. Entry fee is $50 per person (non-members), $30 per person (members). Pricing includes prizes, green fee, cart fee and dinner. Please call the Pro Shop to sign up at 228-8954.

Liberty Utilities, State of N.H. work

The State of New Hampshire will be installing new steam lines on Green Street and Park Street until November. Work for this week includes the following:

Green Street (at School Street): The road will be closed, south of School Street, and barricaded off for approximately five weeks (through July 26). Northbound thru-traffic will be detoured at Warren Street. Resident, business and garage access between Warren Street and School Street will be allowed. Southbound traffic will be detoured at School Street. Pedestrian access will be provided through the work zone.

Park Street (between North Main and North State streets): Portions of the sidewalk and parking will be impacted.

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Centre Street roundabout (at Liberty Street)

North State Street (Centre Street to Pleasant Street)

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, possible road closures and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

Neighborhood street paving

Continental Paving continues on the road project. This week they will be finish paving School Street from Rum Hill Road to Westbourne Road, Minot Street, Woodman Street, Hillside Road and Westbourne Road from School Street to the end. They will also be doing sidewalk work and final cleanup on Pleasant Street from Warren Street to Rum Hill Road and Westbourne Road from School Street to Warren Street in anticipation of finish paving these sections later the week of July 22. They will possibly start reclaiming Hutchins Street from North State Street to the water treatment plant; Ormond Street full length; and Sylvester Street full length later this week or the beginning of next week. During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving, now including paving information for fiscal year 2020, at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

