Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing at Discovery Center, Red River

In this July 1969 file photo, astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks by the footpad of the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. NASA Astronaut Edwin E. "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. poses for a photograph beside the U.S. flag deployed on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission on July 20, 1969. Aldrin and fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong were the first men to walk on the lunar surface with temperatures ranging from 243 degrees above to 279 degrees below zero. Astronaut Michael Collins flew the command module. The trio was launched to the moon by a Saturn V launch vehicle at 9:32 a.m. EDT, July 16, 1969. They departed the moon July 21, 1969. (AP Photo/NASA/Neil A. Armstrong) NEIL A. ARMSTRONG

This is a big week for planet Earth.

July 16, the day this issue comes out, marks the 50-year anniversary of the launch of Apollo 11, the first mission to put human beings on the moon. Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins touched down on the lunar surface July 20, 1969, marking perhaps the most significant event in human history to that point.

In honor of this monumental achievement, there are several special events going on in Concord.

As you might imagine, the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center has a full slate of activities and events scheduled, including a special summer edition of Science Cafe N.H. with Monitor reporter David Brooks.

Apart from all of the educational fun the Discovery Center is offering, Red River Theatres will also mark the anniversary, with a showing of the 1929 silent film Woman in the Moon, with live music by Jeff Rapsis. Here’s a quick rundown of moon-related events:

Discovery Center

On Tuesday, July 16, the anniversary of the launch date, Brooks will host Science Cafe N.H. at the Discovery Center, featuring a panel including three UNH space scientists and a member of the Discovery Center staff. The event is free and will begin at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the anniversary of the landing, the Discovery Center will debut “To the Moon!,” a special exhibit on lunar science and exploration. That day will be full of activities for the whole family. For more information, visit starhop.com. Below is the schedule of events for the day:

10:30 a.m.: Doors open

11 a.m.: Planetarium children’s show – Take Flight!

11:30 a.m.: Makerspace lunar activities for children and families in the atrium, NHPBS children’s lunar activities in the atrium, FIRST Robotics activities

Noon: Gov. Chris Sununu gives talk on importance of STEM, introduces planetarium show on the first moon landing, CapCom Go!

12:30 p.m.: Docent-led tours of To the Moon!, PBS feature Ready-Jet-Go! in the Function Room

1 p.m.: Dr. Harlan Spence and Dr. Andrew Jordan of UNH present NASA Lunar Science Today

1:30 p.m.: Lunar story time for young children and their families

2 p.m.: U.S. Sen Jeanne Shaheen is invited to introduce NHPBS feature New Hampshire in Space

2:30 p.m.: PBS feature Ready-Jet-Go! in the Function Room

3 p.m.: Planetarium show – CapCom Go!

3:30 p.m.: Rocket launches outside

4 p.m.: Celebration ends

Red River Theatres

Red River is hosting a special screening of the 1929 silent film Woman in the Moon, with live music by Jaff Rapsis. The film tells the story of a tenacious scientist, who blasts off to the moon in hopes of riches that may be found there. This film was originally made in German, but the intertitles have been translated into English. Additional English subtitles appear where needed in the context of the film.

The screening will be held Thursday at 7 p.m., and it is open to the public. Tickets are $12 per person ($10 for members), general admission. For more information or to buy tickets, go to redrivertheatres.org.

