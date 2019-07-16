Bulletin Board: Free concerts, food map, meetings and more

AARP hosts Coffee & Conversation

Get the latest buzz on AARP activities and events happening in Greater Manchester, Greater Concord and the Seacoast at an AARP community engagement program called Coffee & Conversation.

Join us at local coffee shops and meet up with friends, neighbors, AARP volunteers and other AARP members. Give us your ideas on future activities and events you’d like to see in your community, and get a free cup of coffee (for you and your guests). Registration is not required; just show your AARP membership card.

The Concord event will be Wednesday, July 17, from 8 to 11 a.m. at Revelstoke Coffee, One Eagle Square.

Jamie Bulen

Capital Area Memory Cafe

The Capital Area Memory Café for memory-impaired individuals and their family members is Wednesday, July 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Granite Ledges of Concord, 151 Langley Parkway in Concord. The Memory Café is held on the third Wednesday of each month at the same time. This month is our “Summer Social.”

Enjoy an opportunity to socialize and build relationships with others who have memory impairment. Family members can speak with health-care professionals and learn more about resources while their loved ones are engaged in meaningful and supervised activity in a relaxed home-like environment.

Cafes are free and no registration is required. Refreshments are provided. For more information, call 230-5673 or email Jennifer.Brechtel@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Pride Pops Up at Bank of N.H. Stage

Join Pride Pops Up on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Concord’s all-new Bank of New Hampshire Stage for an all-ages night of amazing queer-created music.

We are thrilled to present two Boston-based acts to move your soul and blow your mind – Oompa and Anjimile.

Oompa is a queer poet, rapper, rocker and LGBTQ advocate nominated for New Artist of the Year at the 2017 Boston Music Awards.

Anjimile is an NPR Music Artist to Watch in 2019 whose sounds are described as warmth and tenderness transformed by the power of intersectional identity.

Pride Pops Up is about building LGBTQ community, supporting local businesses and finding allies. Join us for a bold, brash evening that celebrates it all.

General admission tickets are $15 and available at ccanh.com.

LGBTQNH.com

Free concert at United Church

On Monday evening, July 22, at 7 p.m., pianist Holly Roadfeldt will perform at United Church of Penacook as part of the summer series of concerts presented in conjunction with Avaloch Farm Music Institute. She will be playing music by the romantic composers along with preludes by American composer Kirk O’Riordan. Samples of Roadfeldt’s work as well as additional information about her projects and performances can be found at hollyroadfeldt.com. Find additional concert information and directions to United Church at ucpnh.org.

Lynne Raleigh

Jazz Sanctuary this Sunday

This Sunday at 4 p.m. on the front steps of Concord’s First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St. – corner of North Main and Washington streets), Jazz Sanctuary – First Church/Third Sunday will explore “R&B – The Sound Track and Spirit of Transition.” Vocalist Mary Fagan, trumpeter Bob Maccini, and saxophonists Joey Placenti and Mike Fugere will join the WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band with R&B arrangements by Jock Irvine that honor the music that’s at the root of much of America’s popular music in the second half of the 20th century and the 21st century. Conversational Time with Tim Wildman will invite participants to share the emotional and spiritual impact this music has had on people’s experience of the unparalleled social transitions of the past 70 years. If the weather is inclement this event will be inside the church building. Jazz Set at 4 p.m. with Jazz Worship Experience following at 4:30. No admission fee and all are welcome wherever you are on life’s journey!

Tim Wildman

Bible school at Bow Mills UMC

Bow Mills United Methodist Church, 505 South St., Bow, will hold its Vacation Bible School beginning on Monday, July 22 to Friday, July 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. “To Mars and Beyond” invites Voyagers of all ages on a space travel adventure. Along the journey, Voyagers discover a new realm of possibilities as they reach for the stars and encounter the limitless power and love of God! Children ages 3 and up are welcome. Come meet the star of “To Mars and Beyond.” To register, contact the church office or Jen at 224-0884 or visit our website for more information: bowmillsumc.org.

Joan Day

Mill Brook is now PR Tarbell Fine Art

I directed the Mill Brook Gallery & Sculpture Garden for the past 22 years. After the closing in December 2018, I have returned full time as a studio painter, turning the gallery space into PR Tarbell Fine Art.

I have been painting for over 50 years and have amassed a large collection of paintings. Please make an appointment to see a preview of art work for two upcoming solo exhibits as well as other paintings that have not been seen by the public before.

Please call or text496-2014 or email artsculpt@mindspring.com for an appointment.

Pam Tarbell

Merrimack County Local Food Guide

For the ninth year in a row, the Merrimack County Conservation District has created and printed their local food guide for the Merrimack County. This guide lists the dairy, produce and specialty food farms in the county, teaching visitors and locals alike the easy availability of our county’s local bounty.

Merrimack County is lucky to have such a diverse agricultural community, from farmers selling vegetables and fresh eggs at farm stands, to larger productions that supply products like fermented vegetables, leg of lamb or 100% grass-fed beef to local stores, restaurants and farmers markets.

The town-by-town list will help you easily locate a farm in your area while our list of local farmers markets will help you build connections with many local farms and producers. Our short articles throughout the guide will give you extra insight into a number of local farms and establishments that exemplify the goals of this guide: to educate and provide access to local farms.

When you buy local food, you aren’t just making a simple purchase. You are supporting a way of life that embraces a stronger environment for future generations. You are helping your local economy and helping family farms to thrive.

Copies are available to download at merrimackccd.org. If interested in your own physical copy, please contact MCCD at 223-6020 and we can mail you your very own copy.

Stacy Luke

United Way seeks nonprofit projects

Granite United Way will be hosting its annual Day of Caring events this September and is currently seeking projects from local nonprofits in each of its regions. This year marks the 27th year of Day of Caring events.

Nonprofits can participate by submitting a project for nearly 3,000 volunteers that take part in Day of Caring, Granite United Way’s signature volunteer movement. Projects can include painting, clean-up, landscaping and office assistance, just to name a few. Agencies must be a 501(c)(3) to participate. Those interested should contact Granite United Way at info@graniteuw.org.

Day of Caring events will be held in the following regions on the following days:

Sept. 5: Northern N.H.

Sept. 11: Southern Region

Sept. 17: North Country

Sept. 18: Merrimack County

Sept. 20: Upper Valley Region

Sept. 25: Central Region

For more information on Granite United Way, visit graniteuw.org.

Karrie Eaton

