Bulletin Board: Pollinator program, comedy at Tandy’s and more

Audubon to host pollinator program

Join Master Gardener Nancy Wilson on Wednesday as she shares the fascinating specialized features that both plants and pollinators have developed to optimize success. Pollinators and flowering plants have evolved together over millions of years. What does the color or shape of a flower reveal about its pollinator? What intricate adaptations have pollinators developed to take advantage of the nutrition offered by these flowers? This exploration will add to your appreciation and fascination for both flowers and pollinators.

Pollinators are a vital part of our world. It is estimated that one out of every three bites of food we eat exists because of pollinators. Unfortunately, pollinator numbers are declining but research shows that our backyards, and even container gardens, can and do make a difference for pollinator survival.

This program is part of the New Hampshire Audubon Pollinator Speaker Series: Celebrating and Engaging in Pollinator Conservation.

The event is free ($5 donation recommended). Register online at nhaudubon.org/calendar.

Hilary Chapman

Comedy Fireworks at Tandy’s

Fireworks of fun will be flying in Concord on Thursday, as six hilarious comedians from around New England will perform at Tandy’s Pub for Laughta In New Hampsha’s monthly Comedy Club show. Hosted by Karen Desmarais, the July 11th Club night features Chad Blodgett, Samantha O’Day, Peter Pardoe, Sam Pelletier and Nick Tocco.

So, if you’re looking for a night of sizzle and sparks, or you just want to unwind after a hard day’s work with friends for a night of comedy, be sure to reserve your tickets, since seating is limited.

Tickets are $12 and available at Eventbrite NoDo Productions, and at the door starting at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 and show starts at 7:30. Tandy’s Pub offers a full bar and refreshments. For more information, email info@nodoproductions.com.

Doris Ballard

VNA offers Men’s Coffee Hour

Concord Regional VNA is offering Men’s Coffee Hour on Thursday, July 11 and Thursday, July 25 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 79 Clinton St. Men’s Coffee Hour is held on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at the same time.

Men’s Coffee Hour is an informal meeting time providing an opportunity to connect with other men who are grieving the loss of a spouse or significant other. Participants are encouraged to share their experiences and struggles with grief and share ideas for coping with loss.

Registration is not required. For more information, please call 224-4093, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Red River to mark Apollo 11’s 50th

A sci-fi adventure hailed as the first feature film to depict realistic space travel will be screened next week at Red River Theatres in honor of the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11.

Woman in the Moon (1929), directed by German filmmaker Fritz Lang (Metropolis, 1927), will be shown with live music on Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m. at Red River.

The screening is open to the public. Tickets are $12 per person, general admission.

The screening, the latest in Red River’s silent film series, will feature live accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based composer who specializes in creating music for silent films.

Jeff Rapsis

