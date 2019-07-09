A trio of author events at Gibson’s Bookstore this week

It’s a busy week for author events at Gibson’s Bookstore this week, with three events featuring four authors in the span of six days. All of the events are free and open to the public.

On Tuesday, July 9, at 6 p.m., poet Andrew Merton returns to Gibson’s to present his third and newest collection of poetry, Final Exam. Come for an evening of verse appreciation! His first book, Evidence that We Are Descended from Chairs, was named Outstanding Book of Poetry for 2013-14 by the New Hampshire Writers’ Project. Final Exam gives us another dose of Merton’s unique combination of wisdom, wit and humor that makes us take another look at even our own darkest days from a new and refreshing perspective.

On Wednesday, author Megan Griswold will present her book The Book of Help at 6 p.m. Often hilarious and, at times, heartbreaking, The Book of Help is an expedition through existential curiosity. Griswold’s adventures offer a beacon for readers’ own paths as they too grapple with what it means to be a loving human in the world. By leading readers through layers of spiritual and holistic experiments and lesser understood methods of wellness, they feel equipped to embark on their own journey, and Griswold, an ally to a reader’s unfolding.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., two powerful young-adult authors roll in to Gibson’s to present their YA series, starting with the launch of Erin Bowman’s follow-up to Contagion (nominated for the 2019 Edgar Award Young Adult category), Immunity. Bowman will be joined in conversation by Elementae series author, A.C. Gaughen, as she presents Reign the Earth and Imprison the Sky.

