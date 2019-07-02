City Manager’s Newsletter: Updates on Penacook Landing, parking garage projects

The Penacook Landing project is underway, with plans to turn the old, decrepit building into a new, modern facility. Courtesy of City of Concord A rendering of how the Penacook Landing project will look when completed. Courtesy of City of Concord

On Friday, Stefanie Breton, the city’s public information officer, sent out the weekly City Manager’s Newsletter. Here are some of the highlights:

Penacook Landing project

The Penacook Landing project is moving forward. The city has engaged Jeremy Hiltz Excavating in the amount of $401,667 to demolish remaining buildings at the property, as well as to install a new sewer pump station and make other site improvements to support the Caleb Development Corporation’s forthcoming redevelopment project. This work is being financed by a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant at no cost to the city. The work will begin on or about July 15, and will take approximately 60 days to complete. Once completed, the Caleb Development Corporation will close with the city on the acquisition of approximately 2.5 acres of the 4-acre site for their 54-unit housing project. Caleb is purchasing their 2.5-acre parcel for the sum of $540,000. The remaining 1.5 acres is being retained by the city for a possible future riverfront park. Upon closing, Caleb will immediately proceed with construction of Phase I of their project (34 units), which will take approximately 12 months to complete. The schedule for Phase II of the project (20 units) has not be determined and is subject to Caleb securing additional federal tax credits from the N.H. Housing Finance Authority. When fully built out, 48 of the 54 units will be affordable housing for families earning up to 60% of the area median family income. It is anticipated that the project will create approximately $3 million of new assessed value and $105,000 of new property tax revenues.

Tax bills mailed out

Property tax bills containing the July 1, 2019, and Oct. 1, 2019, payment coupons were mailed the last week of May. If you have not received, or have lost your property tax bill, please contact the Treasury/Collection Office at collection@concordnh.gov for a duplicate copy.

School Street garage update

Work continues on the School Street parking garage. The foundation for the new south stair tower is nearly complete and steel erection has been scheduled for July 15, 16 and 17. This will result in temporary traffic closures on Warren Street on July 15 and 17. The city’s contractor has also begun replacement of waterproof traffic membrane on the fifth level of the garage. This process involves removal of some sections of the existing membrane using a grinding process. Once the membrane is removed, the contractor will repair damaged and deteriorated concrete and new membrane will be installed. Membrane replacement will be ongoing on the fifth level for the next two to three weeks. New membrane will be installed on each floor of the garage over the next several months.

Upcoming utility work

The State of New Hampshire will be installing new steam lines on Green Street and Park Street until November. Work for this week includes the following:

Green Street (at School Street): The road will be closed, south of School Street, and barricaded off for approximately five weeks (through July 26). Northbound thru traffic will be detoured at Warren Street. Residents, business and garage access between Warren Street and School Street will be allowed. Southbound traffic will be detoured at School Street. Pedestrian access will be provided through the work zone.

Park Street (between North Main and North State streets): Portions of the sidewalk and parking will be impacted.

Liberty Utilities will be working at the following locations this week:

Fayette Street (South Street to North State Street)

North State Street (Centre Street to Pleasant Street)

Perry Avenue (Washington Street to Centre Street)

Pleasant Street (North Spring Street to North State Street)

Washington Street (North State Street to Perry Avenue)

There may be delays, one-lane traffic, possible road closures and encumbrances of parking spaces. Work will generally take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday through Friday).

Neighborhood street paving

Continental Paving has reclaimed and base paved Pleasant Street from Minot to Warren Street. The rest of the week they will be getting ready to reset the curb on this section. They will also be prepping sidewalks getting ready to pave them this week or next week on Pleasant Street. Westbound traffic on Pleasant Street will not be affected, eastbound traffic is being detoured up Rum Hill Road to School Street. When they are in the intersection of Fruit and Pleasant streets, Fruit Street will be detoured to Redington Road to Gale Street back to Pleasant Street. Continental Paving will also be setting curb this week on Westbourne Road from School Street to Warren Street and Woodman Street from Fruit Street to Westbourne Road. As a result of the adopted budget, they will also start reclaiming Ormond Street from Loudon Road to Christian Avenue and the full length of Sylvester Street starting later this week and early next week with anticipation to base pave by Wednesday. Continental Paving will be coldplaning Hoit Road from Mountain Road to the Loudon town line with a tentative start of this week. The contractor will not be working Friday, July 5. During construction, streets will be closed to on-street parking between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times during construction. Find more information and a tentative schedule of streets approved for paving at concordnh.gov/pavingplan.

