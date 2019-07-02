Bulletin Board: New concert series, meetings and more

Outgoing Concord Rotary Club President Nancy Parker handed over the leadership gavel on June 25 to incoming President Warren Emley, MD, who assumes the position for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Courtesy of Doris Ballard

Newly bereaved discussion group

Concord Regional VNA is offering a Newly Bereaved Discussion Group on Tuesday, July 2, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Concord Regional VNA Hospice House, 240 Pleasant St. Groups are held on the first Tuesday of each month at the same time.

This session provides grief education and support for those who have experienced the recent loss of a loved one. Registration is not required. For more information, please call 224-4093 or (800) 924-8620, ext. 2828 or email carmella.dow@crvna.org.

Andy Morse

Summer on the Sidewalk series

The Hotel Concord has teamed up with the musicians of the Concord Community Music School to present “Summer on the Sidewalk,” a free Thursday evening series of live, local music in downtown Concord.

Summer on the Sidewalk performances will take place every other Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. outside The Hotel Concord, 11 S. Main St. If weather demands, musicians will play inside the hotel lobby. Featured performers are current and former Concord Community Music School faculty and students, all of them seasoned performers with fans and collaborators throughout New Hampshire and New England.

The first show will be July 11, with Susie Burke and David Surette. The Insider will post listings as they come up.

Liza Poinier

First Sunday Jazz Jam

This Sunday, July 7, from 5 to 8 p.m., Jazz Sanctuary will host the First Sunday Jazz Jam at First Congregational Church (177 N. Main St.). Instrumental musicians and singers of all ages and abilities are welcome, and listeners are particularly welcome to cheer on the intrepid performers. The WildVine Jazz Sanctuary House Band of BJ Steinberg (guitar), Jock Irvine (bass), Ed Raczka (drums) and Tim Wildman (keyboard and flugelhorn) will back up participants with selections from RealBook I or other familiar jazz tunes. Microphone and PA, keyboard, drum kit, guitar amp, and music stands are provided with pizza and soda available for purchase. Admission is free.

Tim Wildman

Audubon to host pollinator program

Join Master Gardener Nancy Wilson at the N.H. Audubon McLane Center on Wednesday, July 10, as she shares the fascinating specialized features that both plants and pollinators have developed to optimize success. Pollinators and flowering plants have evolved together over millions of years. What does the color or shape of a flower reveal about its pollinator? What intricate adaptations have pollinators developed to take advantage of the nutrition offered by these flowers? This exploration will add to your appreciation and fascination for both flowers and pollinators.

Pollinators are a vital part of our world. It is estimated that 1 out of every 3 bites of food we eat exists because of pollinators. Unfortunately, pollinator numbers are declining, but research shows that our backyards, and even container gardens, can and do make a difference for pollinator survival.

This program is part of the New Hampshire Audubon Pollinator Speaker Series: Celebrating and Engaging in Pollinator Conservation.

Cost: Free ($5 donation recommended). Register online at nhaudubon.org/calendar.

Hilary Chapman

Rotary holds Changing of Gavel

The Concord Rotary Club, the city of Concord’s oldest service club, held its annual Changing of the Gavel Dinner on June 25 at the Concord Country Club. At the event, which is an annual club tradition, outgoing President Nancy Parker handed over the leadership gavel to incoming president Dr. Warren Emley, who assumes the position for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Emley is a retired physician who practiced in Concord for over 30 years and more recently set up and ran an otolaryngology clinic at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Manchester. He is a past president of the New Hampshire Medical Society. He says of his new position, “I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the Rotary Club of Concord for the next year. It is the ideal opportunity to give back to this great community of Concord, by working with like-minded people who put service above self and strive to make a difference in the quality of life for so many.”

Also recognized were the club’s new slate of officers and board members who join Emley in leading the organization in its new Rotary year. They are:

President-elect Tim Britain; Vice President Pieter Hollenberg; Immediate Past President Nancy Parker; Secretary Allison Cook; Treasurer Mary Lynne Rahlson; Sergeant at Arms John Bates; and Directors John Bates, Angie Borden, PJ Cistulli, Liz Sweeney, Vince Trento, Nancy Watson and Gary Miller, Sargent At Arms.

The Rotary Club of Concord, known for its motto, “Service Above Self,” has been active under Parker’s leadership in volunteerism and raising awareness as well as funds for several organizations, such as: The Concord Coalition for the Homeless Winter Shelter; Skate House at White Park; The Bank of New Hampshire Stage (formerly the old Concord Theater on Main Street); The Friendly Kitchen, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Central N.H.; Concord Family YMCA, The N.H. Veterans Cemetery; and The Salvation Army.

Doris Ballard

