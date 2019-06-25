Mark your calendars for all of the free summer concerts coming up

The Nevers Band will play at Kiwanis Park tonight and six more shows as part of the Concord Parks and Rec Summer Concert Series. Courtesy photo

We’re officially into summer now, which can only mean one thing in the capital city – it’s summer concert season.

There’s never any shortage of live music in Concord, but when the weather heats up, so does the music scene. There are several long-running outdoor music series that offer free concerts at various locations throughout the city, and there’s even a new series starting this year.

We pulled together as many schedules as we could find. You can use this as your official summer concert guide for the city of Concord. These shows are all family friendly, and they make for a great way to spend a summer evening with the family. Many of these shows don’t provide seating, so make sure to bring some lawn chairs with you just to be safe.

Nevers Band

The Nevers’ Second Regiment Band was founded during the Civil War, and they’re still going strong today. They play free concerts on Tuesdays (with the exception of the Fourth of July show, a Thursday) at several different locations. The band also plays a few shows in other towns. For the complete schedule, go to neversband.org/concerts. The Concord schedule is as follows:

June 25: Presidential Oaks, 200 Pleasant St., 6:30 p.m.

July 4: Memorial Field, South Fruit Street, 7:45 p.m.

July 9: State House, 107 N. Main St., 7 p.m.

July 16: Rolfe Park, 85 Community Drive, Penaccok, 7 p.m.

July 23: Keach Park, Newton Avenue, 7 p.m.

July 30: State House, 7 p.m.

Aug. 6: Presidential Oaks, 6:30 p.m.

Presidential Oaks

Presidential Oaks hosts a music series on their front lawn. In the event of rain, the show moves inside to the auditorium. You’ll notice a bit of overlap with the Nevers Band listings, but that’s okay. All shows start at 6:30 p.m. and go until 8. There is an option to have dinner before the concerts at 5 p.m. For more info on that, call Kris at 724-6111

June 25: Nevers Band

July 2: Hopkinton Town Band

July 9: Fountain Square Ramblers

July 16: Bedford Big Band

July 23: East Bay Jazz

July 30: Freese Brothers Big Band

Aug. 6: Nevers Band

Eagle Square

The city of Concord has its own concert series on Thursday nights at Eagle Square. These shows all begin at 7 p.m. These are all free shows, but donations are always accepted and appreciated.

July 11: Freese Brothers Big Band

July 18: Rebel Collective

July 25: Shana Stack Band

Aug. 1: TBA

Aug. 8: Bend the Ride

Aug. 15: Club Soda

Concord Public Library

The library runs the Live Music on the Lawn series, in which performers take over Prince Street and spectators take over the library’s side lawn to take in the show. This is one you’ll want to bring a chair or a blanket to. The shows start at 6 p.m., and in the event of rain the performances will be moved inside to the auditorium.

June 26: Club Soda

July 24: Country Mile

Aug. 21: Nick’s Other Band

Courtyard Marriott

Courtyard by Marriott is the newest player in the summer concert game around here. Brand new this year, the hotel is launching the Music on the Patio series – did we mention they have a swanky, newly renovated patio? The free concerts will be held Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m., and they’ll be open to the public. Courtyard by Marriott is at 70 Constitution Ave.

July 10: Senie Hunt

July 17: Dwayne Haggins

July 24: Ryan Williamson

July 31: April Cushman

Aug. 7: Steven Chagnon

Aug. 14: Ariel Strasser

Aug. 24: Brad Myrick

